[ad_1]

Best Available Fantasy Football Players

Fantasy football is a game that has taken the world by storm. Whether you are a die-hard football fan or just someone looking to have some fun with friends, fantasy football provides an exhilarating experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat from the first game of the season to the last. One of the most crucial aspects of fantasy football is drafting the best available players to build a winning team. In this article, we will explore some of the top fantasy football players for the upcoming season, along with interesting facts, commonly asked questions, and final thoughts.

1. Christian McCaffrey – Running Back (Carolina Panthers)

Christian McCaffrey is undoubtedly one of the best fantasy football players in recent years. In the 2019 season, he became the third player in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same year. McCaffrey’s versatility and ability to score both on the ground and through the air make him a top pick in any fantasy football draft.

2. Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes exploded onto the scene in 2018 and has continued to dominate as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. With his arm strength, accuracy, and ability to extend plays, Mahomes consistently puts up big numbers. He is a safe bet for fantasy football managers looking for a reliable quarterback.

3. Michael Thomas – Wide Receiver (New Orleans Saints)

Michael Thomas has established himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. In the 2019 season, he set the record for the most receptions in a single season with 149. Thomas is a reliable target for his quarterback and consistently puts up big numbers, making him a top fantasy football pick.

4. Saquon Barkley – Running Back (New York Giants)

Saquon Barkley burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 and has quickly become one of the most exciting running backs in the league. Despite battling injuries in the 2019 season, Barkley still managed to put up impressive numbers. With his speed, agility, and ability to break tackles, Barkley is a must-have player for any fantasy football team.

5. Lamar Jackson – Quarterback (Baltimore Ravens)

Lamar Jackson took the league by storm in the 2019 season, earning the NFL MVP award. His ability to both pass and run makes him a unique and dynamic quarterback. Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities translate into fantasy points, making him an excellent choice for fantasy football managers.

6. Ezekiel Elliott – Running Back (Dallas Cowboys)

Ezekiel Elliott has established himself as one of the most consistent and reliable running backs in the league. With his combination of speed, power, and vision, Elliott consistently racks up yards and touchdowns. He is a reliable option for fantasy football managers looking for a consistent producer.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey became only the third player in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

2. Patrick Mahomes is the youngest player in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

3. Michael Thomas set the record for the most receptions in a single season with 149 in 2019.

4. Saquon Barkley was the first rookie to lead the NFL in yards from scrimmage since 1983.

5. Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

6. Ezekiel Elliott has led the NFL in rushing yards per game in three out of his first four seasons.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I draft the best fantasy football players?

Answer: Research player rankings, consider their performance in previous seasons, and analyze their team’s offensive strategy.

2. Should I prioritize drafting a quarterback early?

Answer: It depends on your league’s scoring system, but generally, it’s more beneficial to draft running backs and wide receivers early.

3. What is a sleeper pick in fantasy football?

Answer: A sleeper pick is a player who is undervalued or overlooked but has the potential to outperform expectations.

4. How do injuries affect fantasy football?

Answer: Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and availability. Stay updated on injury reports and adjust your roster accordingly.

5. What is the waiver wire in fantasy football?

Answer: The waiver wire is a pool of players who are not currently on any team’s roster. Fantasy football managers can add these players to their team if they have a high waiver priority.

6. Should I focus on drafting players from a specific team?

Answer: It’s generally advisable to diversify your team by selecting players from various teams to reduce the risk of relying heavily on one team’s performance.

7. Can I make trades with other fantasy football managers?

Answer: Yes, most leagues allow trades between managers. It can be a strategic way to improve your team or address specific needs.

8. Do I need to follow NFL games closely to play fantasy football?

Answer: While having knowledge of NFL games can be advantageous, it’s not a requirement. Fantasy football is a game that can be enjoyed by both casual and hardcore fans.

9. How often should I update my fantasy football lineup?

Answer: It’s recommended to review your lineup regularly, especially before each week’s games. Keep an eye on injuries, matchups, and player performance.

10. Can I play fantasy football for free?

Answer: Yes, there are many platforms that offer free fantasy football leagues. However, some platforms also offer paid leagues with additional features.

11. What is a PPR league in fantasy football?

Answer: PPR stands for “points per reception.” In PPR leagues, players receive additional points for each reception they make, which increases the value of pass-catching running backs and wide receivers.

12. Can I play fantasy football with friends and family?

Answer: Absolutely! Fantasy football is a great way to bond with friends and family. Create your own league and enjoy the competition together.

13. How important is a strong bench in fantasy football?

Answer: A strong bench is essential in fantasy football as it allows you to adapt to injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players. Don’t overlook the importance of drafting quality bench players.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football is a thrilling game that allows fans to engage with the sport in a unique way. Drafting the best available players is crucial for building a winning team. Players like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, and Ezekiel Elliott are consistently among the top performers. However, it’s important to stay updated on injuries, matchups, and emerging talent throughout the season to make informed decisions. Whether you are a seasoned fantasy football manager or a beginner, enjoy the excitement, and have fun building your dream team.

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.