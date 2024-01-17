[ad_1]

Best Kicker Fantasy Football 2015: A Guide to Choosing the Perfect Kicker for Your Team

Introduction:

In fantasy football, every position on your team matters, including the often-overlooked kicker. The right kicker can make a significant difference in your team’s success, providing valuable points on a weekly basis. In this article, we will explore the best kicker options for the 2015 fantasy football season. We will also delve into six interesting facts about kickers and answer thirteen common questions to help you make an informed decision. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts about Kickers:

1. Accuracy Matters: In fantasy football, accuracy is crucial for kickers. In 2015, the most accurate kicker was Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots. He made an impressive 33 out of 36 field goals, earning him a field goal percentage of 91.7%.

2. Leg Strength: Distance matters when it comes to kickers. Steven Hauschka of the Seattle Seahawks had the longest field goal of the 2015 season, nailing a 58-yarder against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickers with strong legs can provide an additional edge for your fantasy team.

3. Consistency is Key: Fantasy football rewards consistent performance. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens was the most consistent kicker in 2015, scoring double-digit points in 12 out of 16 games. Look for kickers who consistently deliver solid performances week after week.

4. Indoor vs. Outdoor Kickers: Playing conditions can have a significant impact on a kicker’s performance. Kickers who play in indoor stadiums have an advantage as they are not affected by adverse weather conditions. Dan Bailey of the Dallas Cowboys, who played in a dome, was one of the top kickers in 2015.

5. Rookie Kickers: While kickers may not typically be the focus of rookie talent, some rookies can surprise the fantasy football world. In 2015, Josh Lambo of the San Diego Chargers made an impressive 26 out of 32 field goals, proving that rookies can be a viable option for fantasy owners.

6. Bye Week Strategy: When selecting a kicker, it’s important to consider their bye week. You don’t want to be caught without a kicker during a crucial week. Planning ahead and choosing a kicker with a bye week that aligns with your backup kicker can save you from last-minute scrambling.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important is it to have a top-tier kicker on my fantasy team?

While kickers may not receive as much attention as other positions, having a reliable kicker can provide a consistent source of points each week. It’s worth considering a top-tier kicker for your team.

2. Should I prioritize accuracy or leg strength when choosing a kicker?

Ideally, you should look for a kicker who possesses a balance of both accuracy and leg strength. However, if forced to choose, accuracy is generally more valuable as it determines a kicker’s ability to convert field goals.

3. How much should I consider playing conditions when selecting a kicker?

Playing conditions can have a significant impact on a kicker’s performance, particularly in outdoor stadiums. If possible, choose a kicker who plays in a dome or has a history of performing well in adverse weather conditions.

4. Should I draft a rookie kicker?

While rookies may not be the most popular choice for kickers, some can surprise with their performances. If a rookie kicker shows promise during preseason or has a strong college track record, they may be worth considering as a late-round pick.

5. Should I carry a backup kicker on my roster?

In most cases, carrying a backup kicker is unnecessary and takes up valuable roster space. However, if your starting kicker has a bye week that doesn’t align with your backup kicker, it may be worth considering picking up a temporary replacement.

6. How much should I prioritize a kicker’s team offense when making my selection?

A kicker’s team offense can impact their opportunities for field goals and extra points. It’s generally beneficial to have a kicker on a team with a strong offense that consistently moves the ball down the field.

7. Can I stream kickers week to week based on matchups?

Streaming kickers can be a viable strategy in fantasy football. By analyzing matchups and selecting kickers facing weaker defenses or teams with high-scoring offenses, you can maximize your chances of success on a weekly basis.

8. How do kickers earn points in fantasy football?

Kickers earn points by successfully making field goals and extra points. In most leagues, field goals are typically worth three points, while extra points are worth one point.

9. Is it worth selecting a kicker in the early rounds of the draft?

Generally, it is not recommended to select a kicker early in the draft. Kickers are often selected in the later rounds, as their production can be more unpredictable compared to other positions.

10. Are there any kickers who consistently score higher than others?

Yes, there are kickers who consistently perform at a high level. Players like Justin Tucker, Stephen Gostkowski, and Matt Prater have consistently been among the top-scoring kickers in recent years.

11. Should I consider a kicker from a team with a struggling offense?

While a struggling offense may limit a kicker’s opportunities, it can also result in more field goal attempts. It’s essential to strike a balance between the team’s offensive struggles and the kicker’s ability to convert those opportunities.

12. Are there any undrafted kickers who could be hidden gems?

Every season, there are undrafted kickers who surprise fantasy owners. It’s worth keeping an eye on rookie kickers or those who have recently signed with a team but haven’t been heavily drafted.

13. How much should I rely on historical performance when selecting a kicker?

Historical performance can provide valuable insights into a kicker’s consistency and reliability. However, it’s essential to consider recent performance and any changes in the team’s offensive dynamics when making a selection.

Final Thoughts:

Choosing the best kicker for your fantasy football team requires careful consideration of various factors such as accuracy, leg strength, playing conditions, and team offense. While kickers may not be the most glamorous position, their contributions can make a significant impact on your team’s success. By utilizing the interesting facts and answering common questions provided in this article, you can make an informed decision and give your team an edge in the 2015 fantasy football season.

