

Best Character to Use in Super Smash Bros: A Comprehensive Guide

Super Smash Bros is a beloved and iconic game franchise that has captured the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. With its fast-paced action and diverse roster of characters, it’s no wonder that players often find themselves asking, “Who is the best character to use in Super Smash Bros?” In this article, we will delve into this topic and provide you with five interesting facts and tricks about the best character to use in Super Smash Bros. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions surrounding this topic, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Mario: The Iconic All-Rounder

– Mario is often considered one of the best characters to use in Super Smash Bros due to his versatility. He possesses a balanced set of moves suitable for various playstyles.

– One interesting trick with Mario is his down aerial move, commonly known as the “Mario Tornado.” By rapidly pressing the attack button during this move, you can extend its duration and potentially deal more damage to your opponents.

2. Fox: The Agile Space Bounty Hunter

– Fox, a character from the Star Fox series, is renowned for his speed and agility. He excels in aerial combat and has excellent recovery options.

– One interesting trick with Fox is his “shine” move. By using the down special move at the precise moment an opponent attacks, Fox can reflect the attack back, potentially turning the tide of the battle.

3. Captain Falcon: The Knee of Justice

– Captain Falcon is a fan-favorite character known for his flashy moves and powerful attacks. His iconic “Falcon Punch” move can deal devastating damage if landed successfully.

– One interesting trick with Captain Falcon is his “Raptor Boost” move, which can be used to punish opponents who are charging at you. By timing the move correctly, you can interrupt their attack and counter with a powerful strike.

4. Zero Suit Samus: The Agile Hunter

– Zero Suit Samus, the alternate form of Samus Aran, is a nimble character with a focus on speed and aerial combat. She possesses a versatile set of moves that allow for effective combos.

– One interesting trick with Zero Suit Samus is her “Paralyzer” move. By stunning your opponent with this move and quickly following up with a strong attack, you can create devastating combos and rack up damage.

5. Donkey Kong: The Powerhouse

– Donkey Kong is a heavyweight character known for his immense strength and powerful attacks. While he may lack speed, his moves pack a serious punch and can easily KO opponents.

– One interesting trick with Donkey Kong is his “Giant Punch” move. By charging this move to its maximum, you can unleash a devastating blow that can send opponents flying off the stage.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best character to use in Super Smash Bros?

– There is no definitive answer to this question as the “best” character depends on individual playstyle and personal preference. However, characters like Mario, Fox, Captain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, and Donkey Kong are often considered top-tier choices due to their versatility, speed, and power.

2. What makes a character good in Super Smash Bros?

– Good characters in Super Smash Bros possess a balanced combination of speed, power, and versatility. They have strong attacks, effective recovery options, and versatile movesets that allow for various playstyles.

3. Are there any characters that are considered overpowered?

– The balance of characters in Super Smash Bros is constantly evolving with each game update. While certain characters may be considered overpowered in specific versions of the game, developers often strive to address these imbalances through patches and updates.

4. How can I choose the right character for my playstyle?

– Experiment with different characters and try out their movesets to find one that aligns with your preferred playstyle. Consider your strengths and weaknesses as a player, whether you prefer speed or power, and the type of attacks you enjoy executing.

5. Can I win consistently by using the best character?

– While using a top-tier character may provide certain advantages, winning consistently relies on a combination of skill, strategy, and matchup knowledge. It’s important to practice with your chosen character and understand their strengths and weaknesses.

6. Are there any characters that are difficult to master?

– Some characters in Super Smash Bros have higher learning curves due to their complex movesets or unique mechanics. Examples include characters like Ryu, Bayonetta, and Shulk. However, with dedication and practice, any character can be mastered.

7. Does the tier list matter when choosing a character?

– The tier list, which ranks characters based on their perceived strength, can provide some insight into a character’s potential. However, it’s crucial to remember that individual skill and playstyle often outweigh tier rankings.

8. Are there any characters that are particularly good for beginners?

– Characters like Mario, Kirby, and Link are often recommended for beginners due to their balanced movesets and forgiving recovery options. These characters allow new players to learn the basics of the game while still being effective in battles.

9. Can I use any character competitively?

– While certain characters may have advantages in competitive play, any character can be used competitively if you invest time and effort into mastering their movesets and understanding their strengths and weaknesses.

10. Can I switch characters mid-match?

– In Super Smash Bros, you have the ability to switch characters between matches, but not mid-match. This allows you to adapt to different opponents and playstyles.

11. How can I improve my skills with a specific character?

– To improve your skills with a specific character, practice regularly, watch gameplay videos of skilled players using the character, and experiment with different strategies and combos. Additionally, joining online communities and participating in tournaments can provide valuable insights from experienced players.

12. Is it better to focus on one character or learn multiple characters?

– It is generally recommended to focus on mastering one or two characters initially. By doing so, you can become proficient in their movesets, understand their matchups, and develop a deeper understanding of the game mechanics. Once you have a solid foundation, you can then explore other characters.

13. Are there any characters that are particularly good for team battles?

– Characters with strong support moves or exceptional combo potential, such as Peach, Bowser Jr., or Ice Climbers, can be effective choices for team battles. Their abilities to disrupt opponents and create opportunities for their teammates make them valuable assets in team play.

14. How can I deal with opponents using my main character?

– Understanding the strengths and weaknesses of your main character is crucial when facing opponents who use the same character. Analyze their strategies, learn from their tactics, and find ways to exploit their weaknesses. Additionally, experimenting with alternate characters can provide a fresh perspective and aid in countering your opponents.

15. How can I keep up with the latest character changes and updates?

– Stay updated with official game announcements, developer patch notes, and community forums dedicated to Super Smash Bros. These sources will provide you with the latest information on character changes, updates, and balance adjustments.

Final Thoughts:

In Super Smash Bros, the best character to use ultimately depends on your playstyle, personal preference, and dedication to mastering their movesets. While characters like Mario, Fox, Captain Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, and Donkey Kong are often considered top-tier choices, it’s important to remember that skill and strategy are key factors in achieving success. Experiment with different characters, practice regularly, and stay connected with the Super Smash Bros community to continually improve your gameplay. Remember, the most important aspect of Super Smash Bros is to have fun and enjoy the thrilling battles with friends and rivals alike.



