

Best Defense in NFL 2016 Fantasy: Dominating Your League

When it comes to fantasy football, many players focus on drafting high-scoring offensive players. While it’s true that having a strong offense is crucial, a solid defense can make a significant impact on your team’s success. In the NFL, defense wins championships, and the same holds true in fantasy football. In this article, we will explore the best defense in NFL 2016 fantasy, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions to help you dominate your league.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about the Best Defense in NFL 2016 Fantasy:

1. The Denver Broncos: The Denver Broncos defense was the top-ranked fantasy defense in 2016, thanks to their dominant pass rush and outstanding secondary. Led by edge rushers Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, the Broncos recorded a staggering 42 sacks, 14 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns during the season. Their ability to create turnovers and generate pressure made them a nightmare for opposing offenses.

2. The Minnesota Vikings: The Minnesota Vikings defense was another fantasy powerhouse in 2016. Despite facing multiple injuries to key players, the Vikings finished as the second-best fantasy defense. Their strength lied in their ability to defend the pass, as they led the league in interceptions (14) and defensive touchdowns (five). Additionally, they allowed the fewest points per game (15.8) and recorded the second-most sacks (41).

3. Streaming Defense: One strategy that gained popularity in 2016 was streaming defense. Instead of sticking with one defense throughout the season, fantasy owners would switch defenses each week based on favorable matchups. This approach allowed owners to exploit weak offenses and maximize their team’s defensive points. By analyzing the opposing team’s offensive line, turnover-prone quarterbacks, and struggling offenses, you could identify the best defense for that particular week.

4. Strength of Schedule: Understanding a team’s strength of schedule is crucial when evaluating defenses. You should consider the opposing offenses your defense will face throughout the season. A favorable schedule can significantly boost a defense’s fantasy production, while facing tough offenses can limit their potential. Analyzing the strength of schedule can help you make informed decisions during your draft or when considering trades.

5. Special Teams Impact: A defense’s special teams unit plays a significant role in fantasy football, and it’s often overlooked. Kick and punt returns for touchdowns, blocked kicks, and recovered onside kicks can provide valuable fantasy points. When evaluating defenses, consider their special teams performance and the potential for big plays in this area.

15 Common Questions about the Best Defense in NFL 2016 Fantasy:

Q1: Is it worth drafting a defense early?

A1: Generally, it’s not recommended to draft a defense early. Prioritize offensive players first and wait until the later rounds to select your defense.

Q2: How many defenses should I roster?

A2: It’s usually sufficient to roster one defense. However, if you have a deep bench, you can consider adding a second defense for favorable matchups or during your starting defense’s bye week.

Q3: Should I target defenses from strong teams?

A3: Not necessarily. While strong teams tend to have better defenses, it’s more important to focus on the individual defense’s performance and strength of schedule.

Q4: How can I predict a defense’s performance?

A4: Analyze factors such as pass rush, secondary strength, turnover ability, and strength of schedule to make an informed prediction about a defense’s performance.

Q5: Can a defense’s performance vary significantly from year to year?

A5: Yes, a defense’s performance can vary due to coaching changes, injuries, or changes in personnel. It’s important to stay updated on these factors.

Q6: Should I prioritize a defense’s ability to generate sacks or turnovers?

A6: Both are valuable, but turnovers tend to be more consistent and predictable. Prioritizing a defense’s ability to generate turnovers is generally a safer strategy.

Q7: How can I use streaming defense effectively?

A7: Analyze weekly matchups, focusing on weak offensive lines, struggling quarterbacks, and turnover-prone offenses to select the best defense for each week.

Q8: Are there any sleeper defenses that could perform well in 2016?

A8: Keep an eye on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have talented defenses that could outperform expectations.

Q9: How do defensive scoring settings affect my strategy?

A9: Familiarize yourself with your league’s scoring settings, as some leagues may award more points for sacks, turnovers, or defensive touchdowns, which can influence your drafting strategy.

Q10: Should I prioritize a defense’s ability to stop the run or the pass?

A10: While both are important, a defense’s ability to defend the pass is typically more valuable in fantasy football, as it leads to interceptions and sacks.

Q11: Can I drop my defense during a bye week?

A11: Yes, if you have a shallow bench and need the roster spot, you can drop your defense during their bye week and pick up a streaming option.

Q12: Should I trade for a defense?

A12: Trading for a defense is generally not recommended unless you can get a significant upgrade or have a surplus of valuable assets.

Q13: What should I do if my drafted defense underperforms?

A13: If your defense consistently underperforms, consider streaming defenses or targeting a waiver wire pickup with a favorable matchup.

Q14: Are there any rookie defenses worth targeting?

A14: The Jacksonville Jaguars had an impressive defense in 2016, led by standout rookies Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack. They could be a valuable sleeper pick in your draft.

Q15: Should I prioritize a defense’s potential for return touchdowns?

A15: While return touchdowns are valuable, they can be unpredictable. Prioritize a defense’s ability to generate turnovers and sacks, as those are more reliable sources of points.

Final Thoughts:

The best defense in NFL 2016 fantasy was undoubtedly the Denver Broncos. However, it’s important to note that defenses can vary significantly from year to year due to numerous factors. Understanding a defense’s strengths, analyzing their schedule, and utilizing streaming options can help you dominate your league. Remember, while a strong offense is essential, a solid defense can provide the edge you need to win your fantasy football championships.



