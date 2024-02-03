

Bengals-Ravens All Time Record: A Rivalry Rooted in History

Introduction:

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens have been fierce rivals in the NFL for decades, facing off numerous times on the gridiron. Their rivalry is not only intense but also historically significant, with both teams boasting talented rosters and passionate fanbases. In this article, we will delve into the all-time record between the Bengals and Ravens, highlighting interesting facts, common questions, and offering some insights into this thrilling sports topic.

All-Time Record:

The Bengals and Ravens have met a total of 49 times since their first encounter in 1996, with Baltimore holding a slight edge in the overall record. Below, we present some interesting facts about the Bengals-Ravens all-time record:

1. Ravens’ Dominance: As of the end of the 2021 season, the Ravens hold a 32-17 advantage over the Bengals. This dominance can be attributed to the Ravens’ strong defenses over the years.

2. Divisional Rivalry: Both teams are members of the AFC North division, intensifying their rivalry and ensuring they face each other twice per regular season. This frequent competition has undoubtedly contributed to their fierce history.

3. Playoff Success: Despite the Ravens’ overall dominance, the Bengals have performed admirably in the postseason against their division rivals. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Bengals winning two out of three matchups, including a thrilling victory in the 2012 season.

4. Close Encounters: Many of the meetings between the Bengals and Ravens have been closely contested. In fact, 16 of their matchups have been decided by a touchdown or less, demonstrating the competitive nature of this rivalry.

5. Prime Time Showdowns: Due to the intensity and history between the two teams, Bengals-Ravens matchups are often selected for prime time broadcasts. This highlights the significance of their rivalry, as fans across the nation tune in to witness the action.

Common Questions:

1. Who has the better overall record, the Bengals or the Ravens?

The Ravens hold the better overall record against the Bengals, with 32 wins compared to the Bengals’ 17.

2. How many times have the Bengals and Ravens met in the playoffs?

The Bengals and Ravens have faced each other three times in the playoffs, with the Bengals winning two of those matchups.

3. When was the first-ever meeting between the Bengals and Ravens?

The first-ever meeting between the Bengals and Ravens occurred on November 10, 1996, with the Ravens winning 24-21.

4. Which team has won more division titles between the Bengals and Ravens?

The Ravens have won more division titles than the Bengals, with a total of five compared to the Bengals’ four.

5. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a Bengals-Ravens game?

The record for the most passing yards in a Bengals-Ravens game is held by Joe Flacco, who threw for 456 yards in a matchup in 2012.

6. Which player holds the record for the most touchdowns scored in Bengals-Ravens games?

The record for the most touchdowns scored in Bengals-Ravens games is held by former Ravens wide receiver, Anquan Boldin, who scored five touchdowns in various matchups.

7. Has there ever been a Bengals-Ravens game that went into overtime?

Yes, there have been two Bengals-Ravens games that went into overtime. The first occurred in 2008, with the Ravens emerging victorious, and the second in 2017, resulting in a Bengals win.

8. Which team has the longest winning streak in the Bengals-Ravens rivalry?

The Ravens have the longest winning streak in the Bengals-Ravens rivalry, with a string of six consecutive victories from 2009 to 2012.

9. Who has the most interceptions in Bengals-Ravens games?

Ed Reed, the legendary Ravens safety, holds the record for the most interceptions in Bengals-Ravens games, with a total of eight.

10. How many times have the Bengals and Ravens tied in their matchups?

The Bengals and Ravens have never tied in their matchups; one team has always emerged as the winner.

11. Which Bengals-Ravens game is considered the most memorable?

One of the most memorable Bengals-Ravens games occurred on December 31, 2017, when the Bengals defeated the Ravens, eliminating them from playoff contention while securing a playoff spot for the Buffalo Bills in the process.

12. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a Bengals-Ravens game?

The record for the most rushing yards in a Bengals-Ravens game is held by Jamal Lewis, who rushed for 180 yards in a matchup in 2003.

13. Have the Bengals and Ravens ever met in the Super Bowl?

No, the Bengals and Ravens have never met in the Super Bowl. However, the Ravens have won two Super Bowls in their history.

14. How many times have the Bengals and Ravens met in the regular season?

The Bengals and Ravens have faced each other 49 times in the regular season as of the end of the 2021 season.

15. Which coach has the most wins in Bengals-Ravens matchups?

John Harbaugh, the current head coach of the Ravens, holds the record for the most wins as a coach in Bengals-Ravens matchups, with 21 victories.

Final Thoughts:

The Bengals-Ravens all-time record showcases a riveting rivalry that has captivated fans for years. Despite the Ravens’ overall dominance, the Bengals have had their fair share of successes, particularly in playoff matchups. The competitive nature of their meetings, including multiple close encounters, only adds to the excitement of this storied rivalry. As the Bengals and Ravens continue to battle it out on the field, fans eagerly await the next chapter in this enduring saga.



