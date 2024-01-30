Best Bears Wr Of All Time



Title: The Best Bears Wide Receivers of All Time: A Legacy of Greatness

Introduction:

The Chicago Bears, one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have witnessed a rich history of talented wide receivers gracing their roster. From legendary players who dominated the field to those who left an indelible mark on the franchise, the Bears have had their fair share of exceptional receivers. In this article, we will explore the best Chicago Bears wide receivers of all time, highlighting their achievements and contributions to the team.

1. Dick Gordon – A Trailblazer:

Dick Gordon, who played for the Bears from 1965 to 1971, was a trailblazer in the truest sense. He became the first receiver in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, accomplishing this feat in 1970. Gordon was also an exceptional route-runner and had a knack for making clutch catches in crucial moments.

2. Willie Gault – Speed and Style:

Willie Gault, who played for the Bears from 1983 to 1987, was known for his incredible speed and flamboyant style. Gault’s deep-threat ability, combined with his agility and acceleration, made him a nightmare for opposing defenders. He played a vital role in the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning season in 1985, contributing with several game-changing plays.

3. Harlon Hill – A Record-Breaking Performer:

Harlon Hill is widely regarded as one of the greatest receivers in Bears history. Hill played for the Bears from 1954 to 1961 and set numerous franchise records during his time with the team. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in receiving yards in 1956. Hill’s reliable hands and exceptional route-running ability made him a favorite target for the Bears’ quarterbacks.

4. Brandon Marshall – Physical Dominance:

Brandon Marshall, who played for the Bears from 2012 to 2014, brought a physicality and dominance to the receiving position that was unparalleled. At 6’4″ and 230 pounds, Marshall used his size and strength to overpower defenders, often making contested catches. He holds multiple Bears franchise records, including most receptions in a single season.

5. Alshon Jeffery – Consistent Performer:

Alshon Jeffery, who played for the Bears from 2012 to 2016, was a consistent performer during his time in Chicago. Known for his exceptional body control and ability to make acrobatic catches, Jeffery emerged as a reliable target for the Bears’ quarterbacks. He ranks among the top receivers in Bears history in various statistical categories.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Bears’ first-ever Pro Bowl wide receiver was Harlon Hill, who earned the honor in 1955.

2. In 1965, Dick Gordon became the first Bears receiver to exceed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

3. Brandon Marshall holds the record for the most receptions in a season by a Bears receiver, with 118 catches in 2012.

4. Willie Gault set the NFL record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine in 1983, clocking in at 4.18 seconds.

5. Alshon Jeffery is one of only three Bears receivers to record multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Who holds the record for the most receiving yards in Bears history?

A1: Johnny Morris holds the record for the most receiving yards in Bears history, with 5,059 yards.

Q2: Which Bears wide receiver was known for his exceptional speed?

A2: Willie Gault was known for his exceptional speed, setting an NFL Combine record with a 4.18-second 40-yard dash time.

Q3: Who was the first Bears wide receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season?

A3: Dick Gordon became the first Bears receiver to achieve this feat in 1970.

Q4: How many Pro Bowl selections did Alshon Jeffery earn during his time with the Bears?

A4: Alshon Jeffery earned two Pro Bowl selections during his tenure with the Bears.

Q5: Which Bears receiver holds the record for the most receptions in a single season?

A5: Brandon Marshall holds the Bears franchise record with 118 receptions in the 2012 season.

Q6: Who was the Bears’ first-ever Pro Bowl wide receiver?

A6: Harlon Hill earned the Bears’ first Pro Bowl selection as a wide receiver in 1955.

Q7: How many times did Brandon Marshall exceed 1,000 receiving yards in a season with the Bears?

A7: Brandon Marshall achieved this feat in all three seasons he played for the Bears, from 2012 to 2014.

Q8: Which Bears receiver led the NFL in receiving yards in 1956?

A8: Harlon Hill led the league in receiving yards in 1956.

Q9: Who is the oldest Bears receiver to have a 1,000-yard receiving season?

A9: Johnny Morris achieved this feat at the age of 35 during the 1964 season.

Q10: How many Super Bowl rings does Willie Gault have with the Bears?

A10: Willie Gault won a Super Bowl with the Bears in 1985.

Q11: Who was the Bears’ leading receiver during their Super Bowl-winning season in 1985?

A11: Willie Gault was the team’s leading receiver during the 1985 season.

Q12: How many touchdowns did Alshon Jeffery score in his Bears career?

A12: Alshon Jeffery scored 26 touchdowns during his time with the Bears.

Q13: Which Bears receiver wore the number 34?

A13: Walter Payton, a running back, wore the number 34. No Bears receiver has worn this number.

Q14: Who was the Bears’ leading receiver during the 2012 season?

A14: Brandon Marshall led the team in receiving yards and receptions during the 2012 season.

Q15: Which Bears receiver had the highest career receiving yards per game average?

A15: Dick Gordon holds the highest career receiving yards per game average among Bears receivers, with 65.4 yards per game.

Final Thoughts:

The Chicago Bears have been fortunate to witness the talents of several remarkable wide receivers throughout their history. From Dick Gordon’s trailblazing achievements to Willie Gault’s electrifying speed, each receiver brought their unique skills and contributions to the Bears’ offense. Harlon Hill, Brandon Marshall, and Alshon Jeffery further solidified the franchise’s legacy with their consistent performances and record-breaking seasons. Collectively, these receivers have left an indelible mark on the Bears’ history, reminding fans of the greatness that has graced the field in Chicago.



