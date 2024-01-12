

Best Kickers in Fantasy Football: Nailing the Extra Points

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that every point counts, and kickers play a significant role in determining the outcome of a match. While often overlooked in the grand scheme of things, a reliable kicker can be the difference between victory and defeat. In this article, we will explore some of the best kickers in fantasy football, along with interesting facts, common questions, and answers to help you bring your fantasy team to new heights.

Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Kickers:

1. The highest-scoring fantasy football kicker of all time is Adam Vinatieri. Throughout his illustrious career, Vinatieri has accumulated over 2,600 fantasy points, making him a reliable choice year after year.

2. Since 2000, just four kickers have scored over 200 fantasy points in a single season: David Akers, Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker, and Matt Bryant. These players have consistently provided fantasy owners with the much-needed edge.

3. Justin Tucker holds the record for the highest single-season field goal percentage. In 2016, Tucker connected on an impressive 97.4% of his field goal attempts, making him a valuable asset for fantasy teams that season.

4. While consistency is key, kickers often have standout performances. In 2013, Matt Prater set the single-season record for most fantasy points scored by a kicker. Prater’s remarkable season included a 64-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history at the time.

5. The weather plays a significant role in kickers’ performances. Cold and windy conditions can affect accuracy, making it crucial to consider the climate when choosing a kicker for your fantasy team.

6. Fantasy football kickers are highly unpredictable. With their performance often dependent on factors beyond their control, such as offensive success and coaching decisions, it is important to remain flexible and adapt to changes throughout the season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How early should I draft a kicker in fantasy football?

Kickers are typically selected in the later rounds of fantasy drafts, usually in the 12th or 13th round. Prioritize other positions, such as running backs and wide receivers, before considering a kicker.

2. Should I prioritize a kicker from a high-scoring offense?

While kickers from high-scoring offenses often have more opportunities to score points, it is not always a guaranteed indicator of success. Consider factors such as weather conditions and the kicker’s historical accuracy.

3. Are rookie kickers worth considering in fantasy football?

Rookie kickers can be a gamble, as their performance is uncertain. It is generally safer to select experienced kickers with a proven track record.

4. What statistics should I consider when evaluating kickers in fantasy football?

Field goal percentage, total attempts, successful extra points, and the average distance of successful field goals are key statistics to consider when evaluating kickers.

5. How much do weather conditions affect kicker performance?

Weather conditions, particularly wind and cold temperatures, can significantly impact a kicker’s accuracy. It is advisable to monitor weather forecasts and adjust your lineup accordingly.

6. Should I drop a kicker during their bye week?

Yes, it is recommended to drop your kicker during their bye week and pick up a replacement for that week. Kickers are relatively easy to find on the waiver wire, so you can quickly fill the gap.

7. Can kickers score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, kickers can score negative points if they miss field goals or extra point attempts. It is essential to choose a kicker with a reliable track record to minimize the risk of negative points.

8. Do kickers have more value in leagues with longer field goals?

Kickers in leagues with longer field goals have the potential for higher point totals. However, it is important to consider the accuracy and leg strength of the kicker before making a selection.

9. Can kickers be affected by injury?

Kickers are less susceptible to injuries compared to other positions, but it can still happen. In the event of an injury, monitor the player’s status and consider picking up a replacement if necessary.

10. Should I drop a kicker who has been performing poorly?

If a kicker consistently underperforms and shows no signs of improvement, it may be wise to drop them and look for a more reliable option on the waiver wire.

11. Can kickers be affected by coaching decisions?

Yes, coaching decisions can impact a kicker’s performance. Factors such as aggressive play-calling or a coach’s preference for going for two-point conversions instead of extra points can limit a kicker’s opportunities.

12. Is it worth carrying multiple kickers on my fantasy team?

Carrying multiple kickers is generally not recommended, as it takes up valuable roster spots that could be used for backup players or positional depth. Stick to one reliable kicker unless absolutely necessary.

13. How do kickers’ performances vary from season to season?

Kickers’ performances can vary significantly from season to season due to various factors, including changes in team dynamics, offensive strategies, and weather conditions. It is essential to closely monitor their performances and make adjustments accordingly.

Final Thoughts:

Kickers may not receive as much attention as other fantasy football positions, but their impact on your team’s success should not be underestimated. Researching and selecting the best kickers available, considering their historical accuracy, team dynamics, and weather conditions, can give you the edge needed to secure those precious extra points. Remember, flexibility is key, as kickers’ performances can be unpredictable. By staying informed and adapting to changing circumstances, you can optimize your fantasy team’s performance and increase your chances of victory.





