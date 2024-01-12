Best Injured Players To Stash Fantasy Football



Best Injured Players to Stash in Fantasy Football

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the world of fantasy football. From a torn ACL to a broken collarbone, injuries can derail a player’s season and leave fantasy owners scrambling for replacements. However, savvy fantasy owners know that sometimes it pays to stash injured players on their bench, especially if the player has the potential to make a significant impact once they return to full health. In this article, we will discuss some of the best injured players to stash in fantasy football, along with six interesting facts, and answer common questions regarding this strategy.

1. Saquon Barkley (RB, New York Giants): Barkley suffered a torn ACL early in the 2020 season, but he is expected to make a full recovery and return to his dominant form. Stashing Barkley on your bench could pay off big time when he returns to the field.

2. George Kittle (TE, San Francisco 49ers): Kittle is one of the most talented tight ends in the league, but he missed a significant portion of the 2020 season due to a foot injury. With a healthy Kittle, fantasy owners can expect consistent production and a high ceiling at the tight end position.

3. Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver Broncos): Sutton was poised for a breakout season in 2020 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. He has shown flashes of brilliance in the past and could be a valuable asset once he returns to the field.

4. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, Cleveland Browns): Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season, cutting short what could have been a bounce-back year for him. If he can return to his pre-injury form, he has the potential to be a top-tier fantasy wide receiver.

5. Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals): Burrow’s rookie season was promising before it was abruptly cut short by a devastating knee injury. If he can fully recover, Burrow has the talent and weapons around him to be a solid fantasy quarterback.

6. Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers): McCaffrey missed a significant portion of the 2020 season due to various injuries. However, when healthy, he is arguably the most dynamic running back in the league, capable of producing both on the ground and through the air.

Interesting Facts:

1. Injured players can often be acquired at a lower cost, allowing fantasy owners to potentially steal top-tier talent for a discounted price.

2. Stashing injured players requires patience and careful roster management, as it means carrying an extra player who may not contribute immediately.

3. Some injured players may have a longer recovery timeline than initially projected, so it’s crucial to stay updated on their progress and adjust your strategy accordingly.

4. When stashing injured players, it’s essential to have suitable replacements on your bench who can fill in for the injured player’s absence.

5. Injured players often have a higher risk of re-injury upon their return, so it’s important to monitor their workload and any news regarding their recovery.

6. Stashing injured players can be a high-risk, high-reward strategy. While it can pay off with a significant boost to your team’s performance, it can also leave you with wasted bench spots if the player fails to recover fully or suffers setbacks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I stash injured players even if they are expected to miss the entire season?

Stashing injured players who are expected to miss the entire season is generally not recommended, as it ties up valuable bench spots that could be utilized for active contributors.

2. How long should I wait for an injured player to return before dropping them?

The timeline for dropping an injured player depends on the severity of the injury and the available alternatives. If the player is expected to return within a few weeks and has a high potential impact, it may be worth holding onto them. However, if the injury is more severe or there are better options on the waiver wire, it may be time to cut ties.

3. Are there any specific positions more suitable for stashing injured players?

Stashing injured players can be done across all positions, but it is often more beneficial for positions with depth, such as running back and wide receiver. These positions often have more potential breakout candidates that can fill the void left by an injured player.

4. How do I determine if a player is worth stashing?

It depends on the player’s talent, their role in the offense, and the severity of their injury. Researching their injury history, recovery timeline, and potential impact upon return can help make an informed decision.

5. What should I do if an injured player returns but has a limited role?

If an injured player returns but has a limited role, it’s best to monitor their usage for a few games. If their role does not increase, it may be time to consider dropping them for a more productive player.

6. Can stashing injured players negatively impact my team’s performance?

Stashing injured players can be a double-edged sword. While it can potentially boost your team’s performance when the player returns, it can also hinder your team’s depth and flexibility during their absence.

7. What are some strategies to maximize the benefits of stashing injured players?

To maximize the benefits of stashing injured players, it’s important to have a deep bench, stay updated on injury reports, and be proactive in seeking out potential replacements or breakout candidates.

8. Are there any risks associated with stashing injured players?

The main risk of stashing injured players is the uncertainty surrounding their recovery and potential setbacks. Additionally, there is always the chance that the player may not return to their pre-injury form.

9. Should I stash injured players in redraft leagues or only in dynasty leagues?

Stashing injured players can be beneficial in both redraft and dynasty leagues. In redraft leagues, it can provide an edge once the player returns, while in dynasty leagues, it can help secure long-term value.

10. What are some potential drawbacks of stashing injured players?

Stashing injured players can tie up valuable bench spots, limiting your ability to add other players or make necessary roster moves. It also requires careful management and monitoring of the injured player’s progress.

11. Are there any notable success stories of stashing injured players?

Yes, there have been many success stories of stashing injured players. Players like Adrian Peterson and Deshaun Watson have returned from serious injuries to have exceptional fantasy seasons.

12. How do I determine the right time to activate an injured player from my bench?

The right time to activate an injured player from your bench depends on their recovery timeline and their role in the offense upon return. It’s essential to assess their progress, workload, and any news regarding their return before making the decision.

13. Can stashing injured players affect my team’s chemistry and morale?

While it is possible that stashing injured players can affect team chemistry and morale, it ultimately depends on the league dynamics and individual team dynamics. Open communication and managing expectations can help mitigate any potential issues.

Final Thoughts:

Stashing injured players in fantasy football can be a risky but potentially rewarding strategy. It requires careful consideration of the player’s talent, injury history, and recovery timeline. By doing thorough research and staying updated on injury reports, fantasy owners can make informed decisions and potentially secure top-tier talent at a discounted price. However, it’s crucial to balance the risks and benefits, as stashing injured players can also tie up valuable bench spots and hinder team flexibility. Ultimately, the decision to stash injured players should align with a fantasy owner’s overall team strategy and goals.





