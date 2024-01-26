

Best QBs for Fantasy Football 2017

Fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2017 season, as they strategize and plan for their upcoming drafts. One key position that can make or break a team is the quarterback, and selecting the right one is crucial for success in fantasy football. In this article, we will discuss the best quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2017, along with six interesting facts, and answer thirteen common questions related to this position.

Top QBs for Fantasy Football 2017:

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers): Rodgers has consistently been a top fantasy QB for several years now. With his ability to make accurate throws and extend plays with his legs, Rodgers is a fantasy stud.

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots): Despite turning 40 this year, Brady shows no signs of slowing down. Last season, he threw for over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in just 12 games, making him an elite option.

3. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints): Brees is a fantasy football machine, consistently putting up big numbers. With a strong supporting cast and a pass-heavy offense, Brees is a reliable option.

4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons): Coming off an MVP season, Ryan is primed for another successful year. With a potent offense and a solid offensive line, Ryan should continue to put up impressive numbers.

5. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts): Luck is a talented QB who has the ability to put up huge numbers. However, his injury history is a concern. If healthy, he can be a top fantasy option.

6. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks): Wilson has dual-threat capabilities, making him a valuable fantasy asset. With a revamped offensive line and a strong running game, Wilson has the potential for a breakout season.

Interesting Facts:

1. Aaron Rodgers has finished as a top-two fantasy QB in six of the last eight seasons.

2. Tom Brady has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in eight of the last nine seasons.

3. Drew Brees has thrown for over 5,000 yards five times in his career, more than any other QB in history.

4. Matt Ryan led all QBs in fantasy points last season with 347.20.

5. Andrew Luck has finished as a top-four fantasy QB in three of the last four seasons.

6. Russell Wilson has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 400 yards in each of his first five seasons.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I draft a QB early or wait until later rounds?

It depends on your draft strategy and league settings. If you can secure a top-tier QB early, it may be worth it. Otherwise, waiting until later rounds allows you to focus on other positions.

2. Are rookie quarterbacks worth drafting in fantasy?

Rookie QBs can be a risky choice, as they often face a steep learning curve. However, some rookies, like Deshaun Watson, may have breakout seasons and provide value.

3. Should I prioritize a QB from a high-scoring offense?

QB’s from high-scoring offenses generally have more opportunities for fantasy points. However, it’s important to consider their supporting cast and offensive line as well.

4. Is it worth drafting a backup QB?

Having a backup QB can be beneficial in case of injury or bye weeks. However, it’s not necessary if your starting QB is reliable and durable.

5. Should I consider a QB’s rushing ability?

QB’s with rushing ability can provide extra fantasy points. Players like Cam Newton and Tyrod Taylor have proven to be valuable due to their ability to gain yards on the ground.

6. Is it better to have a consistent QB or one with a high ceiling?

It depends on your risk tolerance. A consistent QB will give you reliable points each week, while a high-ceiling QB may have big games but also more variability.

7. What impact does a QB’s offensive line have on fantasy performance?

A strong offensive line can provide better protection for the QB, giving them more time to make plays. It also helps establish the running game, which can open up passing opportunities.

8. Can a QB’s schedule affect their fantasy performance?

Yes, a QB’s schedule can impact their fantasy production. It’s important to consider their matchups against tough defenses and their ability to exploit weaker opponents.

9. Should I consider a QB’s playoff schedule?

If your fantasy league has playoffs, it’s wise to consider a QB’s schedule during that time. Some QBs may have favorable matchups, while others may face tough defenses.

10. How important is a QB’s chemistry with his receivers?

QB-receiver chemistry is crucial for fantasy success. A strong connection can lead to more touchdowns and big plays, increasing a QB’s fantasy value.

11. Can weather conditions affect a QB’s fantasy performance?

Extreme weather conditions, like heavy rain or strong winds, can negatively impact a QB’s performance. It’s important to monitor weather forecasts and adjust your lineup accordingly.

12. Should I consider a QB’s age when drafting?

A QB’s age can be a factor, especially for older players like Tom Brady. However, if a QB has shown no signs of decline, like Brady, age may not be a significant concern.

13. Can a QB’s coaching change affect their fantasy performance?

A coaching change can impact a QB’s fantasy performance, as different schemes and play-calling can alter their production. It’s important to monitor coaching changes and their potential impact.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right quarterback for your fantasy team is crucial for success. It’s important to consider a QB’s past performance, supporting cast, offensive line, and potential for improvement. By doing thorough research and staying up-to-date with the latest news, you can make an informed decision and build a winning fantasy football team.



