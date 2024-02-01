Beginners Guide To Heroes Of The Storm



Beginner’s Guide to Heroes of the Storm

Heroes of the Storm (HotS) is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It brings together characters from various Blizzard franchises, such as Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Overwatch, in an epic clash of heroes. Whether you are new to the MOBA genre or a seasoned player looking to try out HotS, this beginner’s guide will provide you with the essential knowledge and tips to get started on your journey.

1. Understanding the Basics:

Before diving into the world of Heroes of the Storm, it’s important to understand the basic mechanics of the game. HotS is a team-based game where two teams of five players each battle it out on a map to destroy the enemy team’s core. Each player controls a unique hero with different abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. The map objectives play a crucial role in gaining an advantage, so make sure to pay attention to them.

2. Choose Your Hero:

HotS offers a wide selection of heroes, each with their own playstyle and abilities. As a beginner, it’s recommended to start with heroes labeled as “Easy” or “Medium” difficulty to get a grasp of the game’s mechanics. Experiment with different heroes to find the ones that suit your preferred playstyle, whether it’s a tank, assassin, support, or specialist.

3. Soak Experience:

In Heroes of the Storm, experience points (XP) are shared among the entire team. It is crucial to soak experience by being in proximity to minions and enemy heroes when they are defeated. This helps your team level up faster and gain an advantage over the enemy team. Make sure to prioritize staying within range of minions to maximize XP gain.

4. Teamwork is Key:

HotS heavily emphasizes teamwork and coordination. Always communicate with your teammates, whether it’s through pings or chat, to coordinate strategies, call out enemy positions, or ask for assistance. Playing as a team and focusing on objectives will greatly increase your chances of winning.

5. Map Awareness:

Each map in Heroes of the Storm has unique objectives that can give your team a significant advantage. Pay close attention to the map and the objectives that spawn periodically. Communicate with your team to coordinate attacks or defenses around these objectives. Map awareness is key to strategic decision-making and overall success in the game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Heroes of the Storm was first released in 2015 and was developed as a more casual and team-oriented alternative to traditional MOBA games.

2. The game features over 90 heroes from various Blizzard franchises, including iconic characters like Raynor, Kerrigan, Arthas, and Tracer.

3. HotS introduces unique maps with diverse objectives, such as collecting tribute, capturing mercenaries, or controlling shrines. These objectives add depth and variety to gameplay.

4. The game’s drafting system allows players to strategically choose heroes and counter-pick against the enemy team. This adds an additional layer of strategy and depth to the game.

5. Heroes of the Storm regularly hosts esports tournaments, with teams competing for substantial prize pools. The game’s competitive scene continues to grow, attracting both professional players and dedicated fans.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is Heroes of the Storm free to play?

Yes, Heroes of the Storm is free to play. However, there are optional in-game purchases available for cosmetic items, such as skins and mounts.

2. Do I need prior knowledge of Blizzard’s other games to enjoy HotS?

No, prior knowledge of other Blizzard games is not necessary to enjoy Heroes of the Storm. The game provides a brief overview of each hero’s backstory and abilities.

3. Can I play HotS solo or is it necessary to play with a team?

You can play Heroes of the Storm solo or with a team. The game offers matchmaking to pair you with other players, but playing with a coordinated team can enhance your gameplay experience.

4. How long does a typical game of HotS last?

The average game duration in Heroes of the Storm ranges from 15 to 25 minutes. However, some games can be shorter or longer depending on the skill level and coordination of the teams.

5. Are there different game modes in Heroes of the Storm?

Yes, Heroes of the Storm offers various game modes, including Quick Match, Ranked, Unranked Draft, and Cooperative vs. AI. Each mode provides a different experience and caters to different player preferences.

6. How do I unlock new heroes in HotS?

Heroes can be unlocked by earning in-game gold or through real money purchases. Gold can be earned by completing daily quests, leveling up heroes, or by playing matches.

7. What are talents, and how do they work?

Talents are abilities that you can choose for your hero at certain levels. They provide additional customization and allow you to adapt your hero’s playstyle to the situation.

8. Can heroes level up during a match?

No, heroes do not level up individually during a match. All heroes on a team level up collectively, based on the experience gained by the team as a whole.

9. How important are the map objectives in Heroes of the Storm?

Map objectives play a significant role in gaining an advantage over the enemy team. Successfully completing objectives can provide benefits such as map control, XP gain, or pushing power.

10. Are there any penalties for leaving a match early?

Leaving a match early can result in penalties, such as being temporarily banned from matchmaking or losing experience points. It’s best to commit to a game until the end to avoid these penalties.

11. What is the best way to learn and improve in Heroes of the Storm?

The best way to learn and improve in HotS is through practice, watching replays, and studying guides from experienced players. Additionally, joining online communities and forums can help you learn from others and stay updated with the latest strategies.

12. Can I play Heroes of the Storm on my console?

No, Heroes of the Storm is currently only available for PC.

13. Are there regular updates and new content for Heroes of the Storm?

Yes, Blizzard regularly releases updates, balance patches, and new content for Heroes of the Storm. This includes new heroes, skins, maps, and gameplay improvements.

14. Can I play HotS with friends who are on different platforms?

No, cross-platform play is not supported in Heroes of the Storm. Players can only play with others on the same platform (PC).

15. Is Heroes of the Storm a beginner-friendly MOBA game?

Yes, Heroes of the Storm is considered one of the more beginner-friendly MOBA games. The game’s focus on teamwork, shared XP, and objective-based gameplay makes it more accessible to newcomers to the genre.

Final Thoughts:

Heroes of the Storm offers an exciting and accessible entry point into the MOBA genre. Its diverse roster of heroes, unique maps, and emphasis on team play make it a compelling choice for both casual and competitive gamers. Remember to communicate and coordinate with your team, pay attention to map objectives, and always be open to learning and improving. Embrace the fast-paced action and epic clashes of heroes as you embark on your journey in Heroes of the Storm.



