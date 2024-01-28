Best Players To Draft Fantasy Football



Best Players to Draft in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for sports enthusiasts across the globe. As the NFL season approaches, fans are eagerly preparing for their fantasy drafts, carefully selecting players they believe will lead their teams to victory. With countless options available, it can be challenging to identify the best players to draft. In this article, we will highlight some of the top picks for your fantasy football team, providing valuable insights and interesting facts to aid in your decision-making process.

1. Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers):

Christian McCaffrey is a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football. In 2019, he recorded a staggering 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns. McCaffrey’s versatility and ability to contribute in both the running and passing game make him an exceptional choice for any fantasy team.

2. Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs):

Mahomes is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his fantasy football numbers reflect that. In 2018, he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, setting records and earning himself the NFL MVP award. Mahomes’ ability to accumulate massive passing yards and touchdowns makes him an excellent choice for fantasy football managers.

3. Michael Thomas (WR, New Orleans Saints):

Michael Thomas is a consistent and reliable wide receiver, making him a popular choice in fantasy drafts. In the 2019 season, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions and amassed 1,725 receiving yards. His exceptional route-running and hands make him a valuable asset in any fantasy lineup.

4. Saquon Barkley (RB, New York Giants):

Barkley burst onto the scene in his rookie season, showcasing his exceptional skills as both a runner and receiver. Despite an injury-plagued 2019 season, Barkley remains one of the most talented running backs in the league. His explosiveness and ability to break tackles make him an enticing option for fantasy football teams.

5. Ezekiel Elliott (RB, Dallas Cowboys):

Elliott has consistently been one of the top running backs in fantasy football. In 2019, he recorded 1,357 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Elliott’s workload and ability to consistently find the endzone make him a reliable option for fantasy managers.

6. Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens):

Jackson took the league by storm in 2019, emerging as a dual-threat quarterback who can dominate both on the ground and through the air. He threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson’s unique playing style and ability to accumulate points in multiple ways make him an exciting and valuable fantasy football pick.

Interesting Facts:

1. In 2019, Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to record over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

2. Christian McCaffrey became only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season in 2019.

3. Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 9,000 career passing yards, accomplishing the feat in just 31 games.

4. Michael Thomas set an NFL record in 2019 with 149 receptions, surpassing Marvin Harrison’s previous record of 143.

5. Saquon Barkley became the third rookie in NFL history to record over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James.

6. Ezekiel Elliott has led the NFL in rushing yards per game in three out of his four seasons in the league.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I draft a quarterback early in fantasy football drafts?

– It depends on your draft strategy and league scoring settings. Generally, quarterbacks tend to score more points than other positions, but there is often depth at the position, allowing you to wait until later rounds to draft one.

2. Is it worth drafting a tight end early?

– Tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle can provide a significant advantage at the position, but if you miss out on them, there is still plenty of value available in the later rounds.

3. How important is strength of schedule when drafting players?

– Strength of schedule can be a useful tool when deciding between players with similar skill sets. However, it should not be the sole determining factor, as player talent and opportunity also play crucial roles.

4. Should I draft players from the same team?

– Drafting players from the same team can be risky, as a poor performance from the team can negatively impact multiple players on your roster. However, if it’s a high-powered offense, it can reap significant rewards.

5. How much should I consider a player’s injury history?

– A player’s injury history should be a factor in your decision-making process, but it should not be the sole reason to avoid drafting them. Evaluate the severity and frequency of their injuries before making a decision.

6. Is it better to draft rookies or established veterans?

– It depends on the specific player and their situation. Generally, established veterans have a proven track record, while rookies offer potential upside but come with more uncertainty.

7. How important are bye weeks when drafting players?

– Bye weeks should be considered, but they should not dictate your entire draft strategy. It’s better to focus on drafting the best players available and manage bye weeks through waiver wire pickups or trades.

8. Should I prioritize drafting wide receivers or running backs early?

– It depends on your league’s scoring settings and your personal preference. Running backs often have a higher ceiling, but wide receivers tend to be more consistent. Consider your league’s scoring format and draft accordingly.

9. How much should I rely on preseason performances when drafting players?

– Preseason performances can provide some insights, but they should not be the sole basis for drafting players. Regular-season performance and track record are more reliable indicators of future success.

10. Should I draft a defense and kicker early?

– Defenses and kickers are typically the last positions drafted, as their performance can vary greatly from week to week. Focus on acquiring top-tier skill positions before considering defenses and kickers.

11. How important is it to follow expert rankings when drafting?

– Expert rankings can be a helpful guide, especially for beginners. However, it’s essential to trust your instincts and make decisions based on your own research and analysis.

12. Should I draft players based on their real-life team’s success?

– While team success can contribute to individual player success, it should not be the sole factor in drafting decisions. Focus on player talent, opportunity, and past performance.

13. Is it better to draft a balanced roster or focus on specific positions?

– Building a balanced roster is generally recommended, as it allows you to have depth at each position and provides flexibility during the season. However, adjusting your strategy based on draft value and opportunity is crucial.

Final Thoughts:

When it comes to drafting the best players in fantasy football, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. It’s essential to consider various factors, such as player talent, opportunity, and past performance, while also factoring in your league’s scoring settings and your personal draft strategy. By analyzing players’ statistics, interesting facts, and answering common questions, this article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to help you make informed decisions during your fantasy football draft. Remember, drafting is just the beginning; managing your team throughout the season is equally vital. Good luck, and may your fantasy football season be filled with victories!



