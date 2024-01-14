

Best Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football 2016

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for many football enthusiasts, allowing them to build their own dream team and compete against others in a virtual football league. One of the key positions in fantasy football is the quarterback, as their performance can greatly impact a team’s success. In this article, we will explore the best quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2016, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and answers.

1. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers): Cam Newton had a stellar 2015 season, scoring a remarkable 389.08 fantasy points. Known for his dual-threat abilities as a passer and rusher, Newton can accumulate points both through throwing touchdowns and rushing for them. With a strong supporting cast and his unique skill set, Newton is undoubtedly one of the top fantasy quarterbacks for the 2016 season.

2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers): Aaron Rodgers has consistently been a top fantasy quarterback over the years. He is known for his precision passing and ability to make plays under pressure. With a solid receiving corps, including Jordy Nelson returning from injury, Rodgers is poised to have another exceptional season and is a reliable choice for any fantasy team.

3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks): Russell Wilson has proven to be a consistent fantasy performer, both as a passer and a rusher. With the addition of Jimmy Graham as a receiving threat and the Seahawks’ strong running game, Wilson has the tools to excel in fantasy football. Additionally, his ability to extend plays and accumulate rushing yards adds an extra dimension to his fantasy value.

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints): Drew Brees is known for his prolific passing numbers and has been a fantasy football staple for years. With the Saints’ high-scoring offense and a plethora of talented receivers, Brees is expected to put up impressive fantasy numbers once again in 2016.

5. Tom Brady (New England Patriots): Despite the controversy surrounding his suspension at the beginning of the season, Tom Brady is still a top fantasy quarterback. Known for his accuracy and ability to read defenses, Brady consistently puts up impressive numbers. Once he returns from suspension, he will be a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

6. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts): Andrew Luck had a disappointing 2015 season due to injuries, but he is poised for a strong comeback in 2016. Luck is known for his strong arm and ability to make plays downfield. With a talented group of receivers and a healthy offensive line, Luck has the potential to be a fantasy football standout this season.

Interesting Facts:

1. In 2015, Cam Newton became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 30 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

2. Aaron Rodgers has the highest career passer rating in NFL history at 103.8.

3. Russell Wilson has the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first four seasons with 16.

4. Drew Brees has thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season five times, more than any other quarterback in NFL history.

5. Tom Brady has the most career playoff wins by a quarterback with 22.

6. Andrew Luck threw for over 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to achieve this feat.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the importance of drafting a top quarterback in fantasy football?

– A top quarterback can consistently put up high fantasy point totals and provide a reliable source of points for your team.

2. Is it better to draft a quarterback early or wait until later rounds?

– It depends on your draft strategy and the depth of the quarterback position in your league. Generally, drafting a quarterback in the middle rounds is a good balance between securing a top option and not sacrificing other positions.

3. Can a quarterback’s performance be affected by his team’s offensive line?

– Yes, a strong offensive line can provide better protection for the quarterback and allow him more time to make plays. Conversely, a weak offensive line can limit a quarterback’s effectiveness.

4. How important is a quarterback’s rushing ability in fantasy football?

– A quarterback’s rushing ability can add significant value to his fantasy production. Rushing yards and rushing touchdowns can contribute additional points to a quarterback’s overall score.

5. Should I prioritize a quarterback from a high-scoring offense?

– Quarterbacks from high-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities to accumulate fantasy points. However, it’s important to consider the overall talent and supporting cast of the quarterback as well.

6. Can a quarterback’s performance be affected by weather conditions?

– Weather conditions can impact a quarterback’s performance, particularly extreme conditions such as heavy rain or strong winds. It is advisable to monitor weather forecasts and adjust your lineup accordingly.

7. How does a quarterback’s schedule affect his fantasy performance?

– A quarterback’s schedule can have an impact on his fantasy performance. Facing tough defenses can limit a quarterback’s production, while favorable matchups can lead to higher fantasy point totals.

8. Can a quarterback’s performance decline with age?

– It is possible for a quarterback’s performance to decline with age, as physical limitations may start to affect their ability to throw deep or evade pressure. However, some quarterbacks continue to perform at a high level well into their late thirties.

9. How important is a quarterback’s chemistry with his receivers?

– A strong connection between a quarterback and his receivers can lead to more accurate passes and better overall performance. It is beneficial to consider a quarterback’s rapport with his receiving corps.

10. Are rookie quarterbacks a good fantasy option?

– Rookie quarterbacks can be a risky fantasy option, as they often face a steep learning curve in their first season. However, there have been instances of rookie quarterbacks having successful fantasy seasons, so it ultimately depends on the individual player and situation.

11. Can a quarterback’s performance be affected by injuries?

– Injuries can significantly impact a quarterback’s performance, especially if they affect their throwing arm or mobility. It is important to stay updated on injury reports and adjust your lineup accordingly.

12. Should I consider a quarterback’s bye week when drafting for fantasy football?

– While it is not as crucial as other positions, considering a quarterback’s bye week can be helpful when planning your roster. It ensures that you have a backup quarterback available during your starter’s bye week.

13. How important is it to have a backup quarterback in fantasy football?

– Having a backup quarterback is crucial in case of injuries, bye weeks, or poor performances by your starting quarterback. It provides a safety net and allows you to maintain a competitive team throughout the season.

Final Thoughts:

Choosing the best quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2016 requires careful consideration of their past performance, supporting cast, and overall potential. Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Andrew Luck are all standout options who have proven themselves as reliable fantasy performers. However, it is important to remember that fantasy football is unpredictable, and factors such as injuries, weather conditions, and strength of schedule can impact a quarterback’s performance. By staying informed and adapting to changing circumstances, fantasy football enthusiasts can maximize their chances of success.





