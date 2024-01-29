

Title: The Best Kickers in NFL 2014: A Look at the Experts of Precision and Power

Introduction:

In the fast-paced and high-scoring world of American football, kickers often play an underrated role. However, their precision and ability to score points from long distances are crucial to the success of any team. In the 2014 NFL season, several kickers stood out with their exceptional skills and consistent performance. In this article, we will explore the top kickers of the NFL in 2014, highlighting their unique talents, interesting facts, common questions, and some final thoughts on their impact in the sport.

Top Kickers of NFL 2014:

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots):

Stephen Gostkowski showcased his exceptional kicking abilities in the 2014 season, leading the NFL in points scored with an impressive 156. He converted 94.6% of his extra point attempts and made 35 of his 37 field goal attempts, earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

2. Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts):

Adam Vinatieri, one of the most experienced kickers in the league, proved his worth yet again in 2014. He scored 140 points, landing him in second place, and had an 86.7% success rate on field goals. Vinatieri also became the first kicker in NFL history to score 900 points with two different teams.

3. Cody Parkey (Philadelphia Eagles):

A rookie sensation, Cody Parkey had an outstanding debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He scored 150 points, securing third place in the league for points scored. Parkey also set an NFL record for the most successful field goals in a rookie season, with 32 conversions.

4. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys):

Dan Bailey showcased his consistency and accuracy in the 2014 season. He scored 127 points, converting 25 out of 29 field goal attempts. Bailey’s reliable performance helped propel the Dallas Cowboys to a successful season.

5. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens):

Justin Tucker has earned a reputation for his powerful leg and clutch kicks. In 2014, he scored 141 points, making 29 out of 35 field goal attempts. Tucker’s accuracy and ability to score from long distances make him a valuable asset for the Baltimore Ravens.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Onside kick mastery:

Kickers, such as Stephen Gostkowski, have mastered the art of the onside kick. This technique involves kicking the ball in a way that allows their own team to recover it, giving them another chance to score.

2. The dropkick comeback:

In a rare occurrence, during Week 17 of the 2014 season, New England Patriots kicker Ryan Allen executed a dropkick. This unique technique involves dropping the ball and then kicking it just as it hits the ground. It was the first successful dropkick in the NFL since 1941.

3. Wind as a strategic advantage:

Kickers often use the wind to their advantage, adjusting their kicking technique based on its direction and strength. By understanding wind patterns, kickers like Adam Vinatieri can accurately judge the trajectory of their kicks.

4. The importance of leg strength:

Kickers, such as Cody Parkey, rely heavily on their leg strength to kick the ball over long distances. They often undergo specific training to develop the power necessary for successful long-range field goals.

5. The mental game:

Kickers face immense pressure, especially during crucial moments of a game. Developing mental toughness and focus is crucial, as it allows kickers like Justin Tucker to perform under high-stakes situations.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history?

The record for the longest field goal in NFL history is held by Matt Prater, who successfully kicked a 64-yard field goal in 2013.

2. Who has the highest career field goal percentage in NFL history?

Justin Tucker holds the highest career field goal percentage in NFL history, with an impressive success rate of 90.7%.

3. How are field goals and extra points different?

Field goals can be attempted from anywhere on the field and are worth three points if successful. Extra points are only attempted after a touchdown and are worth one point.

4. Can kickers also punt?

While some kickers have the ability to punt, it is more common for teams to have separate players for the roles of kicker and punter.

5. How do kickers practice for accuracy?

Kickers practice their accuracy by repeatedly kicking at specific targets, such as goalposts or designated zones on the field.

6. What happens if a kicker misses a field goal?

If a kicker misses a field goal, the opposing team takes possession of the ball at the spot of the kick or at the line of scrimmage, depending on the type of kick.

7. Have any kickers won the MVP award?

No kicker has ever won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in NFL history. This award is generally given to quarterbacks, running backs, or defensive players.

8. Can kickers make tackles?

While it is not their primary role, kickers are expected to make tackles if the opposing team returns the kicked ball.

9. Are there any left-footed kickers in the NFL?

Yes, there are left-footed kickers in the NFL. One notable left-footed kicker is Sebastian Janikowski, who played for the Oakland Raiders.

10. How do kickers deal with pressure situations?

Kickers develop specific techniques, such as visualization and deep breathing, to manage pressure and stay focused during high-stakes situations.

11. Can kickers score touchdowns?

While rare, kickers can score touchdowns if they receive a lateral pass or recover a fumble in the end zone.

12. Are kickers considered athletes?

Yes, kickers are considered athletes in the NFL. They undergo rigorous physical training and conditioning to maintain their strength and stamina.

13. Can kickers influence the outcome of a game?

Absolutely. Kickers often decide the outcome of close games by scoring crucial field goals in the final seconds.

14. Are kickers involved in team strategies?

Yes, kickers are an integral part of team strategies, especially when it comes to deciding whether to attempt a field goal or go for a touchdown on fourth down.

15. Can kickers play other positions?

While rare, some kickers have played other positions, such as wide receiver or punter, earlier in their careers or during specific situations.

Final Thoughts:

The kickers of the NFL in 2014 displayed exemplary skills, precision, and mental fortitude. They played a vital role in their teams’ success by scoring valuable points and influencing the outcome of games. The best kickers possessed unique talents, such as onside kick mastery and the ability to adapt to wind conditions. Their training, accuracy, and leg strength made them indispensable assets to their respective teams. While often overlooked, kickers play an integral role in the sport, and the top kickers of the NFL in 2014 showcased their exceptional abilities on numerous occasions.



