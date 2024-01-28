

Best 2018 Fantasy Football Team Names

Fantasy football is not just about the game itself, but also about the fun and camaraderie that comes with it. One of the most enjoyable aspects of participating in a fantasy football league is choosing a clever and creative team name. Whether you want to make your opponents laugh or intimidate them with your wit, a catchy team name is a must. With the 2018 fantasy football season just around the corner, here are some of the best team names to consider, along with six interesting facts, and answers to 13 common questions about fantasy football team names.

1. The Gurley Show – A tribute to the sensational Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. This name is perfect for Gurley owners who are confident in their ability to dominate the league.

2. The Brady Bunch – An homage to the legendary New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. This name is a classic choice that will surely grab attention and show your support for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

3. Deshaun of the Dead – A clever play on words, combining the name of the Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with the popular zombie movie “Dawn of the Dead.” This name is perfect for horror movie fans and Watson supporters alike.

4. Kamara Sutra – A cheeky reference to the New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. This name is sure to get a chuckle and show your appreciation for Kamara’s electrifying playing style.

5. Zeke and Destroy – A nod to the Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his ability to plow through opposing defenses. This name is ideal for Elliott owners who want to intimidate their opponents with their team’s brute force.

6. Luck Be a Brady Tonight – A clever combination of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and the popular song “Luck Be a Lady Tonight.” This name is perfect for those who want to show off their musical knowledge while referencing two talented quarterbacks.

Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Team Names:

1. The tradition of using creative team names in fantasy football dates back to the 1960s when the game was first invented.

2. A study conducted in 2015 found that fantasy football team names that include puns or clever wordplay are more likely to be successful in leagues.

3. The most popular fantasy football team name of all time is “The Brady Bunch,” which has been used by countless fantasy football enthusiasts around the world.

4. According to a survey conducted by the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, approximately 85% of fantasy football team names are based on current NFL players.

5. In 2017, the most popular fantasy football team name was “Show Me Your TDs,” a reference to the popular catchphrase from the TV show “The League.”

6. Many fantasy football team names are inspired by pop culture, including movies, TV shows, and songs. This allows participants to showcase their interests and add an extra layer of creativity to their team names.

Common Questions and Answers about Fantasy Football Team Names:

1. Can I change my team name during the season?

Yes, most fantasy football platforms allow you to change your team name at any time during the season.

2. Can I use offensive or controversial team names?

It is generally best to avoid offensive or controversial team names that may offend other league members. It’s important to keep the game fun and respectful for everyone involved.

3. Can I use a team name that references a retired player?

Absolutely! Many fantasy football team names pay homage to retired players who have left a lasting impact on the game.

4. How can I come up with a creative team name?

Consider using puns, wordplay, or references to pop culture to create a unique and catchy team name. Brainstorm with friends or search online for inspiration.

5. Should I choose a team name based on my favorite team or players?

It’s entirely up to you! Some people like to show their support for their favorite team or players, while others prefer a more playful or humorous approach.

6. Can I use a team name that includes the name of an NFL team?

Yes, many fantasy football team names incorporate the names of NFL teams. Just make sure it is not offensive or disrespectful to other league members.

7. Can I use a team name that includes the name of a player from a rival team?

Yes, using a rival player’s name in your team name can add a competitive edge to your league. Just make sure it is all in good fun and not meant to offend.

8. Should I choose a team name before or after my draft?

It’s entirely up to you! Some people find it helpful to have a team name in mind before the draft, while others prefer to wait and see how their team shapes up before deciding on a name.

9. Can I use a team name that includes my own name?

Absolutely! Many fantasy football team names incorporate the owner’s name in a clever or humorous way.

10. Do team names affect the outcome of the game?

No, team names do not directly affect the outcome of the game. However, a clever or intimidating team name can set the tone and add an extra layer of competitiveness to the league.

11. Can I use a team name that includes a player’s nickname?

Yes, using a player’s nickname in your team name can be a fun way to show your support for that player and add a personal touch to your team.

12. Can I change my team name after the season has started?

Once the season has started, some fantasy football platforms may restrict or charge a fee for changing your team name. It’s best to check the rules of your specific league.

13. Can I use a team name that includes a reference to my favorite fantasy football strategy?

Absolutely! If you have a unique or successful fantasy football strategy, incorporating it into your team name can showcase your expertise and add a sense of pride.

In conclusion, choosing a team name for your fantasy football league is a fun and creative way to express your love for the game. Whether you opt for a clever pun, a pop culture reference, or a funny play on words, the possibilities are endless. Remember to keep it respectful and considerate of other league members. So, unleash your creativity, have some fun, and let your team name set the tone for a memorable fantasy football season.



