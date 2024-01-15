Best Draft Position Fantasy Football 2016



Best Draft Position for Fantasy Football 2016

Fantasy football has become a national obsession, with millions of fans eagerly awaiting the start of each new season. As the popularity of the game continues to grow, so does the importance of the draft. The draft is where fantasy owners select the players who will make up their team for the upcoming season. One of the biggest decisions a fantasy owner has to make is where to position themselves in the draft. In this article, we will explore the best draft position for fantasy football in 2016, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. The average draft position (ADP) of players can vary greatly depending on the draft position. According to FantasyPros, in 2015 the first running back off the board had an ADP of 1.4 for owners with the first overall pick, while owners with the 12th pick had an ADP of 12.5. This shows that the draft position can significantly impact the value of players.

2. Historically, the first few picks in the draft have been dominated by running backs. However, in recent years, the shift towards a pass-heavy league has led to an increase in the value of elite wide receivers. This means that having an early pick in the draft can be advantageous for securing one of the top running backs, but having a later pick can allow you to grab one of the top wide receivers.

3. The middle of the draft is often overlooked, but it can be a great position to be in. With the 5th or 6th pick, you have a good chance of getting a top-tier player while still being able to take advantage of the runs on positions that often occur early in the draft.

4. Mock drafts can be a valuable tool for determining the best draft position. By participating in mock drafts, you can get a feel for how players are being valued and see how different draft positions affect your team’s overall strength.

5. The best draft position ultimately depends on your personal preferences and draft strategy. Some owners prefer to have an early pick so they can secure a top-tier player, while others prefer to have a later pick and take advantage of the value that falls to them.

6. The best draft position can change from year to year based on the strength and depth of each position. It’s important to stay up to date with the latest news and analysis to make an informed decision on where to position yourself in the draft.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I aim for an early or late draft position?

This depends on your draft strategy and preferences. Early picks allow you to secure top-tier players, while later picks can allow you to take advantage of positional runs and get value picks.

2. What are the advantages of having an early draft position?

Having an early draft position allows you to secure one of the top players at a position, usually a running back. This can give you a strong foundation for your team.

3. What are the advantages of having a late draft position?

Having a late draft position allows you to take advantage of positional runs. You can grab top-tier players who fall in the draft and potentially get great value.

4. Is it possible to trade draft positions?

In some fantasy leagues, it is possible to trade draft positions. This can be a useful strategy if you have a specific player you want to target or if you want to move up in the draft.

5. How can mock drafts help me determine the best draft position?

Mock drafts allow you to practice your draft strategy and see how different draft positions affect your team’s overall strength. It can also help you gauge how players are being valued.

6. Can I still have a successful draft if I don’t get my preferred draft position?

Absolutely! While having a preferred draft position can be advantageous, a successful draft ultimately comes down to making smart picks and adapting to the flow of the draft.

7. Should I base my draft position solely on player rankings?

Player rankings are a useful tool, but they should not be the sole determining factor for your draft position. Consider your draft strategy, positional depth, and personal preferences.

8. How can I strategize for a mid-round draft position?

Having a mid-round draft position allows you to be flexible and adapt to the flow of the draft. Consider targeting top-tier players who fall in the draft and take advantage of positional runs.

9. Are there any disadvantages to having an early draft position?

One potential disadvantage of having an early draft position is that you may miss out on the value that falls later in the draft. However, this can be mitigated with smart drafting and staying up to date with player news.

10. Can I change my draft position after the draft order is set?

In most leagues, the draft order is set before the draft and cannot be changed. However, some leagues allow for trading draft positions.

11. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds?

This depends on your draft strategy and the strength and depth of each position. In general, running backs have historically been more valuable, but it’s important to consider the current landscape of the league.

12. How can I prepare for my draft regardless of my draft position?

Preparing for your draft involves researching player rankings, analyzing league scoring settings, participating in mock drafts, and staying up to date with player news and analysis.

13. Can I still have a successful season if I don’t get my preferred draft position?

Absolutely! While having a preferred draft position can be advantageous, success in fantasy football comes down to making smart picks and managing your team throughout the season.

Final Thoughts:

Determining the best draft position for fantasy football in 2016 is a complex decision that should be based on personal preferences, draft strategy, and the current landscape of the league. While having an early draft position can allow you to secure top-tier players, having a later position can allow you to take advantage of positional runs and get great value. Ultimately, a successful draft comes down to making smart picks, adapting to the flow of the draft, and staying up to date with the latest news and analysis. So, whether you have an early, mid, or late draft position, make the most of it and build a winning team.





