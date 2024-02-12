

Best Musical Theatre Songs For Competition in 2024

Musical theatre competitions have become a platform for aspiring performers to showcase their talent and passion for the stage. Choosing the perfect song for a competition is crucial, as it can make or break your chances of success. With the ever-evolving landscape of musical theatre, it’s essential to stay updated on the latest and most popular songs that will captivate the judges and audience alike. In this article, we will explore the best musical theatre songs for competition in 2024, along with interesting details about each one.

1. “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen (2016):

This powerful song, composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, captures the feeling of isolation and longing. It allows performers to showcase their emotional range, with soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

2. “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress (2015):

This heartfelt ballad, written by Sara Bareilles, delves into themes of self-reflection and empowerment. It provides a great opportunity for performers to display vulnerability and connect with the audience on an emotional level.

3. “No One Else” from Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2012):

This enchanting song, composed by Dave Malloy, showcases the character’s devotion and longing for love. Its unique blend of classical and contemporary elements adds a refreshing twist to any competition performance.

4. “Journey to the Past” from Anastasia (1997):

With music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, this song is a nostalgic anthem filled with hope and dreams. It allows performers to showcase their vocal prowess and captivate the audience with its timeless charm.

5. “The Schuyler Sisters” from Hamilton (2015):

This energetic ensemble number, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, brings sass and empowerment to the stage. It’s a great choice for group performances, allowing multiple performers to showcase their individual talents.

6. “She Loves Me” from She Loves Me (1963):

This charming love song, composed by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, is a classic choice that never fails to impress. Its melodic and romantic nature provides an opportunity for performers to showcase their vocal and acting abilities.

7. “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton (2015):

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this catchy and comedic song is a perfect choice for performers with a flair for character acting. It allows actors to showcase their versatility and comedic timing while captivating the audience with its memorable melodies.

8. “For Forever” from Dear Evan Hansen (2016):

This introspective song, composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, offers performers a chance to explore the complexities of their characters. It’s a great choice for solo performances, allowing performers to display their emotional range and storytelling abilities.

9. “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret (1966):

This iconic song, written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, is a timeless classic that showcases the character’s determination and hope for a better future. Its emotional depth and powerful vocals make it an ideal choice for performers looking to leave a lasting impression.

Now let’s address some common questions aspiring performers may have when choosing musical theatre songs for competition:

1. How do I choose the right song for a competition?

– Consider your vocal range, acting abilities, and the character you want to portray. Choose a song that resonates with you and showcases your strengths.

2. Should I choose a contemporary or classic song?

– It depends on your strengths and the competition guidelines. Both contemporary and classic songs can be successful if performed well.

3. How do I make my performance stand out?

– Add your unique interpretation and bring your own flair to the song. Show confidence, connect with the audience, and make bold choices.

4. Can I change the key or arrangement of a song?

– It’s best to stick to the original key and arrangement, unless you have a compelling reason to make changes. Remember, the judges are familiar with the original version.

5. Should I sing a song from a popular musical?

– Choosing a popular song can work in your favor, as it may resonate with the judges and audience. However, make sure you bring your own style and interpretation to stand out.

6. How important is vocal technique in a competition?

– Vocal technique is crucial. Make sure you have a solid foundation in breath control, pitch, and projection. Work with a vocal coach to improve your skills.

7. Should I incorporate choreography into my performance?

– Choreography can enhance your performance, but make sure it doesn’t overshadow your singing. Keep it simple and relevant to the song and character.

8. How do I handle nerves before a competition?

– Practice, practice, practice! The more prepared you are, the more confident you’ll feel. Deep breathing exercises and positive visualization can also help calm nerves.

9. What should I wear for a competition?

– Dress appropriately for the character and song you’re performing. Avoid distracting or overly revealing outfits. Choose something that makes you feel confident and comfortable.

10. Can I use backing tracks or should I have live accompaniment?

– Live accompaniment is preferred, as it allows for a more dynamic and nuanced performance. However, if live accompaniment is not available, high-quality backing tracks can work too.

11. Should I perform a song from a musical I want to audition for?

– It can be a great opportunity to showcase your suitability for a particular role or show. However, don’t limit yourself to just one musical. Explore a variety of songs to demonstrate your versatility.

12. How do I make my performance memorable?

– Connect with the audience through emotional depth, storytelling, and authentic expression. Create a moment that leaves a lasting impact.

13. Is it advisable to sing a song in a foreign language?

– Singing a song in a foreign language can be impressive if done well. Ensure that you understand the lyrics and can convey the meaning to the audience.

14. How do I handle mistakes during a performance?

– Stay in character and keep going. Most mistakes go unnoticed by the audience unless you draw attention to them. Maintain professionalism and composure.

15. Should I sing a song that showcases my vocal range or one that tells a story?

– Ideally, choose a song that balances both. Showcasing your vocal range while telling a compelling story will leave a lasting impact on the judges.

16. Can I perform a song that I have previously performed in another competition?

– It’s generally best to choose a new song to showcase your versatility. However, if you have significantly improved your performance, you can consider revisiting a previously performed song.

17. How do I handle feedback from judges?

– Be open and receptive to feedback, even if it’s constructive criticism. Use it as an opportunity to grow and improve your skills.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best musical theatre song for a competition is a crucial step towards success. In 2024, the musical theatre landscape will continue to evolve, offering performers a vast array of song choices. Remember to consider your strengths, connect with the audience, and bring your unique interpretation to stand out. With passion, dedication, and the right song choice, you can make a lasting impression and achieve your musical theatre dreams.



