

Best Bollywood Songs For Karaoke in 2024

Karaoke has become a popular way to showcase one’s singing talent and have a fun time with friends and family. Bollywood songs have always been a favorite choice for karaoke enthusiasts, as they offer a wide range of emotions and melodies that appeal to everyone. In this article, we will explore the best Bollywood songs for karaoke in 2024, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Tum Hi Ho” – Aashiqui 2 (2013)

“Tum Hi Ho” is a soul-stirring romantic song from the movie Aashiqui 2. This song became an instant hit and is still loved by karaoke enthusiasts. The beautiful lyrics and heartfelt melody make it a perfect choice for expressing love.

2. “Senorita” – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

“Senorita” is a peppy and energetic song that captures the essence of friendship and celebration. The song features three talented actors, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol, and their chemistry adds to its charm. Singing “Senorita” at a karaoke night is sure to get everyone on their feet.

3. “Tere Bina” – Guru (2007)

“Guru” is a biographical drama film that tells the story of a self-made man. “Tere Bina” is a beautiful song from the movie, which showcases the love and bond between the lead characters. Singing this melodious track at a karaoke session will surely touch the hearts of the audience.

4. “Lag Jaa Gale” – Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

“Lag Jaa Gale” is a timeless classic that has transcended generations. This song, sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, has an ethereal quality that enchants listeners. Its simplicity and emotional depth make it a perfect choice for a soulful karaoke performance.

5. “Kabira” – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

“Kabira” is a melodious song that beautifully portrays the complexities of love and relationships. This song, sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, has a mesmerizing effect on the listeners. Its meaningful lyrics and soothing melody make it a popular choice for karaoke nights.

6. “Kal Ho Naa Ho” – Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” is an iconic song that has become an anthem for positivity and living life to the fullest. Sung by Sonu Nigam, this track has a perfect blend of emotions and rhythm. Singing this song at a karaoke session will surely uplift everyone’s spirits.

7. “Chaiyya Chaiyya” – Dil Se (1998)

“Chaiyya Chaiyya” is a high-energy song that became an instant hit upon its release. The song features Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan dancing atop a moving train, which adds to its visual appeal. Singing and dancing to “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at a karaoke night will surely get everyone grooving.

8. “Gerua” – Dilwale (2015)

“Gerua” is a romantic ballad that features the evergreen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This song showcases their sizzling chemistry and the picturesque locations add to its charm. Singing “Gerua” at a karaoke session is a great way to express love and admiration.

9. “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” is a soulful song that beautifully captures the pain of unrequited love. Sung by Arijit Singh, this track has emotional depth and heartfelt lyrics. Singing this song at a karaoke night will strike a chord with everyone who has experienced the complexities of love.

Common Questions about Bollywood Karaoke Songs:

1. How can I find Bollywood karaoke tracks?

You can find Bollywood karaoke tracks online on various websites and music streaming platforms. Additionally, you can also find them at local music stores or karaoke bars.

2. Can I download Bollywood karaoke tracks for free?

There are certain websites that offer free Bollywood karaoke tracks, but it is recommended to purchase them legally to support the artists and the industry.

3. Can I customize the karaoke tracks to suit my vocal range?

Yes, many karaoke tracks come with options to adjust the pitch and tempo, allowing you to customize them according to your vocal range.

4. Are there karaoke apps available for Bollywood songs?

Yes, there are several karaoke apps available for smartphones that offer a wide range of Bollywood songs for karaoke.

5. Do I need professional singing skills to enjoy Bollywood karaoke?

No, karaoke is all about having fun and enjoying the experience. You don’t need professional singing skills to participate in karaoke sessions.

6. Can I perform Bollywood karaoke songs at parties?

Absolutely! Bollywood karaoke songs are a perfect choice for parties and gatherings, as they offer a mix of emotions and melodies that everyone can enjoy.

7. Are there Bollywood karaoke competitions?

Yes, there are various karaoke competitions and events where participants can showcase their singing talent on Bollywood tracks.

8. Can I sing Bollywood karaoke songs in different languages?

Yes, Bollywood songs are available in multiple languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and more. You can choose the language that you are comfortable with.

9. What are some popular websites to find Bollywood karaoke tracks?

Some popular websites to find Bollywood karaoke tracks include Karaoke Version, Hindi Karaoke Shop, and Bajao Karaoke.

10. Are there Bollywood karaoke songs for beginners?

Yes, there are many Bollywood karaoke songs that are suitable for beginners. You can start with simple melodies and gradually move on to more challenging tracks.

11. Can I record my karaoke performances?

Yes, many karaoke apps and software allow you to record and save your karaoke performances for future reference or sharing with friends.

12. Can I find instrumental versions of Bollywood songs for karaoke?

Yes, instrumental versions of Bollywood songs are available for karaoke, allowing you to showcase your singing talent without the original vocals.

13. Can I find duet karaoke tracks for Bollywood songs?

Yes, there are duet karaoke tracks available for Bollywood songs, which allow you to perform a duet with a partner or a fellow karaoke enthusiast.

14. Are there Bollywood karaoke songs for children?

Yes, there are many Bollywood karaoke songs that are suitable for children, featuring catchy tunes and lyrics that kids can enjoy.

15. Can I find old Bollywood karaoke songs?

Yes, there are karaoke tracks available for old Bollywood songs, allowing you to relive the golden era of Hindi cinema through your karaoke performances.

16. Can I request specific Bollywood karaoke songs at karaoke bars?

Many karaoke bars allow you to request specific Bollywood karaoke songs, as long as they have the track available in their collection.

17. Can I find Bollywood karaoke tracks with lyrics on-screen?

Yes, many karaoke tracks come with on-screen lyrics, making it easier for you to follow along while singing.

In conclusion, Bollywood songs offer a wide range of emotions and melodies that make them a perfect choice for karaoke sessions. Whether you are a seasoned singer or a beginner, these songs provide a platform to showcase your talent and have a great time with friends and family. So, grab the mic and sing your heart out with these best Bollywood songs for karaoke in 2024.

Final Thoughts:

Karaoke is a wonderful way to express your love for music and have a great time with loved ones. Bollywood songs, with their captivating melodies and meaningful lyrics, offer a vast repertoire of karaoke options. Whether you prefer soulful ballads or peppy dance numbers, there is a Bollywood karaoke song for everyone. So, gather your friends, choose your favorite track, and let the music take you on a joyous journey. Happy singing!



