

Best Fantasy Football Picks By Position

Fantasy football has become a global phenomenon, captivating millions of fans around the world. It allows football enthusiasts to put their knowledge and skills to the test by assembling their own dream team and competing against friends or strangers in virtual leagues. However, to succeed in fantasy football, it is essential to make the right picks for each position. In this article, we will explore the best fantasy football picks by position, providing insights into players who have consistently performed at a high level and are likely to contribute significantly to your team’s success.

Quarterbacks:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs): Known for his explosive arm and ability to make plays on the run, Mahomes has consistently been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football. With a strong supporting cast and a creative offensive scheme, he is a reliable choice capable of putting up massive numbers.

2. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): Jackson’s unique dual-threat ability makes him an incredibly exciting player in both real and fantasy football. As a dynamic runner and an improving passer, he provides a high floor and an excellent chance for explosive performances.

Running Backs:

1. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers): McCaffrey is a fantasy football beast, combining exceptional rushing and receiving skills. With his ability to rack up yards and find the end zone, he is a must-have for any fantasy team.

2. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants): Despite an injury-marred 2020 season, Barkley is a supremely talented running back with the ability to break big plays and contribute as a receiver. If he stays healthy, he can be a game-changer for fantasy teams.

Wide Receivers:

1. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers): Adams is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league, with a strong connection to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He consistently finds the end zone and racks up yards, making him a top pick at the position.

2. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs): Hill’s blazing speed and big-play ability make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. With Mahomes throwing him the ball, he is a constant threat to produce huge fantasy numbers.

Tight Ends:

1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs): Kelce has established himself as the premier tight end in fantasy football. With his combination of size, speed, and route-running ability, he consistently leads the position in targets and production.

2. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers): Kittle is a force to be reckoned with, both as a blocker and a receiver. He has the ability to dominate games and put up big numbers, even in a run-first offense.

Defenses:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers’ defense was a dominant force in 2020, leading the league in sacks and turnovers forced. With playmakers at every level, they are a reliable option to provide consistent fantasy points.

2. Los Angeles Rams: The Rams boast one of the most talented defenses in the league, led by superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. With a strong secondary and an aggressive scheme, they are capable of shutting down opposing offenses.

Now, let’s explore six interesting facts about fantasy football:

1. The first fantasy football league was created in 1962 by Bill Winkenbach, an Oakland businessman.

2. Fantasy football has become a multi-billion dollar industry, with millions of people participating worldwide.

3. In 2019, the average age of a fantasy football player was 38 years old, highlighting the game’s popularity among a wide range of age groups.

4. The term “fantasy football” was coined by Wilfred “Bill” Winkenbach, who is often referred to as the “Father of Fantasy Football.”

5. The most popular fantasy football platforms include ESPN, Yahoo, and NFL.com, offering different features and scoring systems for players to choose from.

6. Research shows that fantasy football players are more likely to watch more games, spend more time consuming football-related content, and attend more live games than non-fantasy football fans.

Now, let’s address some common questions about fantasy football:

1. How does scoring work in fantasy football?

In most leagues, players earn points based on their performance in real NFL games. For example, a quarterback may earn points for passing yards and touchdowns.

2. How do I draft a winning fantasy football team?

To draft a winning team, it is crucial to research player performance, injuries, and team situations. Additionally, having a solid draft strategy and staying active on the waiver wire throughout the season can greatly increase your chances of success.

3. How many players should I draft for each position?

The number of players to draft for each position depends on the league’s roster requirements. Typically, leagues require starting lineups with one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex (a running back, wide receiver, or tight end), one defense/special teams, and one kicker.

4. Is it better to draft running backs early in the draft?

Running backs are typically the most valuable position in fantasy football due to their high volume and potential for touchdowns. As a result, many fantasy experts recommend prioritizing running backs early in the draft.

5. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

While it can be tempting to draft players from your favorite team, it is important to base your decisions on their fantasy value rather than personal bias. Focus on players who consistently produce and have favorable matchups.

6. Can I make trades with other fantasy team owners?

Yes, most leagues allow trading between team owners. Trading can be an excellent strategy to strengthen weak positions or acquire star players who are underperforming for their current owners.

7. How often should I update my fantasy lineup?

It is crucial to update your lineup weekly to account for injuries, bye weeks, and favorable matchups. Neglecting to make lineup changes can significantly hinder your team’s performance.

8. What is a waiver wire in fantasy football?

The waiver wire is a list of players who are not currently on any team’s roster. In most leagues, team owners can make claims on these players to add them to their team. The order in which claims are processed is usually determined by the team’s previous performance or a rolling waiver wire order.

9. Should I start players on my fantasy team who are facing my favorite team’s defense?

While it can be emotionally conflicting to start players against your favorite team’s defense, it is essential to make decisions based on their fantasy value. If the player has a favorable matchup, it may be wise to start them regardless of the opposition.

10. Can I play fantasy football for free?

Yes, many platforms offer free leagues for players who want to enjoy the game without any financial commitment. However, there are also paid leagues available with the opportunity to win cash prizes.

11. How do injuries impact fantasy football?

Injuries can significantly impact fantasy football, as they can sideline key players and decrease their production. It is crucial to monitor injury reports and adjust your lineup accordingly to mitigate the impact.

12. How can I improve my chances of winning in fantasy football?

Aside from staying active on the waiver wire and making smart lineup decisions, it is essential to analyze matchups, follow expert advice, and stay up to date with current NFL news.

13. Can I play fantasy football with my friends?

Absolutely! Fantasy football is a great way to compete with friends, family, or even coworkers. Many leagues are formed among friends, making it a fun and interactive experience.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football is a thrilling and strategic game that allows football fans to immerse themselves in the sport they love. By making informed picks for each position, based on player performance, team situations, and favorable matchups, you can maximize your chances of success. Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy football veteran or a newcomer, the players mentioned in this article are highly regarded and proven performers who can help lead your team to victory. So, assemble your dream team, stay engaged throughout the season, and remember to have fun along the way. Happy drafting and may your fantasy football season be filled with excitement and triumph!





