Title: The Best Defense in NFL Fantasy 2016: Dominating the Field

Introduction:

In NFL fantasy, a strong defense can make or break your season. It not only provides a solid foundation for your team but can also rack up valuable points. With the 2016 NFL season in retrospect, let’s take a closer look at the best defense in NFL fantasy that year. This article will explore interesting facts, tricks, common questions, and provide final thoughts on the topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Denver Broncos’ Defense Dominated: In 2016, the Denver Broncos’ defense emerged as the top fantasy defense, accumulating an impressive 161 points over the season. With their pass rush led by Von Miller and strong secondary, they recorded a staggering 42 sacks, 14 interceptions, and five defensive touchdowns.

2. Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom: The Seahawks’ defense, popularly known as the “Legion of Boom,” established themselves as a dominant force in the NFL. With the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor, they were a fantasy powerhouse, consistently ranking among the top defenses.

3. Capitalize on Matchups: When drafting a defense, it’s crucial to analyze matchups. Look for teams facing weak offensive lines, struggling quarterbacks, or injuries as potential opportunities to exploit. By selecting defenses based on favorable matchups, you can increase your chances of success.

4. Keep an Eye on Turnovers: One of the most valuable aspects of a defense in fantasy football is their ability to force turnovers. Interceptions and fumble recoveries can significantly enhance your team’s point total, so prioritize defenses known for their ability to create turnovers.

5. Streaming Defenses: If you don’t have the opportunity to draft an elite defense, consider streaming defenses based on weekly matchups. This strategy involves picking up defenses with favorable matchups each week from the waiver wire. By doing so, you can maximize your chances of scoring big points.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can a defense win me my fantasy league?

While a strong defense is crucial, it’s unlikely to single-handedly win your league. However, a top-tier defense can provide a consistent source of points and act as a strong foundation for your team.

2. Should I draft a defense early in my fantasy draft?

Defenses should generally be drafted in the later rounds, as their point output is more predictable than other positions. It’s important to prioritize skill positions early in the draft.

3. What factors should I consider when selecting a defense?

Consider a defense’s performance the previous season, the strength of their schedule, the quality of their pass rush and secondary, and their ability to force turnovers.

4. Are there any defenses to avoid in fantasy football?

Avoid defenses that lack talent, face a challenging schedule, or have undergone significant personnel changes. Research is key to identifying potential pitfalls.

5. How important is a defense’s schedule?

A defense’s schedule plays a crucial role in their fantasy performance. Look for teams facing weak offenses, struggling quarterbacks, or injury-riddled opponents to exploit favorable matchups.

6. Can I drop my defense during a bye week?

Yes, dropping your defense during a bye week is a common strategy. It allows you to pick up a player who can contribute immediately while streaming another defense for that particular week.

7. How do I determine which defenses to stream?

Look for defenses with favorable matchups against weak offensive lines, struggling quarterbacks, or teams with poor offensive production. Additionally, check injury reports to identify potential opportunities.

8. Should I carry multiple defenses on my roster?

It’s generally unnecessary to carry multiple defenses on your roster unless you have a deep bench. Streaming defenses based on matchups is a more effective strategy.

9. Can I trade for a better defense during the season?

Yes, trading for a better defense is possible. Target teams with favorable upcoming schedules or owners who undervalue a strong defense.

10. Can I drop a defense after a bad performance?

While one bad performance may be disappointing, it’s essential to exercise patience with your defense. Look for trends rather than making knee-jerk reactions.

11. How do I handle a defense that faces my star players?

Don’t let your allegiance to your star players cloud your judgment. It’s more important to prioritize a defense’s potential for success rather than their opposition.

12. Are blocked kicks and safeties valuable for fantasy defenses?

Yes, blocked kicks and safeties can provide extra fantasy points. However, they are relatively rare occurrences, so prioritize defenses based on their ability to generate sacks, interceptions, and fumble recoveries.

13. Are there any sleepers for the best defense in 2016?

The Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs were two sleeper defenses in 2016. Both teams boasted strong defenses with playmakers at various positions.

14. Can a defense’s coaching staff impact their fantasy performance?

Absolutely. A defense’s coaching staff can influence their strategies, play calling, and overall performance. Look for teams with strong defensive-minded coaches for potential fantasy success.

15. How do I adjust my defense for playoff matchups?

As the fantasy playoffs approach, analyze your defense’s matchups against opposing offenses. Consider picking up defenses with favorable matchups during your playoff weeks to maximize your chances of success.

Final Thoughts:

In NFL fantasy, a strong defense can provide a significant competitive advantage. The 2016 season saw the Denver Broncos’ defense dominate the field, while the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom continued their formidable presence. By capitalizing on favorable matchups, streaming defenses, and focusing on turnovers, you can enhance your fantasy team’s chances of success. Remember to prioritize skill positions early in the draft and adapt your defense strategy as the season progresses. With careful research and strategic planning, you can build a team with a formidable defense that helps carry you to fantasy football glory.

