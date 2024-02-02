[ad_1]

Best Florida Gators Players In The NFL

The University of Florida has a rich history of producing exceptional football talent. With a long list of successful NFL players, the Florida Gators have consistently proven to be a breeding ground for top-tier athletes. In this article, we will explore some of the best Florida Gators players in the NFL, along with interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about their careers.

1. Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith is arguably the greatest player in Florida Gators history. He had a remarkable college career, earning All-American honors and becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher. Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1990 and went on to have an illustrious NFL career. He holds numerous records, including the all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards.

2. Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is one of the most polarizing figures in football history. Known for his incredible college career, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led the Gators to two national championships. Although his NFL career was short-lived, Tebow’s impact on the game is undeniable. He currently plays professional baseball in the New York Mets organization.

3. Percy Harvin

Percy Harvin was an explosive playmaker during his time at Florida. He was a key contributor to the Gators’ 2008 national championship team and won the BCS National Championship Game MVP. In the NFL, Harvin showcased his versatility, excelling as a wide receiver and return specialist. He played for several teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

4. Joe Haden

Joe Haden was a lockdown cornerback during his tenure at Florida. He earned First-Team All-American honors in 2009 and declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season. Haden was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round and has since established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league.

5. Jevon Kearse

Jevon “The Freak” Kearse was a dominant force during his time at Florida. Known for his incredible speed and athleticism, Kearse wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. He won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 1998 and was a consensus All-American. In the NFL, Kearse continued to thrive, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and making multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Florida Gators have produced over 60 first-round NFL Draft picks, the most of any SEC school.

2. The Gators have won three national championships in football, with the most recent one coming in 2008.

3. Florida has had numerous players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Emmitt Smith, Jack Youngblood, and Steve Spurrier (as a coach).

4. The Gators have a strong pipeline of talent in the NFL, with several players consistently making an impact on Sundays.

5. The University of Florida has a passionate fan base known as the “Gator Nation,” which supports their former players in the NFL.

Common Questions:

1. Who is the most successful Florida Gators player in the NFL?

Emmitt Smith is widely regarded as the most successful Florida Gators player in the NFL. With his record-breaking career and three Super Bowl championships, Smith’s impact on the game is unparalleled.

2. How many Florida Gators players are currently in the NFL?

As of the 2021 season, there are approximately 40 former Florida Gators players in the NFL.

3. Which NFL team has the most Florida Gators players?

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the most Florida Gators players on their roster.

4. Has a Florida Gators player ever won the NFL MVP award?

No, a Florida Gators player has never won the NFL MVP award. However, several players have been in the conversation, including Emmitt Smith and Tim Tebow.

5. Who is the highest-paid Florida Gators player in the NFL?

As of 2021, Joe Haden is the highest-paid Florida Gators player in the NFL, with an annual salary of $11 million.

6. Do any Florida Gators players hold NFL records?

Emmitt Smith holds the NFL record for the most career rushing yards with 18,355.

7. How many Super Bowls have Florida Gators players won?

Florida Gators players have won a total of 14 Super Bowl championships.

8. Are there any current Florida Gators players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

As of now, no current Florida Gators players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, several former players, including Emmitt Smith and Jack Youngblood, have been enshrined.

9. Who is the all-time leading passer among Florida Gators players in the NFL?

Danny Wuerffel holds the record for the most passing yards among Florida Gators players in the NFL, with 12,718 yards.

10. How many Florida Gators players have won the Heisman Trophy?

Three Florida Gators players have won the Heisman Trophy: Steve Spurrier (1966), Danny Wuerffel (1996), and Tim Tebow (2007).

11. Has a Florida Gators player ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?

Yes, Emmitt Smith won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1994 when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills.

12. Have any Florida Gators players had successful coaching careers in the NFL?

Steve Spurrier, former Florida Gators player and head coach, had a successful coaching career in the NFL as well. He was the head coach of the Washington Football Team from 2002 to 2003.

13. Are there any Florida Gators players currently in the College Football Hall of Fame?

Yes, several Florida Gators players, including Steve Spurrier, Emmitt Smith, and Danny Wuerffel, have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

14. Who is the most recent Florida Gators player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

CJ Henderson, a cornerback, was the most recent Florida Gators player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth overall pick in 2020.

15. Which Florida Gators player had the longest NFL career?

Emmitt Smith had the longest NFL career among Florida Gators players, playing for 15 seasons from 1990 to 2004.

Final Thoughts:

The Florida Gators have consistently produced exceptional football talent, and many of their players have gone on to have successful careers in the NFL. From record-breaking rushers like Emmitt Smith to dynamic playmakers like Percy Harvin, the Gators’ impact on the professional level is undeniable. With a passionate fan base and a rich football tradition, the University of Florida will continue to be a powerhouse in developing top-tier NFL players.




