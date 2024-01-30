

Title: The Best NFL Players From Appalachian State: A Legacy of Excellence

Introduction:

Appalachian State University, nestled in the picturesque mountains of North Carolina, may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about NFL talent. However, this small school has produced some remarkable players who have made a significant impact in the National Football League. In this article, we will explore the best NFL players from Appalachian State, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions to shed light on this remarkable legacy.

5 Interesting Facts:

1. Appalachian State’s First NFL Draft Pick:

In 1967, Appalachian State’s legendary quarterback, George Blair, became the first player from the university to be selected in the NFL Draft. He was chosen by the Baltimore Colts in the 15th round as the 385th overall pick. Blair paved the way for future Appalachian State players to showcase their skills at the professional level.

2. Dexter Coakley: A Defensive Force:

Dexter Coakley, a standout linebacker, is widely regarded as the most successful NFL player from Appalachian State. Coakley played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1997 to 2004, earning three Pro Bowl selections during his career. He was known for his speed, agility, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

3. Armanti Edwards: A Dual-Threat Quarterback:

Armanti Edwards, a quarterback at Appalachian State, made a name for himself with his versatility and athleticism. Edwards led the Mountaineers to back-to-back FCS National Championships in 2005 and 2006. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2010 and transitioned to wide receiver, making significant contributions to the team during his four-year tenure.

4. Daniel Kilgore: A Reliable Offensive Lineman:

Daniel Kilgore, an offensive lineman, played for Appalachian State from 2007 to 2010. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and became a key player on their offensive line. Kilgore’s consistency and reliability earned him a reputation as one of the league’s top centers during his time in the NFL.

5. Mountaineers’ Continued Success:

While these players are some of the most notable, many other Appalachian State alumni have gone on to have successful NFL careers. Notable names include Brian Quick (wide receiver), Sam Martin (punter), and Ronald Blair III (defensive end). This sustained success is a testament to the quality of players produced by the university’s football program.

Tricks for Success:

1. Emphasize Versatility:

Appalachian State players have often excelled in multiple positions, demonstrating their versatility and adaptability. Coaches and scouts value players who can contribute in various roles, making versatility a valuable trait for NFL hopefuls.

2. Focus on Work Ethic:

Appalachian State players are known for their strong work ethic and determination. This mindset translates well to the NFL, where hard work and dedication are essential for success. Players who showcase their commitment to improving their skills have a better chance of making an impact in the league.

3. Develop Competitive Edge:

The competitive nature of the Appalachian State football program fosters a drive to succeed. Players are exposed to intense competition within the team, preparing them to face the challenges of the NFL. Developing a competitive edge is vital for players looking to make their mark at the professional level.

4. Take Advantage of Coaching:

Appalachian State has consistently provided its players with exceptional coaching. The guidance and mentorship received during their college years help players develop the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the NFL. Taking full advantage of the coaching available can greatly enhance a player’s chances of achieving success at the highest level.

5. Showcase Skills in High-Profile Games:

Appalachian State’s football program regularly competes against top-tier teams, providing players with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a big stage. Performing well in high-profile games not only boosts their individual profiles but also demonstrates their ability to excel against elite competition. This exposure can significantly increase their chances of attracting attention from NFL scouts.

15 Common Questions:

1. How many Appalachian State players have reached the NFL?

Over 30 players from Appalachian State have reached the NFL, with several enjoying successful careers.

2. Who is the most successful NFL player from Appalachian State?

Dexter Coakley, a former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, is widely regarded as the most successful NFL player from Appalachian State.

3. Has an Appalachian State player ever won a Super Bowl?

Yes, Daniel Kilgore, an offensive lineman who played for the San Francisco 49ers, won the Super Bowl in 2019 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Are there any current NFL players from Appalachian State?

Yes, as of 2021, there are several Appalachian State alumni currently playing in the NFL, including Darrynton Evans (running back for the Tennessee Titans) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals).

5. How does Appalachian State’s football program compare to larger schools?

While Appalachian State is a smaller school, its football program has consistently been successful and has produced notable NFL talent. The program’s ability to compete against larger schools and achieve significant victories has garnered respect from the football community.

6. What positions have Appalachian State players excelled in the NFL?

Appalachian State players have excelled in a variety of positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker, and defensive end.

7. Are there any NFL Hall of Famers from Appalachian State?

Currently, there are no NFL Hall of Famers from Appalachian State. However, Dexter Coakley has been nominated for consideration.

8. How does playing at Appalachian State prepare players for the NFL?

The Appalachian State football program emphasizes discipline, hard work, and a competitive mindset, which prepares players for the physical and mental challenges of the NFL.

9. What role has coaching played in Appalachian State’s NFL success?

The coaching staff at Appalachian State has played a crucial role in developing players’ skills and preparing them for the NFL. Solid coaching has been instrumental in helping players transition successfully to the professional level.

10. What impact has Appalachian State’s success had on the school’s reputation?

Appalachian State’s success in football, particularly in big upset victories against larger schools, has significantly enhanced the university’s reputation and increased its visibility on the national stage.

11. How has the success of Appalachian State players affected the recruitment of high school athletes?

The success of Appalachian State players in the NFL has positively impacted the recruitment process, as high school athletes recognize the potential to develop their skills and achieve success at the professional level.

12. Are there any big rivalry games that Appalachian State players participate in?

Appalachian State has a fierce rivalry with the Georgia Southern Eagles, and the annual matchup between the two schools is highly anticipated.

13. Have any Appalachian State players earned individual awards in the NFL?

Yes, several Appalachian State players have earned individual awards in the NFL, including Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors.

14. How does the success of Appalachian State players inspire current and future Mountaineers?

The success of Appalachian State players provides inspiration and motivation for current and future Mountaineers, showcasing the possibilities that lie ahead with hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

15. What does the future hold for the NFL prospects from Appalachian State?

With the continued success of Appalachian State players in the NFL, the future looks promising for NFL prospects from the university. The strong football program and commitment to excellence suggest that more players will make their mark in the league in the coming years.

Final Thoughts:

Appalachian State’s impact on the NFL cannot be underestimated. From their first draft pick to the current crop of talented players, the university has consistently produced NFL-ready athletes. The success of these players can be attributed to their versatility, work ethic, competitive edge, coaching, and exposure to high-profile games. Appalachian State’s football program has created a legacy of excellence that inspires current and future Mountaineers to pursue their dreams of playing in the NFL. As the program continues to develop and produce exceptional talent, the NFL will undoubtedly be graced with more stars from this Appalachian powerhouse.



