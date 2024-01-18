

Best Fantasy Football Kickers 2017

Fantasy football is a game that requires a keen eye for talent and the ability to predict player performance. While many fantasy football enthusiasts focus on selecting the best quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, kickers play a crucial role in determining the outcome of games. A strong kicker can be the difference between a win and a loss. In this article, we will discuss the best fantasy football kickers for the 2017 season, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. Stephen Gostkowski – The New England Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski has been a consistent force in fantasy football for years. He has finished as a top-5 kicker in six out of the last seven seasons, making him a reliable choice for fantasy owners.

2. Justin Tucker – The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker is widely regarded as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He has a career field goal percentage of 90.8%, which is the highest in league history.

3. Matt Bryant – Despite being 42 years old, Matt Bryant of the Atlanta Falcons continues to perform at a high level. In 2016, he finished as the top fantasy kicker, and he looks poised to have another strong season in 2017.

4. Dan Bailey – Dan Bailey of the Dallas Cowboys has averaged over 30 field goals made per season since entering the league in 2011. He is a consistent scorer and a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

5. Adam Vinatieri – Adam Vinatieri is the oldest active player in the NFL at 44 years old. Despite his age, he remains a reliable kicker and has finished as a top-10 fantasy kicker in each of the last three seasons.

6. Greg Zuerlein – Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams had a breakout season in 2016, finishing as the second-highest scoring fantasy kicker. He has a powerful leg and the potential to be a top fantasy option once again in 2017.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do fantasy football kickers earn points?

Fantasy football kickers earn points for successful field goals, extra points, and occasionally for long field goals or game-winning kicks.

2. Should I draft a kicker early in my fantasy football draft?

It is generally recommended to wait until the later rounds to draft a kicker. The difference in performance between the top kickers and the middle-tier kickers is often minimal, making it more advantageous to prioritize other positions earlier in the draft.

3. Are there any rookie kickers worth considering?

Rookie kickers can be difficult to predict, as they often struggle to adjust to the NFL game. It is usually safer to stick with more experienced kickers who have proven themselves at the professional level.

4. How can I predict a kicker’s performance?

Several factors can influence a kicker’s performance, including the team’s offensive capabilities, the weather conditions, and the kicker’s accuracy. Researching these factors can help make an informed decision when selecting a kicker.

5. Can I stream kickers in fantasy football?

Streaming kickers involves picking up different kickers each week based on favorable matchups. While this strategy can be effective, it requires careful monitoring and analysis of weekly matchups.

6. Should I drop my kicker during a bye week?

If you have a player on your bench who is producing consistently, it may be worth dropping your kicker during their bye week. However, be sure to pick up a replacement kicker before the next game to avoid losing potential points.

7. Can kickers score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can score negative points if they miss field goals or extra points. This is why accuracy is an important factor when evaluating kickers for fantasy football.

8. Should I prioritize a kicker from a high-scoring offense?

Kickers from high-scoring offenses generally have more opportunities to score points. However, it is important to consider other factors such as weather conditions and the team’s offensive strategy when making a selection.

9. How do I know which kickers are the most accurate?

Field goal percentage is a good indicator of a kicker’s accuracy. Researching a kicker’s historical accuracy and performance in pressure situations can help determine their reliability.

10. Can weather affect a kicker’s performance?

Weather conditions, such as strong winds or heavy rain, can significantly impact a kicker’s performance. It is important to consider the forecast when making a decision on which kicker to start.

11. Should I drop my kicker if they have a bad game?

Kickers can have off days, but it is generally wise to stick with them unless they consistently underperform. Kicker performance can vary from week to week, so patience is often rewarded.

12. How should I prioritize a kicker’s bye week?

Bye weeks are important to consider when selecting a kicker. It is recommended to select a kicker with a bye week that does not coincide with your starting kicker’s bye week to avoid having to drop a valuable player.

13. Are there any kickers with a strong leg for long field goals?

Some kickers, such as Greg Zuerlein and Justin Tucker, have a reputation for their ability to kick long field goals. This can be a valuable asset, as longer field goals often result in additional fantasy points.

Final Thoughts:

While kickers may not receive the same level of attention as other positions in fantasy football, they can have a significant impact on a team’s success. Selecting a reliable and consistent kicker can provide a consistent source of points throughout the season. By considering factors such as accuracy, team offensive capabilities, and weather conditions, fantasy owners can make informed decisions when drafting and starting kickers. With the 2017 season just around the corner, it’s time to start evaluating kickers and building a winning fantasy football team.





