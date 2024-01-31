Best Buffalo Bills Players 2016



Best Buffalo Bills Players of 2016: A Look Back at the Stars of the Gridiron

The Buffalo Bills, known for their passionate fan base and rich history, have seen their fair share of talented players over the years. In 2016, the team had a roster filled with exceptional athletes who showcased their skills on the gridiron. From offensive prowess to defensive dominance, these players left an indelible mark on the franchise and the hearts of Bills fans. In this article, we will explore the best Buffalo Bills players of 2016, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and providing answers to common questions surrounding their performances.

1. LeSean McCoy – Running Back

LeSean McCoy was undoubtedly one of the standout players for the Bills in 2016. Known for his elusive running style and exceptional vision, McCoy rushed for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the premier running backs in the league. His ability to make defenders miss and break tackles made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

2. Tyrod Taylor – Quarterback

Tyrod Taylor, the Bills’ starting quarterback in 2016, showcased his dual-threat abilities throughout the season. Taylor threw for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 580 yards and six touchdowns. His athleticism and strong arm made him a formidable opponent for any defense.

3. Lorenzo Alexander – Linebacker

Lorenzo Alexander had a breakout season in 2016, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He led the league with 12.5 sacks, showcasing his relentless pass-rushing skills. Alexander’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt opposing offenses was a key factor in the Bills’ success that year.

4. Sammy Watkins – Wide Receiver

Despite battling injuries in 2016, Sammy Watkins still managed to make a significant impact for the Bills. Known for his speed and playmaking abilities, Watkins recorded 430 receiving yards and two touchdowns in just eight games. His presence on the field opened up opportunities for other players and kept defenses on high alert.

5. Stephon Gilmore – Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore, a shutdown cornerback for the Bills in 2016, displayed his exceptional coverage skills throughout the season. With five interceptions and 12 passes defended, Gilmore proved to be a formidable force in the secondary. His ability to neutralize opposing wide receivers was crucial in the Bills’ defensive success.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. LeSean McCoy became the first Bills player to rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

2. Tyrod Taylor’s 580 rushing yards in 2016 were the most by a Bills quarterback since Doug Flutie in 1999.

3. Lorenzo Alexander’s 12.5 sacks in 2016 were the most by a Bills player since Mario Williams in 2014.

4. Sammy Watkins became the youngest player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season during his rookie year in 2014.

5. Stephon Gilmore’s five interceptions in 2016 tied a career-high, showcasing his ability to make game-changing plays in the secondary.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading scorer for the Buffalo Bills in 2016?

Answer: LeSean McCoy was the leading scorer for the Bills in 2016, with 13 rushing touchdowns.

2. What was the Bills’ overall record in 2016?

Answer: The Buffalo Bills finished the 2016 season with a record of 7-9.

3. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Buffalo Bills have in 2016?

Answer: The Bills had three players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 – LeSean McCoy, Lorenzo Alexander, and Richie Incognito.

4. Who was the Bills’ head coach in 2016?

Answer: Rex Ryan served as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

5. How many passing yards did Tyrod Taylor accumulate in 2016?

Answer: Tyrod Taylor threw for 3,023 yards in the 2016 season.

6. Did any Buffalo Bills players win any individual awards in 2016?

Answer: Lorenzo Alexander was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September 2016.

7. Who led the Buffalo Bills in receiving yards in 2016?

Answer: Robert Woods led the Bills in receiving yards in 2016, with 613 yards.

8. How many interceptions did Stephon Gilmore have in 2016?

Answer: Stephon Gilmore recorded five interceptions in the 2016 season.

9. What was the Bills’ rank in total offense in 2016?

Answer: The Buffalo Bills ranked 16th in total offense in 2016.

10. Who was the Bills’ primary backup quarterback in 2016?

Answer: EJ Manuel served as the primary backup quarterback for the Bills in 2016.

11. Did any Buffalo Bills players receive All-Pro honors in 2016?

Answer: Lorenzo Alexander was named a First-Team All-Pro for his outstanding performance in the 2016 season.

12. How many rushing touchdowns did Tyrod Taylor score in 2016?

Answer: Tyrod Taylor rushed for six touchdowns in the 2016 season.

13. Who led the Buffalo Bills in sacks in 2016?

Answer: Lorenzo Alexander led the Bills in sacks in 2016, with 12.5.

14. What was the Bills’ record against division rivals in 2016?

Answer: The Buffalo Bills had a division record of 2-4 in 2016.

15. Did the Bills make the playoffs in 2016?

Answer: No, the Buffalo Bills did not make the playoffs in 2016.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 season was a year of ups and downs for the Buffalo Bills. While they fell short of making the playoffs, the team showcased some exceptional talent on both sides of the ball. LeSean McCoy, Tyrod Taylor, Lorenzo Alexander, Sammy Watkins, and Stephon Gilmore were just a few of the standout players who left an indelible mark on the franchise that year. Their performances not only thrilled fans but also served as a reminder of the immense potential within the Bills’ roster. As the team continues to strive for success, these players will be remembered as key contributors to the storied history of the Buffalo Bills.



