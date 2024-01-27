

Best Draft Picks for Fantasy Football 2015

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans around the world. As the new season approaches, fantasy owners are eagerly scouring through player stats and rankings to make the best draft picks for their teams. In this article, we will explore some of the best draft picks for fantasy football in 2015, along with interesting facts, common questions, and answers to help you make informed decisions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Todd Gurley – A Rising Star: Todd Gurley, the talented running back for the St. Louis Rams, was selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Despite missing the first part of the season due to injury, Gurley made an immediate impact upon his return, finishing as the league’s third-leading rusher. His explosive running style and ability to break tackles make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. – A Fantasy Sensation: Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver for the New York Giants, had a breakout season in 2014. Despite missing the first four games due to injury, he finished with an impressive 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Beckham Jr. has proven to be a consistent performer and is expected to be a top pick in fantasy drafts.

3. Rob Gronkowski – A Tight End Dominator: Rob Gronkowski, the tight end for the New England Patriots, is a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football. In 2014, Gronkowski had a career-high 1,124 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is widely regarded as the best tight end in the league and is a valuable asset for fantasy owners looking to dominate the tight end position.

4. Antonio Brown – A Consistent Performer: Antonio Brown, the wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a consistent performer in fantasy football for several seasons. In 2014, he led the league with 1,698 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Brown’s ability to consistently produce high numbers makes him a safe and reliable pick in fantasy drafts.

5. Andrew Luck – A Quarterback Star: Andrew Luck, the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, is often considered one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the league. In 2014, Luck threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns, finishing as the top fantasy quarterback. His ability to throw deep and his rushing prowess make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners in need of a quarterback.

6. Eddie Lacy – A Reliable Running Back: Eddie Lacy, the running back for the Green Bay Packers, has been a reliable fantasy performer since his rookie season in 2013. In 2014, Lacy rushed for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing one game due to injury. Lacy’s consistent production and goal-line opportunities make him a valuable pick for fantasy owners in need of a dependable running back.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best overall pick for fantasy football in 2015?

The best overall pick for fantasy football in 2015 is generally considered to be Le’Veon Bell, the running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell is a versatile player who excels in both rushing and receiving, making him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

2. Should I draft a quarterback early in my fantasy draft?

It depends on your draft strategy and league settings. While quarterbacks tend to score more points than other positions, it is often more beneficial to focus on securing top-tier running backs and wide receivers in the early rounds and selecting a quarterback later in the draft.

3. Which rookie players should I consider drafting?

Todd Gurley and Amari Cooper are two rookie players who have shown great potential and are worth considering in fantasy drafts. Gurley’s explosive running style and Cooper’s polished receiving skills make them solid choices.

4. Is it worth drafting a defense early in fantasy football?

Generally, it is not recommended to draft a defense early in fantasy football. Defense performance can vary greatly from year to year, and it is often more beneficial to focus on securing top offensive players in the early rounds.

5. Are there any sleepers to watch out for in fantasy drafts?

Some sleepers to watch out for in fantasy drafts include David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals), Ameer Abdullah (Detroit Lions), and Devante Parker (Miami Dolphins). These players have the potential to outperform their draft positions and provide great value for fantasy owners.

6. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

While it can be tempting to draft players from your favorite team, it is important to prioritize performance and value over personal biases. Draft players based on their projected stats and potential rather than their team affiliation.

7. How important is it to have depth on my fantasy football roster?

Having depth on your fantasy football roster is crucial, especially in the event of injuries or bye weeks. It is important to have backup options in case your starting players are unavailable.

8. Should I prioritize drafting running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds?

The decision to prioritize running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds depends on your draft strategy and league settings. Generally, running backs tend to have higher scarcity and are more valuable, but it is important to adapt to the specific dynamics of your league.

9. Are there any players to avoid drafting in fantasy football?

While every player has their strengths and weaknesses, it is important to be cautious about players with injury concerns or those who have shown inconsistent performance in the past. Research player news and injury updates before making your draft picks.

10. How often should I update my fantasy football roster during the season?

It is recommended to regularly update your fantasy football roster by monitoring player injuries, bye weeks, and performance trends. Making informed decisions and adjustments to your lineup can greatly improve your chances of success.

11. Should I rely on preseason performances to make my draft picks?

Preseason performances can provide some insight into player potential, but it is important not to overvalue them. Preseason games often involve limited playing time for starters and may not accurately reflect regular-season performance.

12. How important is it to stay active on the waiver wire in fantasy football?

Staying active on the waiver wire is crucial in fantasy football. It allows you to pick up valuable players who may have been overlooked in the draft or to replace underperforming players on your roster.

13. Can I trade players after the draft in fantasy football?

Yes, trading players is allowed after the draft in fantasy football. Trading can be a valuable strategy to improve your team by exchanging surplus players for positions of need or acquiring players with high potential.

Final Thoughts:

As the fantasy football season approaches, it is essential to do thorough research and stay updated on player news and performance trends. The best draft picks for fantasy football in 2015 include Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Andrew Luck, and Eddie Lacy. However, it is important to adapt your draft strategy to the specific dynamics of your league and make informed decisions based on player potential, performance, and value. Stay active throughout the season by regularly updating your roster and exploring the waiver wire for potential pickups. With careful planning and smart decision-making, you can build a winning fantasy team that will bring you joy and bragging rights throughout the season.



