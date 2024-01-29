

Best Kickers in NFL 2016: Accuracy, Power, and Consistency

In the high-stakes world of professional football, kickers play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of games. With the ability to score valuable points from a distance, kickers are often unsung heroes of the NFL. In 2016, several kickers emerged as the cream of the crop, showcasing unparalleled accuracy, power, and consistency. In this article, we will explore the best kickers in the NFL in 2016, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about these remarkable athletes.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about NFL Kickers:

1. Leg Strength Matters: One might assume that a kicker’s accuracy solely determines their success, but leg strength is equally important. Kickers with powerful legs can attempt longer field goals, giving their teams an advantage in crucial moments. The ability to consistently convert from long distances is a trait shared by the best kickers in the NFL.

2. The Wind Factor: Weather conditions, especially wind, can significantly impact a kicker’s performance. Skilled kickers understand how to adjust their technique to compensate for adverse weather conditions. They may aim slightly to one side or alter their kicking angle to maximize accuracy and distance.

3. Mental Toughness: The life of a kicker can be mentally challenging. Kickers must possess the ability to block out distractions and maintain focus in high-pressure situations. The best kickers in the NFL have mastered the art of staying calm and composed, even when the game is on the line.

4. Onside Kick Mastery: Onside kicks are a strategic move used to regain possession of the ball after a scoring play. Executing a successful onside kick requires precision and timing. The best kickers have honed their skills to perfection, allowing their teams to gain a distinct advantage in critical moments.

5. Kickoff Specialists: Some kickers specialize in kickoffs, using their powerful legs to launch the ball deep into the opponent’s territory. These kickers possess the ability to consistently kick touchbacks, preventing the opposing team from returning the ball and forcing them to start their offensive drive deep in their own territory.

Common Questions about the Best Kickers in NFL 2016:

1. Who was the most accurate kicker in the NFL in 2016?

Matt Bryant of the Atlanta Falcons held the distinction of being the most accurate kicker in the NFL in 2016, converting 91.9% of his field goal attempts.

2. Who had the longest field goal in the NFL in 2016?

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens kicked a remarkable 61-yard field goal, the longest in the NFL in 2016.

3. What is the record for the most field goals in a single season?

The record for the most field goals in a single season is held by David Akers, who made 44 field goals in the 2011 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

4. Who was the most consistent kicker in terms of touchbacks in 2016?

In terms of touchbacks, Cairo Santos of the Kansas City Chiefs led the league in 2016, with 84.2% of his kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

5. Which team had the highest field goal success rate in 2016?

The New England Patriots had the highest field goal success rate in 2016, with their kickers converting 94.1% of their attempts.

6. Can kickers score touchdowns?

While it is rare, kickers can indeed score touchdowns. If a kicker manages to recover a fumble or catch a pass during a trick play, they can cross the goal line and score a touchdown.

7. How do kickers improve their leg strength?

Kickers improve their leg strength through a combination of weightlifting exercises, plyometrics, and specific kicking drills designed to enhance power and explosiveness.

8. What is the difference between a placekicker and a punter?

A placekicker specializes in kicking field goals and extra points, while a punter focuses on kicking the ball as far downfield as possible to pin the opposing team deep in their territory.

9. How do kickers deal with pressure situations?

Experienced kickers employ various mental strategies to deal with pressure situations. They visualize success, practice deep breathing techniques, and maintain a routine to stay focused and calm.

10. Do kickers receive special training?

Yes, kickers often receive specialized training from kicking coaches who help them refine their technique, improve accuracy, and develop consistency.

11. Can kickers be drafted in the NFL?

Yes, kickers can be drafted in the NFL. While it is less common for kickers to be selected early in the draft, teams recognize the value of reliable kickers and may invest draft picks to secure their services.

12. Are kickers involved in team practices?

Kickers typically have their separate practice routines, focusing on kicking and honing their skills. While they may not participate in all team drills, they do attend team practices to stay connected with the team and maintain camaraderie.

13. Can kickers also punt?

Some kickers possess the ability to punt, but it is not common. Punting requires a different skill set and technique compared to placekicking. Only a few kickers excel in both areas.

14. Do kickers have a specific warm-up routine?

Yes, kickers have specific warm-up routines to prepare their legs for maximum performance. This often includes stretching exercises, light kicks, and practice swings to get their muscles warmed up and ready for action.

15. What is the role of a holder in kicking field goals?

The holder’s role is crucial in field goal attempts. They catch or receive the snap from the long snapper and position the ball in the optimal position for the kicker. A good holder ensures the ball is steady, allowing the kicker to focus solely on the kick.

Final Thoughts:

The best kickers in the NFL in 2016 showcased remarkable accuracy, power, and consistency. These unsung heroes played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of games, often in high-pressure situations. From Matt Bryant’s exceptional accuracy to Justin Tucker’s record-breaking long field goal, these kickers displayed their skills and left a lasting impact on their teams. As we look ahead to future seasons, it will be exciting to see which kickers emerge as the new stars of the NFL.



