

Title: The Best Penn State NFL Players: Dominating the Gridiron

Introduction:

When it comes to producing top-tier talent, few college football programs can match the success of Penn State University. Over the years, the Nittany Lions have consistently developed exceptional athletes who have gone on to make a significant impact in the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will explore the best Penn State NFL players, highlighting their achievements, contributions, and the impact they have had on the sport. Additionally, we will provide some interesting facts, common questions, and answers about these players.

1. Franco Harris:

– Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back, played for Penn State from 1969 to 1971 before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

– He is best remembered for the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff game, which helped propel the Steelers to their first-ever playoff win.

– Harris went on to win four Super Bowl titles with the Steelers and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times during his career.

2. Jack Ham:

– Jack Ham, a linebacker, played for Penn State from 1967 to 1970 and then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

– He was a key member of the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” defense, which dominated the league during the 1970s.

– Ham was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

3. Lavar Arrington:

– Lavar Arrington was a standout linebacker at Penn State from 1997 to 1999 before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2000.

– He was known for his explosive play and was named an All-Pro three times during his NFL career.

– Arrington’s impact extended beyond the field, as he became a prominent sports commentator and analyst after his playing days.

4. Kerry Collins:

– Kerry Collins, a quarterback, played for Penn State from 1991 to 1994 before being selected fifth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 NFL Draft.

– He had a successful NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl selections and leading the New York Giants to a Super Bowl appearance in 2001.

– Collins retired in 2011, finishing his career with over 40,000 passing yards and 208 touchdowns.

5. Saquon Barkley:

– Saquon Barkley, a running back, played for Penn State from 2015 to 2017 and was selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

– He quickly made an impact in the league, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018.

– Barkley’s explosive playmaking ability and versatility have made him one of the most exciting players in the NFL today.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many Penn State players have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– As of 2021, there are 32 former Penn State players who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. Who is the most successful Penn State NFL player?

– It is difficult to determine the most successful player, as success can be measured in various ways. However, Franco Harris and Jack Ham are often considered among the greatest Penn State NFL players due to their Hall of Fame inductions and multiple Super Bowl victories.

3. Which Penn State NFL player holds the record for the most career rushing yards?

– As of 2021, Curt Warner holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a former Penn State player, with 6,844 yards.

4. Are there any Penn State NFL players who have won the Super Bowl MVP award?

– Yes, Franco Harris was named Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl IX. He rushed for 158 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

5. Who is the most recent Penn State player to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

– Micah Parsons, a linebacker, was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft.

6. How many Penn State players are currently active in the NFL?

– As of 2021, there are over 30 former Penn State players currently playing in the NFL.

7. Which Penn State NFL player has the most Pro Bowl selections?

– Jack Ham holds the record for the most Pro Bowl selections by a former Penn State player, with eight.

8. Has any Penn State NFL player won the NFL MVP award?

– As of 2021, no former Penn State player has won the NFL MVP award.

9. Who is the highest-paid Penn State NFL player?

– As of 2021, Saquon Barkley is the highest-paid former Penn State player, with a contract worth over $31 million.

10. How many Super Bowls have Penn State NFL players won?

– Former Penn State players have won a total of 38 Super Bowls as of 2021.

11. Which Penn State NFL player has the most career interceptions?

– Neal Smith holds the record for the most career interceptions by a former Penn State player, with 52.

12. Are there any Penn State NFL players who have been named Defensive Player of the Year?

– Yes, former Penn State linebacker Shane Conlan was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1987.

13. Who is the oldest Penn State NFL player?

– As of 2021, Matt Millen is the oldest former Penn State player, having retired from the NFL at the age of 36.

14. Which Penn State NFL player has the most career touchdowns?

– Franco Harris holds the record for the most career touchdowns by a former Penn State player, with 100.

15. How many Penn State NFL players have been named to the NFL All-Pro First Team?

– As of 2021, 33 former Penn State players have been named to the NFL All-Pro First Team.

Final Thoughts:

Penn State University’s football program has consistently produced exceptional talent, evident in the numerous success stories of former Nittany Lions in the NFL. From Franco Harris’s iconic “Immaculate Reception” to Saquon Barkley’s electrifying runs, these players have left an indelible mark on the sport. The achievements of these Penn State NFL players serve as a testament to the university’s dedication to fostering athletic excellence and the role it plays in shaping the future of professional football.



