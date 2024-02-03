[ad_1]

Best Kick Returners in Madden 16: A Guide to Mastering the Art of the Return

Introduction:

In the world of Madden 16, the thrill of returning a kick for a touchdown is unmatched. It requires a combination of speed, agility, and strategic decision-making to outmaneuver the opposing team’s special teams unit. This article will delve into the best kick returners in Madden 16, providing you with five interesting facts and tricks to enhance your gameplay. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to kick returning in Madden 16, ensuring you have a comprehensive understanding of this aspect of the game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Speed is Key:

When selecting a kick returner, speed is a crucial attribute to consider. Players with high speed ratings, such as Cordarrelle Patterson or Dri Archer, have a better chance of outrunning defenders and achieving explosive returns.

2. Agility for Evasive Moves:

In Madden 16, agility plays a significant role in executing evasive moves, such as jukes and spins. Utilizing players with high agility ratings, such as Devin Hester or Darren Sproles, can be a game-changer in creating separation from defenders.

3. Awareness for Decision-Making:

One often overlooked attribute for kick returners is awareness. A player with high awareness can make better decisions when determining whether to take the ball out of the end zone or kneel for a touchback. This attribute can be the difference between starting a drive at the 20-yard line or taking it to the house.

4. Recognize Coverage Schemes:

Before the kick, pay attention to the opposing team’s coverage schemes. Identifying their weaknesses and potential gaps will allow you to exploit them and find open lanes for a successful return.

5. Special Teams Chemistry:

Building a cohesive special teams unit can significantly impact your success in kick returning. Assigning players who have excellent chemistry and play well together can create better blocking opportunities, increasing your chances of breaking free for a big return.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I control the kick returner in Madden 16?

To control the kick returner, you need to press the “X” button on PlayStation or the “A” button on Xbox when the ball is caught. This will allow you to navigate the returner, utilizing their speed and agility to evade defenders.

2. Can I change the kick returner in Madden 16?

Yes, you can change the kick returner by accessing the depth chart in the main menu. Look for the “Special Teams” option, and from there, you can select a different player to handle kick returns.

3. What are the best formations for kick returns in Madden 16?

Some popular formations for kick returns include the “Pistol”, “I-Form”, and “Singleback” formations. Experiment with different formations to find the one that suits your playstyle and players’ abilities.

4. How can I improve my kick returning skills?

Practicing in the game’s training modes, such as Skills Trainer or Practice Mode, can help you improve your kick returning skills. These modes provide valuable tutorials and allow you to refine your technique in a controlled environment.

5. Are there any specific strategies for kick returning in Madden 16?

One effective strategy is to follow your blockers closely, using them as shields against defenders. Additionally, being patient and waiting for blocks to develop can lead to better opportunities for explosive returns.

6. Are there any kick returners with unique abilities in Madden 16?

Yes, some kick returners possess unique abilities that can give you an edge. Players like Devin Hester have a special ability called “Return Man” that increases their chances of breaking tackles and achieving long returns.

7. Can I audible during kick returns in Madden 16?

No, audibles are not available during kick returns in Madden 16. However, you can choose between different pre-set return plays based on the situation.

8. How do I fair catch a kick in Madden 16?

To fair catch a kick, press the “Triangle” button on PlayStation or the “Y” button on Xbox immediately after catching the ball. This will signal that you do not want to return the kick and will result in a touchback.

9. Is it better to return kicks from deep in the end zone or take a touchback?

The decision to return a kick from deep in the end zone or take a touchback depends on the situation. If you have a kick returner with exceptional speed and agility, it may be worth attempting a return. However, if you are facing a strong coverage unit or the kick lands deep in the end zone, it is often safer to kneel for a touchback.

10. Can kick returns lead to touchdowns in Madden 16?

Absolutely! Well-executed kick returns can lead to touchdowns in Madden 16. By utilizing the tips and tricks mentioned earlier, you can maximize your chances of breaking tackles, finding open lanes, and taking the ball to the house.

11. What can I do if the opposing team has a strong kickoff coverage unit?

If you are facing a strong kickoff coverage unit, it is essential to rely on your kick returner’s abilities. Look for gaps in the coverage, use evasive moves to break tackles, and follow your blockers closely to create opportunities for a successful return.

12. Can I use audibles or hot routes during kick returns in Madden 16?

No, audibles and hot routes are not available during kick returns in Madden 16. The plays are pre-set, and your focus should be on executing them effectively.

13. How can I avoid fumbles during kick returns?

Fumbles can be devastating during kick returns, as they can result in a turnover. To avoid fumbles, ensure that your kick returner has high carrying and ball security ratings. Additionally, try to avoid unnecessary hits by using evasive moves and jukes to elude defenders.

14. Are there any specific player archetypes to consider for kick returns?

Yes, there are specific player archetypes that excel in kick returning. Speedsters, elusive backs, and players with excellent open-field vision tend to perform exceptionally well as kick returners.

15. Can I use special teams trick plays during kick returns in Madden 16?

While trick plays are not specifically designed for kick returns, you can incorporate them into your playbook to surprise the opposition. Fake reverses, double reverses, and lateral passes can catch the coverage unit off guard and create opportunities for big plays.

Final Thoughts:

Mastering the art of kick returning in Madden 16 requires a combination of player attributes, strategic decision-making, and skillful execution. By selecting the best kick returners, understanding the game mechanics, and utilizing effective strategies, you can turn kick returns into game-changing moments. So, go out there, choose your kick returner wisely, and make sure to leave your opponents in awe as you race towards the end zone!

