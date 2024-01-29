

Bengals All-Time Rushing Leaders: A Look Back at the Legends

The Cincinnati Bengals have a rich history of talented running backs who have left an indelible mark on the team’s record books. From the early days of the franchise to the present, these players have showcased their exceptional skills, contributing to the Bengals’ success. In this article, we will delve into the Bengals’ all-time rushing leaders, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and some common questions surrounding this topic.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. James Brooks: The franchise’s all-time leading rusher is none other than James Brooks, who played for the Bengals from 1984 to 1991. Brooks amassed an impressive 6,447 rushing yards during his tenure, earning him a spot in the Bengals’ record books. What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Brooks was also an outstanding pass-catcher, accumulating over 3,000 receiving yards during his time with the team.

2. Corey Dillon’s Record-Breaking Game: Corey Dillon, who played for the Bengals from 1997 to 2003, had a career day on October 22, 2000. In a game against the Denver Broncos, Dillon rushed for a staggering 278 yards, shattering the previous single-game rushing record held by Walter Payton. This remarkable feat remains the highest single-game rushing total in Bengals’ history.

3. Rudi Johnson’s Consistency: Rudi Johnson, who played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2007, had a remarkable run of consistency during his time with the team. He recorded six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards, making him one of the most reliable running backs in Bengals’ history. Johnson’s ability to churn out yardage on a consistent basis was instrumental in the team’s success during the mid-2000s.

4. Cedric Benson’s Late Surge: Cedric Benson, who played for the Bengals from 2008 to 2011, had a slow start to his career. However, he found his stride in Cincinnati and finished his tenure with the team as the fourth-leading rusher in franchise history. Benson’s resurgence in Cincinnati showcased his talent and determination, proving that sometimes it takes a change of scenery to unlock a player’s full potential.

5. Joe Mixon’s Rising Star: Joe Mixon, the Bengals’ current starting running back, has already begun making his mark on the team’s rushing records. Since being drafted in 2017, Mixon has shown his versatility and explosiveness, steadily climbing up the Bengals’ all-time rushing leaderboard. With several productive seasons ahead of him, Mixon has the potential to become one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

15 Common Questions and Answers

1. Who holds the Bengals’ single-season rushing record?

The single-season rushing record for the Bengals is held by Corey Dillon, who rushed for 1,435 yards in 2000.

2. Which Bengals running back has the most rushing touchdowns in a career?

Pete Johnson holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a Bengals career, with 64.

3. Who is the Bengals’ all-time leader in yards per carry?

Among players with a minimum of 500 carries, Corey Dillon holds the Bengals’ record for the highest yards per carry average, with 4.3.

4. Which running back has the most rushing yards in a single game for the Bengals?

Corey Dillon holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Bengals, with 278 yards against the Denver Broncos in 2000.

5. Who is the Bengals’ all-time leader in yards from scrimmage?

James Brooks holds the record for the most yards from scrimmage in Bengals history, with 9,388 yards.

6. Who is the youngest Bengals player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season?

Corey Dillon became the youngest Bengals player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season, accomplishing the feat at the age of 23.

7. Who is the oldest Bengals player to rush for a touchdown?

In 2012, BenJarvus Green-Ellis became the oldest Bengals player to rush for a touchdown at the age of 27.

8. Which running back has the most career receptions for the Bengals?

James Brooks holds the record for the most career receptions by a Bengals running back, with 297.

9. Who has the most rushing attempts in Bengals history?

Corey Dillon holds the record for the most rushing attempts in Bengals history, with 1,865.

10. Who is the Bengals’ all-time leader in rushing yards per game?

James Brooks holds the record for the highest rushing yards per game average in Bengals history, with 64.1 yards.

11. Who was the first Bengals player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season?

Essex Johnson became the first Bengals player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, achieving the milestone in 1973.

12. Which Bengals running back has the most seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards?

Rudi Johnson holds the record for the most seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards as a Bengals player, with four.

13. Who has the longest rushing touchdown in Bengals history?

James Brooks holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Bengals history, with a 90-yard run against the Houston Oilers in 1989.

14. Which running back has the most career fumbles for the Bengals?

Corey Dillon holds the record for the most career fumbles by a Bengals running back, with 31.

15. Who has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Bengals?

Rudi Johnson holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Bengals, with 12 in 2005.

Final Thoughts

The Bengals’ all-time rushing leaders have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. From the explosive playmaking ability of James Brooks to the record-breaking performances of Corey Dillon, these running backs have provided countless memorable moments for Bengals fans. As Joe Mixon continues to etch his name into the record books, it is clear that the legacy of great Bengals running backs is far from over.



