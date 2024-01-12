

Best Fantasy Football Defenses 2015

Fantasy football is a game that has gained immense popularity over the years. One crucial aspect of this game is selecting the right defense for your team. A strong defense can often be the difference between winning and losing in fantasy football. In this article, we will discuss the best fantasy football defenses of 2015, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

1. Denver Broncos Defense

The Denver Broncos defense was undoubtedly the best in the league in 2015. Led by future Hall of Famer Von Miller, this defense dominated opponents with their pass rush and ability to force turnovers. They finished the season with an impressive 52 sacks and 14 interceptions, making them a nightmare for opposing offenses.

2. Carolina Panthers Defense

The Carolina Panthers defense had a breakout season in 2015. They led the league with 24 interceptions and were second in the league with 39 total takeaways. Led by linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, this defense was known for their hard-hitting style and ability to shut down opposing offenses.

3. Seattle Seahawks Defense

The Seattle Seahawks defense has been a fantasy football favorite for several years, and 2015 was no exception. They finished the season with 37 sacks and 14 interceptions, making them a reliable option for fantasy owners. Led by the “Legion of Boom,” this defense consistently ranked among the top in the league in points allowed.

4. Kansas City Chiefs Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs defense had a stellar season in 2015. They finished the year with an incredible 47 sacks and 22 interceptions, leading the league in both categories. This defense was renowned for their ability to create turnovers and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

5. Arizona Cardinals Defense

The Arizona Cardinals defense was one of the most consistent units in 2015. They finished the season with 36 sacks and 19 interceptions, making them a solid option for fantasy owners. Led by cornerback Patrick Peterson, this defense was known for their ability to shut down opposing wide receivers.

6. Houston Texans Defense

The Houston Texans defense had a strong showing in 2015. They finished the season with 45 sacks and 11 interceptions, making them a viable option for fantasy owners. Led by defensive end J.J. Watt, this defense was known for their ability to disrupt opposing offenses and create havoc in the backfield.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Denver Broncos defense allowed the fewest passing yards per game in 2015.

2. The Carolina Panthers defense scored the most fantasy points among all defenses in 2015.

3. The Seattle Seahawks defense allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2015.

4. The Kansas City Chiefs defense scored the most defensive touchdowns in 2015.

5. The Arizona Cardinals defense allowed the fewest total yards per game in 2015.

6. The Houston Texans defense recorded the most fumble recoveries in 2015.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which defense scored the most fantasy points in 2015?

The Carolina Panthers defense scored the most fantasy points in 2015.

2. Which defense had the most interceptions in 2015?

The Kansas City Chiefs defense had the most interceptions in 2015.

3. Which defense allowed the fewest points per game in 2015?

The Seattle Seahawks defense allowed the fewest points per game in 2015.

4. Which defense had the most sacks in 2015?

The Houston Texans defense had the most sacks in 2015.

5. Which defense allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2015?

The Seattle Seahawks defense allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2015.

6. Which defense had the most fumble recoveries in 2015?

The Houston Texans defense had the most fumble recoveries in 2015.

7. Which defense had the most defensive touchdowns in 2015?

The Kansas City Chiefs defense had the most defensive touchdowns in 2015.

8. Which defense allowed the fewest passing yards per game in 2015?

The Denver Broncos defense allowed the fewest passing yards per game in 2015.

9. Which defense allowed the fewest total yards per game in 2015?

The Arizona Cardinals defense allowed the fewest total yards per game in 2015.

10. Which defense had the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2015?

The Carolina Panthers defense had the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2015.

11. Which defense had the most blocked kicks in 2015?

The Buffalo Bills defense had the most blocked kicks in 2015.

12. Which defense had the most safeties in 2015?

The Cincinnati Bengals defense had the most safeties in 2015.

13. Which defense had the most tackles for loss in 2015?

The Los Angeles Rams defense had the most tackles for loss in 2015.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right defense for your fantasy football team is crucial for success. The 2015 season showcased several standout defenses, including the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans. These defenses consistently provided fantasy owners with high-scoring performances and were known for their ability to create turnovers and shut down opposing offenses. When drafting your fantasy football defense, it is essential to consider factors such as pass rush, turnover potential, and points allowed. By doing so, you can maximize your team’s chances of winning and ultimately lift the fantasy football trophy.





