

Best Fantasy Football Keepers For 2017

Fantasy football is a game that keeps millions of fans on their toes throughout the season. As the excitement for the 2017 season builds up, it’s time to start thinking about the best fantasy football keepers for this year. These are players who have consistently performed well, making them valuable assets for any fantasy football team. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about the best fantasy football keepers for 2017 and provide answers to 13 common questions surrounding this topic.

Interesting Facts:

1. Consistency is Key: One of the most important factors to consider when selecting a fantasy football keeper is their consistency. Players who consistently put up good numbers week after week are more reliable and less likely to let you down when it matters the most.

2. Age is Just a Number: While many fantasy football owners tend to favor younger players, age doesn’t necessarily determine a player’s value as a keeper. Veteran players who have proven themselves over the years can still be excellent options as keepers, as their experience often translates into consistent performance.

3. Quarterbacks Rule: Quarterbacks are often the most valuable fantasy football assets, as they typically score the most points. Investing in a top-tier quarterback as your keeper can provide a significant advantage over your opponents.

4. Running Backs are Still Relevant: Despite the increasing focus on passing offenses in the NFL, running backs remain crucial in fantasy football. A reliable running back who consistently receives a high volume of touches can be a game-changer for your team.

5. Wide Receivers on the Rise: In recent years, the role of wide receivers in fantasy football has become more prominent. With the increase in pass-heavy offenses, having a top-tier wide receiver as your keeper can give your team a significant edge.

6. Don’t Forget About Tight Ends: Tight ends are often an overlooked position in fantasy football, but having a reliable one can provide a significant advantage. A tight end who consistently finds the end zone or receives a high number of targets can help boost your team’s scoring potential.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best fantasy football keeper for 2017?

Answer: The best fantasy football keeper for 2017 ultimately depends on your team’s specific needs and draft position. However, some top options include Aaron Rodgers (QB), Le’Veon Bell (RB), Antonio Brown (WR), and Rob Gronkowski (TE).

2. Should I keep an injured player as a keeper?

Answer: Keeping an injured player as a keeper is a risky move. It’s crucial to assess the severity of the injury and the player’s recovery timeline before making a decision. If the player is expected to make a full recovery and return to form, they may still be worth keeping.

3. Can I keep a player drafted in the late rounds as a keeper?

Answer: Absolutely! In fact, finding value in the later rounds is one of the keys to winning in fantasy football. If you have a late-round gem who consistently outperforms their draft position, they can be an excellent choice as a keeper.

4. Should I prioritize a quarterback or a running back as my keeper?

Answer: It depends on your league’s scoring system and your team’s specific needs. In standard scoring leagues, running backs tend to hold more value due to their higher scoring potential. However, in leagues that award more points to quarterbacks, it might be wise to prioritize a top-tier quarterback as your keeper.

5. Can I keep multiple players on my team?

Answer: Some leagues allow multiple keepers, while others limit you to just one. It’s essential to review your league’s rules and guidelines to determine how many players you can keep.

6. Should I keep a player who changed teams in the offseason?

Answer: A player changing teams in the offseason can have both positive and negative implications for their fantasy value. It’s crucial to evaluate how the change in team dynamics might affect their performance before making a decision.

7. Is it wise to keep a rookie player as a keeper?

Answer: Keeping a rookie player as a keeper can be a gamble, as their performance at the professional level is uncertain. However, if a rookie is highly touted and expected to have an immediate impact, they can be a valuable keeper option.

8. Can I trade my keeper player before the season starts?

Answer: It depends on your league’s rules. Some leagues allow pre-season trades, while others have specific rules governing keeper trades. Review your league’s guidelines to understand the limitations or permissions regarding keeper trades.

9. Should I keep a player who had a breakout season last year?

Answer: It’s essential to evaluate whether a player’s breakout season was an anomaly or a true indication of their talent. If the player has consistently performed well in previous seasons and has a solid supporting cast, they may be worth keeping.

10. Can I keep a player who is in a committee backfield?

Answer: While players in committee backfields may have reduced workload and less consistent production, they can still be valuable fantasy football keepers. It’s crucial to assess the player’s role and potential for increased touches in the upcoming season.

11. Should I keep a player who is coming off an injury-plagued season?

Answer: Keeping a player coming off an injury-plagued season can be a risk. It’s important to consider the player’s injury history, their recovery progress, and the team’s medical staff’s assessment before making a decision.

12. Can I keep a player who is suspended for the beginning of the season?

Answer: Keeping a player who is suspended for the beginning of the season may not be the best move, as they won’t contribute to your team’s points during that period. However, if the player’s expected production after returning from suspension outweighs the missed games, they may still be worth keeping.

13. Can I keep a player who is in a contract year?

Answer: A player in a contract year can be highly motivated to perform well, as their next contract is on the line. This extra motivation can translate into a strong fantasy football season, making them a viable option as a keeper.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the best fantasy football keepers for 2017 requires careful consideration of each player’s consistency, position, and potential. Balancing experienced veterans with rising stars and prioritizing positions that score the most points can give your team a competitive edge. Remember to analyze each player’s situation, injury history, and team dynamics before making your final decisions. By doing so, you’ll be well on your way to building a formidable fantasy football team for the upcoming season.



