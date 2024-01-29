

Title: Bengals All-Time Passing Leaders: Unraveling the Quarterback Legacy

Introduction:

The Cincinnati Bengals have seen their fair share of talented quarterbacks throughout their history. From the early days of Greg Cook to the franchise’s all-time passing leader, Ken Anderson, and the modern era featuring the dynamic arm of Andy Dalton, the Bengals have had a rich legacy at the quarterback position. In this article, we will explore the Bengals’ all-time passing leaders, highlight some interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and provide final thoughts on their quarterback legacy.

All-Time Passing Leaders:

1. Ken Anderson: Ken Anderson is undoubtedly the Bengals’ most accomplished quarterback, leading the franchise in passing yards (32,838) and passing touchdowns (197). He played for the Bengals from 1971 to 1986, earning four Pro Bowl selections and the NFL MVP award in 1981.

2. Andy Dalton: Andy Dalton is second on the Bengals’ all-time passing leaderboard, amassing 31,594 passing yards and 204 touchdowns during his tenure from 2011 to 2019. Dalton holds numerous franchise records, including the most touchdown passes in a single season (33 in 2013).

3. Boomer Esiason: Boomer Esiason played for the Bengals from 1984 to 1992 and ranks third in both passing yards (27,149) and touchdowns (187). Esiason led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl appearance in 1988, earning the NFL MVP award that season.

4. Carson Palmer: Carson Palmer, who played for the Bengals from 2003 to 2010, ranks fourth in passing yards (22,694) and second in touchdowns (154). Palmer brought stability to the quarterback position after years of inconsistency, earning two Pro Bowl selections.

5. Jeff Blake: Jeff Blake rounds out the top five Bengals’ all-time passing leaders, accumulating 15,134 yards and 87 touchdowns during his time with the team from 1994 to 1999. Blake was known for his cannon arm and ability to stretch the field.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Ken Anderson’s accuracy: Ken Anderson holds the Bengals’ single-season record for completion percentage, completing 70.6% of his passes in the 1982 strike-shortened season. His accuracy and precision were unparalleled, setting the standard for future Bengals quarterbacks.

2. Andy Dalton’s consistency: Andy Dalton became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 3,000 yards in each of his first five seasons. This remarkable feat showcases Dalton’s ability to consistently produce, even in his early years.

3. Boomer Esiason’s Super Bowl run: Boomer Esiason led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl appearance in 1988. Although they fell short against the San Francisco 49ers, Esiason’s performance that season remains one of the highlights in Bengals history.

4. Carson Palmer’s resurgence: After a career-threatening knee injury, Carson Palmer bounced back to have one of his best seasons in 2005. He threw for 3,836 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading the Bengals to an AFC North division title.

5. Jeff Blake’s deep-ball prowess: Jeff Blake was known for his ability to launch deep passes with precision. His connection with wide receiver Carl Pickens resulted in numerous explosive plays, making him a fan favorite during his tenure in Cincinnati.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which Bengals quarterback holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a single season?

Andy Dalton holds the record with 33 touchdowns in the 2013 season.

2. How many times did Ken Anderson win the NFL MVP award?

Ken Anderson won the NFL MVP award once, in 1981.

3. Who is the Bengals’ all-time passing leader in terms of completion percentage?

Ken Anderson holds the record with a career completion percentage of 59.3%.

4. Has any Bengals quarterback won a Super Bowl?

No, the Bengals have not won a Super Bowl to date, but they have made two appearances (Super Bowl XVI and XXIII).

5. Which Bengals quarterback holds the record for the most passing yards in a single game?

Boomer Esiason set the record with 490 passing yards against the Washington Redskins on November 22, 1996.

6. How many Pro Bowl selections did Andy Dalton earn during his Bengals career?

Andy Dalton earned three Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Bengals.

7. Who holds the record for the longest touchdown pass in Bengals history?

Jeff Blake holds the record with a 92-yard touchdown pass to Darnay Scott in 1995.

8. How many passing yards did Carson Palmer accumulate in his best season with the Bengals?

Carson Palmer threw for 3,836 yards in his standout 2005 season.

9. Which Bengals quarterback had the highest passer rating in a single season?

Ken Anderson holds the record with a passer rating of 98.4 in the 1981 season.

10. Who was the first Bengals quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season?

Andy Dalton achieved this milestone in the 2013 season.

11. How many seasons did Boomer Esiason play for the Bengals?

Boomer Esiason played for the Bengals for nine seasons, from 1984 to 1992.

12. Who is the Bengals’ all-time passing leader in terms of interceptions thrown?

Ken Anderson holds the record with 160 interceptions thrown.

13. Which Bengals quarterback had the most rushing touchdowns in his career?

Carson Palmer holds the record with 14 rushing touchdowns.

14. How many playoff games did Andy Dalton win as the Bengals’ quarterback?

Andy Dalton won four playoff games during his tenure with the Bengals.

15. Who holds the record for the most passing attempts in Bengals history?

Ken Anderson holds the record with 4,475 passing attempts.

Final Thoughts:

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a storied history at the quarterback position, with Ken Anderson leading the way as the franchise’s all-time passing leader. From Anderson’s accuracy and consistency to the dynamic play of Andy Dalton and the Super Bowl run of Boomer Esiason, the Bengals have seen their fair share of talented signal-callers.

As the Bengals continue to build their quarterback legacy, fans eagerly await the emergence of the next great passer to don the orange and black. The team’s rich history in this position is a testament to the importance of a strong quarterback in the game of football and the impact they can have on a franchise’s success.



