

Best Fantasy Football Advice Sites 2016

Fantasy football has become an integral part of the football experience for millions of fans around the world. Whether you are a casual player or a seasoned veteran, having access to accurate and up-to-date advice is crucial for success in your fantasy league. With the vast amount of information available online, it can be overwhelming to find the best fantasy football advice sites. In this article, we will explore six of the top fantasy football advice sites for the year 2016, along with common questions and answers to help you navigate the world of fantasy football.

Interesting Facts:

1. FantasyPros: FantasyPros is a widely recognized name in the fantasy football community, offering a comprehensive platform that includes expert rankings, customizable cheat sheets, and mock drafts. They also provide a feature called “My Playbook,” which offers personalized advice based on your team’s specific needs.

2. ESPN Fantasy Football: ESPN is a household name in the sports world, and their fantasy football advice site lives up to their reputation. With a team of expert analysts and access to exclusive data, ESPN provides a wealth of information to help you make informed decisions about your fantasy team.

3. Rotoworld: Rotoworld is known for its in-depth player analysis, injury updates, and breaking news. Their team of experts provides insights and recommendations that can give you an edge in your fantasy league.

4. CBS Sports: CBS Sports offers a variety of fantasy football resources, including rankings, projections, and advice from their expert analysts. They also provide a unique feature called “Start/Sit Assistant,” which helps you make lineup decisions based on expert recommendations and player matchups.

5. Yahoo Fantasy Sports: Yahoo is one of the longest-running fantasy football platforms, and their advice site is highly regarded by many fantasy players. They offer expert analysis, weekly rankings, and a community forum where users can interact and discuss strategies.

6. Fantasy Football Today: Fantasy Football Today is a popular podcast hosted by CBS Sports analysts, providing a mix of expert advice, player interviews, and game analysis. Their lively and informative discussions make it an entertaining and educational resource for fantasy football enthusiasts.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I start playing fantasy football?

To start playing fantasy football, you need to join a league, either with friends or through an online platform. Once you have a league, you will draft a team of real NFL players and compete against other teams based on their performance in real games.

2. When should I draft a quarterback?

The timing of drafting a quarterback depends on your league’s scoring system and the value placed on quarterbacks. In general, it is advisable to wait until later rounds to draft a quarterback, as there is often depth at the position and more valuable skill players available early on.

3. How do I handle bye weeks?

During bye weeks, when your players have a week off, you will need to ensure you have backup players or make necessary roster adjustments. Planning ahead and having depth in your roster is key to managing bye weeks effectively.

4. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in drafts?

The strategy of prioritizing running backs or wide receivers depends on your league’s scoring system and the availability of top-tier players at each position. Generally, running backs tend to have more consistent and higher-scoring opportunities, making them a popular choice in the early rounds.

5. How do I handle injuries to my players?

Injuries are an unfortunate part of football, and they can significantly impact your fantasy team. Staying updated on injury reports, having depth in your roster, and making waiver wire pickups are crucial strategies to mitigate the impact of injuries.

6. Are there any sleeper picks I should consider?

Sleeper picks are players who are undervalued but have the potential to outperform expectations. It is essential to research and identify players who may be flying under the radar but have the opportunity for significant production.

7. How often should I make changes to my lineup?

Regularly monitoring your lineup is crucial to maximize your team’s potential. Factors such as injuries, matchups, and player performance should be considered when making lineup changes. However, avoid overreacting to a single bad game and maintain a balance between consistency and making adjustments.

8. What is the waiver wire, and how does it work?

The waiver wire is a system that allows fantasy team managers to claim players who are not currently on any team’s roster. When a player is dropped from a team, there is a designated period where other managers can put in a claim to add that player to their roster.

9. Should I trust preseason rankings and projections?

Preseason rankings and projections can provide a starting point for your draft strategy, but they should not be taken as gospel. Keep in mind that injuries, changes in team dynamics, and other unforeseen factors can greatly impact a player’s performance.

10. How do I trade players in fantasy football?

Trading players in fantasy football involves negotiating with other team managers to exchange players from each other’s rosters. Trades can help address specific needs or improve your team’s overall composition, but it is essential to assess the value of the players involved and consider potential long-term consequences.

11. What are the key statistics to consider in fantasy football?

While there are numerous statistics to consider, some key ones include a player’s past performance, targets, touchdowns, yards gained, and consistency. Additionally, considering a player’s strength of schedule and the overall offensive capabilities of their team can provide valuable insights.

12. How important is it to follow injury updates?

Staying updated on injury reports is crucial for making informed decisions about your fantasy team. Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance, playing time, and availability, making it essential to adjust your lineup accordingly.

13. Is it better to have a deep bench or a strong starting lineup?

Finding the right balance between a deep bench and a strong starting lineup depends on your league’s scoring system and roster requirements. It is generally advisable to have a solid starting lineup while also having depth on your bench to handle bye weeks, injuries, and favorable matchups.

Final Thoughts:

In the fast-paced world of fantasy football, having access to reliable advice sites is essential for success. The six sites mentioned above, FantasyPros, ESPN Fantasy Football, Rotoworld, CBS Sports, Yahoo Fantasy Sports, and Fantasy Football Today, offer a wealth of resources to help you make informed decisions about your fantasy team. Remember to consider your league’s specific rules and scoring system when utilizing the advice provided, as individual strategies may vary. By staying informed and actively managing your team, you can maximize your chances of winning your fantasy league in 2016 and beyond.



