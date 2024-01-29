Best Defenses In Nfl 2017



Title: The Best Defenses in the NFL 2017: A Closer Look at Dominant Defensive Units

Introduction:

In the National Football League (NFL), defense is often referred to as the “heart and soul” of a team. A strong defense can completely change the outcome of a game, as it has the ability to stifle even the most prolific offenses. In the 2017 NFL season, several teams showcased exceptional defensive prowess, setting new standards for dominance. In this article, we will delve into the top defenses of the 2017 season, highlighting their outstanding performances, interesting facts, and essential tips.

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Jacksonville Jaguars boasted the most formidable defense in the 2017 season, led by their fierce front seven. They allowed only 268.2 total yards per game, the lowest in the league. The Jaguars’ defense was relentless, racking up a staggering 55 sacks, 21 interceptions, and scoring seven defensive touchdowns throughout the season.

2. The Minnesota Vikings:

The Minnesota Vikings ranked second in overall defense, allowing an average of just 275.9 yards per game. They were particularly strong against the pass, allowing only 192.4 yards per game. The Vikings’ defense was characterized by their exceptional secondary, which recorded 14 interceptions and 37 sacks during the 2017 season.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles:

The Philadelphia Eagles had a well-rounded defensive unit that played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl-winning season. They allowed an average of 306.5 yards per game, and their exceptional pass rush led to 38 sacks. Furthermore, the Eagles’ defense secured 19 interceptions and scored five defensive touchdowns.

4. The Baltimore Ravens:

The Baltimore Ravens boasted a stellar defense in 2017, ranking sixth overall. Their defense allowed only 18.9 points per game, the lowest in the league. The Ravens’ defense was particularly adept at shutting down opposing offenses on third down, allowing a mere 31.4% conversion rate.

5. The Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was a major force in their successful 2017 campaign. They surrendered an average of just 339.6 yards per game and led the league in scoring defense, allowing only 20 points per game. The Rams’ defense was also among the league’s best in terms of interceptions, securing 18 picks throughout the season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense was so dominant that they allowed fewer total passing touchdowns (10) than interceptions (21).

2. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense held opponents to a mere 25.2% conversion rate on third down, the lowest in the league and the best since 1991.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense recorded a league-high 31 forced fumbles in the 2017 season.

4. The Baltimore Ravens’ defense held opponents to an average of just 82.9 rushing yards per game, the lowest in the NFL.

5. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense recorded a remarkable seven defensive touchdowns in the 2017 season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the best overall defense in the 2017 NFL season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars boasted the best overall defense in the 2017 NFL season.

2. Which team had the most interceptions in the 2017 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars led the league in interceptions with 21.

3. Which team had the most sacks in the 2017 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars led the league in sacks with an impressive 55.

4. Who had the best pass defense in 2017?

The Minnesota Vikings had the best pass defense, allowing only 192.4 yards per game.

5. Which team had the best rush defense in 2017?

The Baltimore Ravens had the best rush defense, allowing only 82.9 rushing yards per game.

6. Which team had the most forced fumbles in 2017?

The Philadelphia Eagles led the league in forced fumbles with 31.

7. Which team had the most defensive touchdowns in 2017?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams both had seven defensive touchdowns in the 2017 season.

8. How many points did the Baltimore Ravens’ defense allow per game in 2017?

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense allowed an average of 18.9 points per game, the lowest in the league.

9. Which team had the highest third-down conversion rate allowed in 2017?

The Minnesota Vikings held opponents to a league-low 25.2% third-down conversion rate.

10. Which defense played a crucial role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl victory.

11. Which defense had the highest scoring defense in the 2017 season?

The Los Angeles Rams had the highest scoring defense, allowing only 20 points per game.

12. Which defense allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in 2017?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense allowed only 10 passing touchdowns, fewest in the league.

13. Which defense recorded the most interceptions in 2017?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense led the league in interceptions with 21.

14. Which defense had the lowest third-down conversion rate allowed in 2017?

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense held opponents to a league-low 25.2% third-down conversion rate.

15. How many total yards did the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense allow per game in the 2017 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense allowed an average of 268.2 total yards per game, the lowest in the league.

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 NFL season witnessed several outstanding defensive units that showcased their dominance on the field. From the Jacksonville Jaguars’ relentless pass rush to the Minnesota Vikings’ lockdown secondary, these defenses proved to be instrumental in their respective team’s success. The ability to consistently disrupt opposing offenses, generate turnovers, and score defensive touchdowns played a significant role in determining the league’s best defenses. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming NFL seasons, it will be exciting to see which teams will rise to the occasion and establish themselves as the new defensive powerhouses.



