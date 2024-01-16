

Title: Mastering Madden 17: Unveiling the Best Offense and Defense Playbook

Introduction:

Madden 17 is a highly popular video game that brings the thrill of American football to the digital world. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, having a solid offense and defense playbook can make all the difference in your gameplay. In this article, we will explore the best offense and defense playbook in Madden 17, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Best Offense and Defense Playbook in Madden 17:

1. Offensive Playbook: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have long been known for their innovative offensive strategies, and their playbook in Madden 17 is no exception. With a variety of formations, options, and audibles, this playbook offers a versatile and effective offense that can adapt to any situation.

2. Defensive Playbook: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ defensive playbook in Madden 17 is one of the most popular choices among players. Known for their dominant “Legion of Boom” secondary and aggressive pass rush, this playbook offers a range of blitz packages and coverage options that can disrupt the opponent’s offense and create turnovers.

Interesting Facts about Madden 17:

1. Madden Curse: Many players believe in the “Madden Curse,” which suggests that players featured on the game’s cover often experience a decline in performance or suffer from injuries in the real-life NFL season.

2. Real-time Physics: Madden 17 introduced a new feature called “Real-time Physics,” which enhanced the realism of player interactions, resulting in more accurate tackling and blocking animations.

3. Longshot Story Mode: Madden 17 introduced a new story mode called “Longshot,” where players follow the journey of a fictional character, Devin Wade, as he tries to make it to the NFL. This mode added a cinematic experience to the game.

4. Updated Commentary: The game features commentary from Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, providing in-depth analysis and adding to the game’s immersive experience.

5. Ultimate Team Mode: Madden 17’s Ultimate Team mode allows players to build their dream team by collecting player cards and competing against other players online. This mode has become a fan favorite, offering a unique and engaging experience.

6. Virtual Reality: Madden 17 had a virtual reality component called “Madden NFL: Live to Dream,” which allowed players to experience the game from a first-person perspective using VR headsets.

Common Questions about Madden 17:

1. Can I use custom playbooks in Madden 17?

Yes, Madden 17 allows players to create and use their custom playbooks, giving you the freedom to design your own strategies.

2. Is there a limit to the number of audibles I can have in my playbook?

Yes, the game limits the number of audibles you can have in your playbook to 8 per formation.

3. Can I change the difficulty level mid-game?

No, you can only change the difficulty level before starting a game.

4. How can I practice my skills in Madden 17?

You can improve your skills by playing the game’s tutorials, participating in practice drills, or playing against the CPU in exhibition matches.

5. Are there any cheat codes in Madden 17?

No, Madden 17 does not have cheat codes. The game relies on fair play and skill.

6. Can I play Madden 17 online?

Yes, Madden 17 offers online multiplayer modes where you can compete against players from around the world.

7. How often are player ratings updated in Madden 17?

Player ratings are typically updated once a week to reflect their real-life performances during the NFL season.

8. Can I trade players in Madden 17’s franchise mode?

Yes, you can trade players with other teams in the franchise mode, as long as the trade meets the AI’s expectations.

9. Are there any hidden teams in Madden 17?

No, there are no hidden teams in Madden 17. All the NFL teams are available for selection from the start.

10. Can I create my own player in Madden 17?

Yes, Madden 17 allows you to create your own player, customize their appearance, and guide their career in franchise mode.

11. How can I improve my defense in Madden 17?

To improve your defense, focus on reading the opponent’s plays, using appropriate coverage and blitz packages, and making timely adjustments based on their offensive strategies.

12. Which team has the best overall rating in Madden 17?

The New England Patriots have the highest overall rating in Madden 17, making them a formidable team to play with.

13. Are there any special celebrations in Madden 17?

Yes, Madden 17 features various player celebrations that can be triggered after scoring touchdowns or making significant plays.

14. Can I simulate games in franchise mode?

Yes, you have the option to simulate games in franchise mode if you prefer to focus on the managerial aspects of the game.

15. Is Madden 17 available on all gaming platforms?

Madden 17 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, allowing players to choose their preferred gaming system.

Conclusion:

Having the best offense and defense playbook in Madden 17 can significantly enhance your gaming experience. The New England Patriots’ offensive playbook and the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive playbook offer strategic advantages and adaptability. With interesting facts about the game and answers to common questions, you are now equipped to take your Madden 17 skills to the next level. So, grab your controller, dive into the game, and dominate the virtual gridiron!





