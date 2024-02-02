[ad_1]

Title: The Best QB in Raiders History: A Legendary Legacy

Introduction:

Throughout the rich history of the Oakland Raiders, the team has been blessed with several exceptional quarterbacks who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. From the early days of the American Football League (AFL) to the present, the Raiders have witnessed the rise of numerous talented signal-callers. In this article, we will explore the best QB in Raiders history, highlighting their remarkable achievements, interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions about this specific sports topic.

1. Ken Stabler – “The Snake”:

Ken Stabler is widely regarded as the best quarterback in Raiders history. He led the team to its first Super Bowl victory in 1977 and maintained a remarkable 69-26-1 win-loss record as a starter. Stabler’s ability to read defenses, his clutch performances, and his leadership on and off the field make him an iconic figure in Raiders lore.

2. Jim Plunkett – A Resilient Champion:

Jim Plunkett, another Raiders legend, joined the team in 1978 and led them to two Super Bowl victories in 1980 and 1983. Plunkett’s remarkable comeback story, combined with his accurate arm and ability to perform under pressure, cemented his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Raiders history.

3. Rich Gannon – The MVP:

Rich Gannon’s arrival in Oakland marked a new era of success for the Raiders. In 2002, Gannon won the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, leading the team to the Super Bowl. Gannon’s exceptional accuracy, decision-making, and ability to run the West Coast offense made him a fan favorite during his tenure with the Raiders.

4. Daryle Lamonica – “The Mad Bomber”:

Daryle Lamonica, known as “The Mad Bomber,” played a crucial role in the Raiders’ success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Lamonica’s deep-ball accuracy and ability to stretch the field revolutionized the Raiders’ offense during his time with the team.

5. Derek Carr – The Modern Leader:

Derek Carr, the current quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, has already etched his name in the franchise’s history. Carr possesses impressive passing statistics, including multiple 4,000-yard seasons. His leadership and dedication to the team have earned him the respect of both fans and teammates.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Ken Stabler was known for his unique throwing style, where he held the ball close to his ear before releasing it, earning him the nickname “The Snake.”

2. Jim Plunkett became the only starting quarterback to win two Super Bowls without being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. Rich Gannon’s 2002 season was one of the most dominant in NFL history, as he set multiple records, including the most consecutive 300-yard passing games (6) and the most completions in a single season (418).

4. Daryle Lamonica’s nickname “The Mad Bomber” was a result of his aggressive playstyle, constantly throwing deep passes to stretch the field and keep defenses on their heels.

5. Derek Carr holds several Raiders franchise records, including the most passing yards in a season (4,937) and the most touchdown passes in a season (32).

Common Questions:

1. Who holds the Raiders’ all-time passing yards record?

Rich Gannon currently holds the Raiders’ all-time passing yards record with 17,585 yards.

2. Which Raiders quarterback won the most Super Bowls?

Jim Plunkett won two Super Bowls with the Raiders, in 1980 and 1983.

3. Has any Raiders quarterback won the NFL MVP award?

Yes, Rich Gannon won the NFL MVP award in 2002.

4. Who was the first Raiders quarterback to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory?

Ken Stabler was the first Raiders quarterback to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, in 1977.

5. Which Raiders quarterback has the highest career passer rating?

Derek Carr currently holds the highest career passer rating among Raiders quarterbacks, with a rating of 89.4.

6. Who holds the Raiders’ single-season touchdown record?

Daryle Lamonica holds the Raiders’ single-season touchdown record with 34 touchdowns in 1969.

7. How many Pro Bowl selections did Ken Stabler receive during his career?

Ken Stabler was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career.

8. Which Raiders quarterback holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game?

In 2013, Matt McGloin threw for four touchdowns in a single game, setting the Raiders’ record.

9. How many career passing yards does Derek Carr have?

As of 2021, Derek Carr has accumulated over 26,000 career passing yards.

10. Which Raiders quarterback had the most rushing touchdowns in their career?

Rich Gannon holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns among Raiders quarterbacks, with 18.

11. Who was the first African-American quarterback to start for the Raiders?

Eldridge Dickey was the first African-American quarterback to start for the Raiders in 1968.

12. Did any Raiders quarterback win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Yes, Derek Carr won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014.

13. How many career interceptions did Jim Plunkett throw?

Jim Plunkett threw 198 career interceptions during his time with the Raiders.

14. Which Raiders quarterback had the highest completion percentage in a single season?

Rich Gannon holds the record for the highest completion percentage in a single season with 67.6% in 2002.

15. How many career postseason victories did Ken Stabler have?

Ken Stabler had a career record of 7-5 in the postseason, including a Super Bowl victory.

Final Thoughts:

The Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) have been fortunate to witness some truly exceptional quarterbacks throughout their history. From Ken Stabler’s clutch performances to Jim Plunkett’s resilience, Rich Gannon’s MVP season, Daryle Lamonica’s deep-ball accuracy, and Derek Carr’s modern-day leadership, each QB has contributed to the legacy of the franchise in their unique way. While opinions may differ on who is the best, there is no denying the impact these quarterbacks had on the Raiders’ success over the years. The quarterback position continues to be a crucial component of the team’s future, and with Carr at the helm, the Raiders are poised for a bright future in the NFL.

