

Best Kickers for Fantasy Football 2018

When it comes to fantasy football, kickers often get overlooked. However, finding a reliable kicker can make a significant impact on your team’s success. In this article, we will discuss the best kickers for fantasy football in 2018, along with some interesting facts and common questions.

Six Interesting Facts about Kickers in Fantasy Football:

1. Kickers can accumulate a significant number of points: While they may not be the flashiest players, kickers can accumulate a significant number of points for your fantasy team. A successful field goal is worth three points, and an extra point after a touchdown is worth one point. Therefore, a kicker who consistently makes successful kicks can be a valuable asset to your team.

2. Consistency is key: When it comes to kickers, consistency is key. It is important to find a kicker who consistently makes successful kicks rather than relying on one who occasionally makes long-distance field goals. Look for kickers who have a high field goal percentage and a track record of accuracy.

3. Weather conditions can impact a kicker’s performance: Weather conditions can have a significant impact on a kicker’s performance. Strong winds or heavy rain can make it difficult for a kicker to accurately kick the ball. When choosing a kicker, consider the weather conditions of the game they will be playing in.

4. Some kickers have a longer range: While most kickers can make successful kicks within a certain range, some kickers have a longer range than others. This means they have a higher likelihood of successfully making longer-distance field goals. If your league awards extra points for longer field goals, consider choosing a kicker with a longer range.

5. Kickers on high-scoring teams are often more valuable: Kickers on high-scoring teams often have more opportunities to accumulate points. If a team consistently scores touchdowns, the kicker will have more chances to make extra points. Therefore, kickers on high-scoring teams are often more valuable in fantasy football.

6. Kickers can provide consistency in unpredictable positions: While other positions in fantasy football can be unpredictable, kickers provide a certain level of consistency. While they may not provide the highest point totals, kickers can be relied upon to consistently contribute to your team’s scoring.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How early should I draft a kicker in fantasy football?

It is generally recommended to wait until the later rounds of the draft to select a kicker. Kickers are often the last position drafted, as their performance can be more unpredictable compared to other positions.

2. Should I prioritize a kicker from a high-scoring team?

While kickers from high-scoring teams can provide more opportunities for points, it is not necessary to prioritize them. Focus on finding a kicker with a high field goal percentage and accuracy.

3. How do weather conditions affect a kicker’s performance?

Strong winds or heavy rain can make it difficult for a kicker to accurately kick the ball. It is important to consider the weather conditions of the game the kicker will be playing in.

4. Are there any kickers with longer range than others?

Yes, some kickers have a longer range than others. They have a higher likelihood of successfully making longer-distance field goals. Check the track record of kickers and their ability to make longer field goals.

5. Do fantasy football leagues award extra points for longer field goals?

Some fantasy football leagues may award extra points for longer field goals. Check the scoring rules of your league to determine if this is the case.

6. Can kickers be consistent in their performance?

Yes, kickers can be consistent in their performance. Look for kickers with a high field goal percentage and accuracy to ensure consistency.

7. How important is it to have a reliable kicker in fantasy football?

Having a reliable kicker can make a significant impact on your team’s success. They can accumulate a significant number of points and provide consistency in scoring.

8. Can kickers be affected by pressure situations?

Like any other player, kickers can be affected by pressure situations. However, experienced kickers are often able to handle pressure and perform well.

9. Should I drop my kicker during their bye week?

It is recommended to drop your kicker during their bye week and pick up a replacement for that week. Kickers do not typically score a significant number of points, so it is not worth holding onto them during their bye week.

10. Are there any rookie kickers worth considering?

While rookie kickers can sometimes perform well, it is generally safer to go with experienced kickers who have a proven track record of accuracy.

11. Can kickers be consistent from year to year?

Kickers’ performances can vary from year to year, but some kickers have shown consistency over multiple seasons. Look for kickers with a track record of accuracy.

12. How often should I change my kicker?

It is not necessary to frequently change your kicker unless they are consistently underperforming. Stick with a reliable kicker unless there are clear signs of decline.

13. Are there any kickers who are also good at punting?

Some kickers may also be proficient at punting, but it is rare for kickers to excel in both disciplines. Their primary focus is usually on placekicking.

Final Thoughts:

Although kickers may not be the most glamorous players in fantasy football, they can still make a significant impact on your team’s success. Look for kickers who are consistent, accurate, and play on high-scoring teams. Consider weather conditions, range, and a kicker’s track record when making your selection. Ultimately, having a reliable kicker can provide consistency and contribute to your team’s overall success in fantasy football.



