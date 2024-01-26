

Best Kickers for Fantasy Football

When it comes to fantasy football, kickers are often overlooked and undervalued. However, having a reliable kicker can make a significant difference in your team’s success. In this article, we will explore the best kickers for fantasy football, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

Interesting Facts about Kickers in Fantasy Football:

1. Kickers can earn a substantial amount of points: While kickers may not be as glamorous as other positions, they can rack up valuable points for your fantasy team. A successful kick can earn your team three points, and they can also earn additional points for longer field goals.

2. Weather conditions can greatly impact a kicker’s performance: Kickers are highly influenced by weather conditions, particularly wind and rain. It’s crucial to consider the weather forecast when selecting a kicker for your fantasy team, as adverse weather conditions can significantly impact their accuracy and distance.

3. Indoor kickers have an advantage: Kickers who play in indoor stadiums tend to have an advantage over those who play in outdoor venues. Indoor environments eliminate the effects of wind and weather, allowing kickers to perform consistently. When choosing a kicker, consider those who play in domed stadiums.

4. Kickers on high-scoring offenses are more valuable: Kickers on teams with high-scoring offenses have more opportunities to accumulate points. These teams often move the ball down the field effectively, giving their kickers more chances to attempt field goals and extra points. Consider kickers on teams with potent offenses for maximum fantasy value.

5. Accuracy is key: While distance is essential, accuracy is even more critical for kickers in fantasy football. Kickers who consistently make their field goal attempts, even from shorter distances, are more reliable options for your fantasy team. Look for kickers with high field goal percentages.

6. Kickers can make or break your fantasy matchups: It’s not uncommon for fantasy matchups to come down to the performance of kickers. Choosing the right kicker with a favorable matchup can often be the difference between a win or a loss. Pay attention to the opposing team’s defense and how they fare against field goal attempts.

Common Questions about Kickers in Fantasy Football:

1. When should I draft a kicker in my fantasy football league?

– Kickers are usually drafted in the later rounds, typically in the last few rounds. It’s important to prioritize other positions before selecting a kicker.

2. Should I prioritize a kicker from a high-scoring offense or a reliable kicker from a weaker offense?

– It is generally better to prioritize a kicker from a high-scoring offense. Kickers on these teams have more opportunities to accumulate points, increasing their fantasy value.

3. How can I determine a kicker’s accuracy?

– You can assess a kicker’s accuracy by looking at their field goal percentage from previous seasons. The higher the percentage, the more accurate the kicker.

4. Are there any kickers I should avoid drafting?

– Kickers who play in outdoor stadiums with harsh weather conditions should be approached with caution. Their performance can be adversely affected by strong winds or heavy rain.

5. Can I stream kickers each week?

– Yes, streaming kickers is a common strategy in fantasy football. You can pick up kickers based on their weekly matchups, targeting those facing weaker defenses or kickers with favorable weather conditions.

6. Should I drop my kicker during their bye week?

– It is recommended to drop your kicker during their bye week and pick up another kicker for that specific week. Holding onto a kicker who isn’t playing is a wasted roster spot.

7. What are the differences between standard and bonus scoring systems for kickers?

– In standard scoring systems, kickers receive three points for a made field goal and one point for an extra point attempt. In bonus scoring systems, kickers can earn additional points for longer field goals.

8. Can a kicker’s value change throughout the season?

– Absolutely. Injuries to key offensive players or changes in offensive strategies can impact a kicker’s value. Stay updated with the latest news and adjust your roster accordingly.

9. How can I find the best kickers for my fantasy team?

– Researching a kicker’s historical performance, analyzing their team’s offensive capabilities, and considering their schedule can help you identify the best kickers for your fantasy team.

10. Are there any rookie kickers worth considering?

– While it’s rare for rookie kickers to make a significant impact, there have been exceptions. Keep an eye on rookies with strong legs and opportunities to kick for high-scoring offenses.

11. Can kickers score points through successful onside kicks?

– No, fantasy points are only awarded for successful field goals, extra points, or occasionally, fake field goal attempts resulting in a touchdown pass.

12. Do kickers have any value in dynasty leagues?

– Kickers can still hold value in dynasty leagues, but they are generally less valuable than other positions. Prioritize building a strong core of running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends before selecting a kicker.

13. Is it worth carrying more than one kicker on my fantasy roster?

– It’s generally not recommended to carry more than one kicker on your roster. The roster spot can be better utilized for depth at other positions.

Final Thoughts:

Kickers may not be the most glamorous position in fantasy football, but they can have a significant impact on your team’s success. Selecting a reliable kicker who plays for a high-scoring offense and has a history of accuracy can provide a consistent source of points for your team. Always consider weather conditions and weekly matchups when making your kicker selection. Remember, every point counts, and a well-chosen kicker can make a difference in close fantasy matchups.



