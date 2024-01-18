[ad_1]

Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks 2016: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Fantasy football has taken the sports world by storm, captivating millions of fans who are eager to build their dream teams and compete against friends and colleagues. While every position in fantasy football is crucial, the quarterback position holds a special place in the hearts of fantasy enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into the world of fantasy football quarterbacks in 2016, highlighting the best options, interesting facts, answering common questions, and providing final thoughts on the subject.

Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks 2016:

1. Cam Newton – The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback had a stellar 2015 season, scoring a whopping 389 fantasy points. With his ability to contribute both through the air and on the ground, Newton offers a unique and valuable skill set for fantasy owners.

2. Aaron Rodgers – A perennial favorite among fantasy football players, Rodgers consistently delivers impressive numbers. Known for his accuracy and ability to extend plays, he is a reliable option for any fantasy team.

3. Russell Wilson – Wilson’s dual-threat capabilities make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners. With a strong arm and exceptional scrambling ability, he has the potential to earn significant fantasy points through both passing and rushing.

4. Drew Brees – The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback is a fantasy football legend. Known for his prolific passing numbers, Brees consistently ranks among the top fantasy quarterbacks each year.

5. Tom Brady – Despite missing the first four games of the season due to suspension, Brady remains a top fantasy option. With his experience, leadership, and chemistry with his receivers, he is a reliable choice for fantasy owners.

6. Andrew Luck – After a disappointing 2015 season marred by injuries, Luck is poised for a bounce-back year. With a talented group of receivers and a new offensive system, he has the potential for a strong fantasy football campaign.

Interesting Facts:

1. In 2015, Cam Newton became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 35 touchdowns and rush for 10 touchdowns in a single season.

2. Aaron Rodgers has the highest career passer rating in NFL history at 103.1.

3. Russell Wilson is the only quarterback in NFL history to have a winning record in each of his first five seasons.

4. Drew Brees holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with 5,000+ passing yards, achieving the feat four times (2011-2014).

5. Tom Brady holds the record for the most career playoff wins by a quarterback with 30.

6. Andrew Luck set the record for the most passing yards in a single playoff game with 443 yards in 2014.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which quarterback is the best option for a fantasy football rookie?

– Russell Wilson is an ideal choice for a rookie due to his consistency and dual-threat abilities.

2. Should I prioritize drafting a quarterback early in my fantasy football draft?

– It depends on the league format and scoring system. In most cases, it is advisable to focus on other positions early and secure a reliable quarterback in the middle rounds.

3. Can a rookie quarterback be a successful fantasy option?

– While it is possible for a rookie quarterback to have a successful fantasy season, they are generally riskier picks due to their lack of experience.

4. Which quarterback has the highest fantasy football ceiling for 2016?

– Based on his performance in 2015, Cam Newton has the highest fantasy football ceiling due to his ability to contribute both through passing and rushing.

5. Who is the best fantasy football quarterback for a pass-heavy offensive system?

– Drew Brees is the ideal choice for a pass-heavy offensive system, as he consistently delivers high passing numbers.

6. Which quarterback has the easiest schedule for fantasy football in 2016?

– Based on strength of schedule analysis, Aaron Rodgers has one of the easiest schedules among fantasy quarterbacks in 2016.

7. Is it advisable to draft a backup quarterback in fantasy football?

– In most cases, it is not necessary to draft a backup quarterback, as there are usually serviceable options available on the waiver wire throughout the season.

8. Can a quarterback’s performance be affected by the quality of his offensive line?

– Yes, a quarterback’s performance can be significantly influenced by the quality of his offensive line. A weak offensive line can lead to increased pressure and hurried throws, negatively impacting a quarterback’s fantasy production.

9. When should I consider streaming quarterbacks in fantasy football?

– Streaming quarterbacks is a strategy used when you don’t have a reliable starter or if favorable matchups are available on the waiver wire. It is a viable option if your drafted quarterback has a challenging schedule.

10. How important is a quarterback’s rushing ability in fantasy football?

– A quarterback’s rushing ability is crucial in fantasy football, as rushing yards and rushing touchdowns contribute significantly to their overall fantasy points.

11. Which quarterbacks have the best chemistry with their wide receivers?

– Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, as well as Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, are examples of quarterbacks who have exceptional chemistry with their wide receivers.

12. Can a quarterback’s fantasy value be affected by his team’s defense?

– Yes, a quarterback’s fantasy value can be impacted by his team’s defense. If a team’s defense is strong, it may limit the number of passing opportunities for the quarterback, lowering his fantasy production.

13. What should I do if my quarterback gets injured during the season?

– In the unfortunate event that your starting quarterback gets injured, it is advisable to analyze the available options on the waiver wire and consider streaming quarterbacks until a suitable replacement can be found.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right fantasy football quarterback is crucial for a successful season. By considering their past performance, interesting facts, and answering common questions, fantasy owners can make informed decisions and build a formidable team. Remember, there are various strategies and factors to consider, and staying informed throughout the season is essential for adapting to the ever-changing landscape of fantasy football. Good luck and may your fantasy football season be filled with touchdowns and victories!

