

Best Fantasy Football Running Backs 2016: Top Performers and Key Facts

Fantasy football is a game that relies heavily on statistical performance, and no position is more important than the running back. In 2016, several running backs stood out as top performers, helping fantasy owners secure victories and claim championships. In this article, we will explore the best fantasy football running backs of 2016, along with six interesting facts about their performances. Additionally, we will address 13 common questions and provide insightful answers to help fantasy football enthusiasts make informed decisions for their upcoming drafts.

1. David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals: David Johnson was the top fantasy running back in 2016, accumulating a staggering 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns. He showcased his versatility as both a runner and a pass-catcher, making him a true fantasy stud.

2. Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys: As a rookie, Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene with an incredible season, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,631. He also scored 15 total touchdowns, making him a reliable and explosive option for fantasy owners.

3. Le’Veon Bell – Pittsburgh Steelers: Despite missing the first three games of the season due to suspension, Le’Veon Bell finished as one of the top fantasy running backs. He amassed 1,884 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone nine times, proving his worth as a true workhorse.

4. LeSean McCoy – Buffalo Bills: LeSean McCoy had a resurgent season in 2016, finishing with 1,267 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. He showcased his elusiveness and ability to make big plays, making him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

5. Melvin Gordon – San Diego Chargers: Melvin Gordon had a breakout season, finishing with 1,416 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He became a reliable option for fantasy owners, consistently finding the end zone and contributing in both the running and passing game.

6. Jordan Howard – Chicago Bears: Despite playing for a struggling Bears team, Jordan Howard had an impressive rookie campaign. He finished with 1,313 rushing yards and six touchdowns, proving himself as a dependable fantasy option.

Interesting Facts about the Best Fantasy Football Running Backs 2016:

1. David Johnson led all running backs in receptions with 80, showcasing his ability to contribute in the passing game and provide additional fantasy value.

2. Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards despite being a rookie, highlighting his exceptional talent and the Cowboys’ commitment to the running game.

3. Le’Veon Bell averaged 157.0 yards from scrimmage per game, the highest mark among all running backs, solidifying his status as a top-tier fantasy option.

4. LeSean McCoy had seven games with over 100 rushing yards, showcasing his consistency and ability to produce big numbers for fantasy owners.

5. Melvin Gordon led all running backs in red zone touches with 58, illustrating his importance in the Chargers’ offense and his ability to find the end zone.

6. Jordan Howard finished the season with the highest yards per carry average among all running backs with at least 200 carries, demonstrating his efficiency and big-play ability.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Who was the best fantasy football running back in 2016?

A: David Johnson was the best fantasy football running back in 2016.

2. Q: Which rookie running back had the best season in 2016?

A: Ezekiel Elliott had the best season among rookie running backs in 2016.

3. Q: Who had the most rushing yards in 2016?

A: Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing yards in 2016.

4. Q: Which running back had the most receptions in 2016?

A: David Johnson led all running backs in receptions in 2016.

5. Q: Who had the highest yards per carry average in 2016?

A: Jordan Howard had the highest yards per carry average among all running backs in 2016.

6. Q: Who was the most consistent fantasy running back in 2016?

A: LeSean McCoy was one of the most consistent fantasy running backs in 2016, with seven games of over 100 rushing yards.

7. Q: Who was the most reliable fantasy running back in terms of touchdowns in 2016?

A: David Johnson and LeSean McCoy were the most reliable fantasy running backs in terms of touchdowns in 2016, each scoring 14 times.

8. Q: Which running back had the highest fantasy points per game in 2016?

A: Le’Veon Bell had the highest fantasy points per game among running backs in 2016, averaging 23.8 points.

9. Q: Who had the most total yards from scrimmage in 2016?

A: David Johnson led all running backs in total yards from scrimmage in 2016.

10. Q: Who were the key handcuff options for the top running backs in 2016?

A: Some key handcuff options for the top running backs in 2016 were DeAngelo Williams (Le’Veon Bell), Darren McFadden (Ezekiel Elliott), and Jonathan Williams (LeSean McCoy).

11. Q: Which running back had the most red zone touches in 2016?

A: Melvin Gordon led all running backs in red zone touches in 2016.

12. Q: Who was the biggest surprise fantasy running back in 2016?

A: Jordan Howard was the biggest surprise fantasy running back in 2016, exceeding expectations with his impressive rookie season.

13. Q: Which running back had the highest yards per game average in 2016?

A: Le’Veon Bell had the highest yards per game average among running backs in 2016, averaging 157.0 yards.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 fantasy football season provided plenty of excitement for running back enthusiasts. From David Johnson’s overall dominance to the emergence of rookies like Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard, fantasy owners had a plethora of talented options to choose from. The key to success in fantasy football lies in thorough research and understanding the performance and potential of each player. By considering the top performers and their unique attributes, fantasy owners can make informed decisions when drafting their running backs for the upcoming season.



