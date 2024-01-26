

Best QB for Fantasy Football 2017: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for sports enthusiasts looking to test their skills and knowledge of the game. With the NFL season just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about which players will be the best picks for your fantasy team. One position that plays a crucial role in fantasy football is the quarterback (QB). In this article, we will explore the best QB options for the upcoming 2017 season, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and answers to help you make an informed decision.

Interesting Facts:

1. The highest scoring QB in fantasy football for the past five seasons has been Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Known for his accuracy and ability to make big plays, Rodgers is a consistent top performer.

2. Last season, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons emerged as a surprise fantasy football star, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns. His breakout performance makes him an intriguing option for fantasy owners in 2017.

3. Tom Brady, the New England Patriots’ star QB, has been a consistent fantasy performer throughout his career. Despite being 40 years old, Brady shows no signs of slowing down and remains a top option at the position.

4. Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is known for his high volume passing and ability to rack up fantasy points. Brees has thrown for over 5,000 yards in each of the past five seasons, making him a reliable choice for fantasy owners.

5. Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is not only an excellent passer but also a threat on the ground. His ability to accumulate rushing yards and touchdowns adds an extra dimension to his fantasy value.

6. The emergence of young QBs like Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders), and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) has added depth to the QB position in fantasy football. These rising stars provide value for fantasy owners looking for potential breakout candidates.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best QB for fantasy football in 2017?

The best QB for fantasy football in 2017 is a subjective question, as it depends on various factors such as scoring settings, league size, and personal preference. However, top options include Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees.

2. Should I prioritize a QB early in my draft?

It depends on your draft strategy and the depth of the QB position in your league. Generally, the QB position is deep, and it might be beneficial to focus on other positions early in the draft and target a QB later.

3. How important is rushing ability in a fantasy QB?

Rushing ability adds an extra dimension to a QB’s fantasy value. QBs who accumulate rushing yards and touchdowns can provide a significant boost to their overall point production.

4. Can a rookie QB be a viable fantasy option?

While rookie QBs can have impressive seasons, they often lack consistency and may be more prone to turnovers. It’s generally safer to target established QBs, but keep an eye on rookies with high potential.

5. Are there any sleepers or breakout candidates at the QB position?

QBs like Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles), and Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) have shown promise and could be considered sleepers or breakout candidates for the 2017 season.

6. How do bye weeks affect my QB selection?

It’s important to consider bye weeks when drafting your QB. Ideally, you want to have a backup QB who has a different bye week, ensuring you have a starting QB for each week of the season.

7. What is the potential impact of injuries on my QB’s fantasy value?

Injuries can have a significant impact on a QB’s fantasy value. It’s crucial to monitor injury reports and have a backup plan in case your QB goes down.

8. Should I consider a QB in a committee approach?

A committee approach involves drafting multiple QBs and playing matchups each week. This strategy can be effective if you believe there are favorable matchups for your QBs throughout the season.

9. How much should I weigh a QB’s supporting cast when making my selection?

A QB’s supporting cast, including receivers, offensive line, and coaching staff, can have a significant impact on their fantasy production. It’s important to consider the quality of the players around the QB when making your selection.

10. Do weather conditions affect a QB’s fantasy performance?

Extreme weather conditions can impact a QB’s performance. Cold, windy, or rainy weather may limit passing opportunities, leading to decreased fantasy production.

11. How do contract years affect a QB’s fantasy performance?

QBs in a contract year often have added motivation to perform well, as their future earnings may depend on it. While it’s not a guarantee, QBs in contract years can provide an extra incentive for fantasy success.

12. Are QBs in high-scoring offenses better fantasy options?

QBs in high-scoring offenses generally have more opportunities to accumulate fantasy points. It’s worth considering QBs on teams known for their offensive firepower.

13. Can a QB’s schedule affect their fantasy performance?

A QB’s schedule can have an impact on their fantasy performance. It’s important to analyze the strength of a QB’s opponents throughout the season and consider matchups when making your selection.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the best QB for your fantasy football team is a crucial decision that requires careful analysis and consideration. While there are no definitive answers, understanding the individual strengths, historical performances, and potential breakout candidates can give you an edge in drafting the right QB for your team. Remember to consider factors such as scoring settings, league size, and personal preferences to make the most informed decision possible. Good luck in your fantasy football season!



