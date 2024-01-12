

Best RB Fantasy Football 2017: 6 Interesting Facts

Fantasy football is a game that has taken the sporting world by storm, and one of the most crucial positions in any fantasy team is the running back (RB). The RB is responsible for carrying the ball and scoring touchdowns, making them one of the most valuable players to have on your team. In this article, we will explore the best RB options for the 2017 fantasy football season and delve into some interesting facts about these players.

1. Le’Veon Bell: The Consistent Performer

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers is widely regarded as one of the best RBs in the game. In 2017, he ranked first in fantasy points per game, showcasing his consistency and ability to deliver week after week. Bell’s dual-threat capabilities as a rusher and receiver make him a fantasy football superstar.

2. David Johnson: The PPR King

David Johnson, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, was a force to be reckoned with in the 2017 fantasy season. Known for his exceptional pass-catching ability, Johnson thrived in Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues. He led all RBs with 80 receptions, making him a valuable asset for fantasy owners looking to maximize their points.

3. Ezekiel Elliott: The Rookie Sensation

Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the fantasy football scene in 2016, and he continued to impress in his sophomore season. Despite facing off-field issues and a subsequent suspension, Elliott still managed to finish as a top-five RB in fantasy points per game. His talent and potential make him an exciting prospect for the 2017 season.

4. Kareem Hunt: The Rookie Surprise

Kareem Hunt, a rookie from the Kansas City Chiefs, took the fantasy world by storm in 2017. Hunt led all RBs in rushing yards and finished as the RB4 in fantasy points per game. His breakout season exceeded all expectations and solidified his place among the elite RBs in the league.

5. Todd Gurley: The Comeback Kid

After a disappointing 2016 season, Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams staged a remarkable comeback in 2017. Gurley led all RBs in total touchdowns and finished as the RB1 in fantasy points per game. His resurgence is a testament to his talent and the impact of a revamped Rams offense.

6. Alvin Kamara: The Explosive Rookie

Alvin Kamara, a rookie from the New Orleans Saints, proved to be one of the most explosive RBs in the league. Despite sharing the backfield with Mark Ingram, Kamara showcased his versatility as a runner and receiver. He finished as the RB3 in fantasy points per game, making him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best RB for fantasy football in 2017?

Le’Veon Bell was considered the top RB for fantasy football in 2017 due to his consistency and dual-threat capabilities.

2. Which RB is the best for PPR leagues?

David Johnson excelled in PPR leagues due to his exceptional pass-catching ability, making him a top choice for fantasy owners.

3. Who was the surprise rookie RB of 2017?

Kareem Hunt emerged as the surprise rookie RB of 2017, leading all RBs in rushing yards and finishing as the RB4 in fantasy points per game.

4. Can Ezekiel Elliott repeat his success in 2017?

Despite off-field issues and a suspension, Ezekiel Elliott still managed to finish as a top-five RB in fantasy points per game, showcasing his potential for success in 2017.

5. Which RB had the most touchdowns in 2017?

Todd Gurley led all RBs in total touchdowns in 2017, solidifying his place as a touchdown-scoring machine.

6. Who was the most explosive rookie RB in 2017?

Alvin Kamara proved to be the most explosive rookie RB in 2017, finishing as the RB3 in fantasy points per game.

7. Can Le’Veon Bell maintain his consistency in 2018?

Le’Veon Bell’s consistency makes him a reliable choice for fantasy owners, and although his situation may change in 2018, he is still expected to perform at a high level.

8. Is David Johnson fully recovered from his injury?

David Johnson suffered a wrist injury in 2017 but is expected to be fully recovered for the upcoming season, making him a viable option for fantasy owners.

9. Will Kareem Hunt continue to impress in his second season?

Kareem Hunt’s impressive rookie season positions him well for continued success in his second year, especially with the Chiefs’ high-powered offense.

10. Can Todd Gurley replicate his 2017 performance?

Todd Gurley’s resurgence in 2017 was no fluke, and with a solid Rams offense, he has the potential to replicate his success in the upcoming season.

11. Can Ezekiel Elliott overcome off-field distractions in 2018?

Ezekiel Elliott’s off-field distractions may impact his performance, but his talent and potential make him a worthy choice for fantasy owners.

12. Will Alvin Kamara thrive in a shared backfield with Mark Ingram?

Although Alvin Kamara shares the backfield with Mark Ingram, his explosive playmaking abilities make him a valuable fantasy asset regardless.

13. Who are some RB sleepers for the 2018 fantasy season?

Some RB sleepers for the 2018 fantasy season include Sony Michel (New England Patriots), Derrius Guice (Washington Redskins), and Ronald Jones II (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 fantasy football season showcased an impressive array of RB talent, with players like Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, and Ezekiel Elliott leading the charge. The emergence of rookies Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara added excitement to the fantasy landscape. As the 2018 season approaches, it is important to consider the previous year’s performances, injury recoveries, and potential changes in team dynamics when selecting RBs for your fantasy team. With careful research and strategic decision-making, you can secure a top RB that will greatly contribute to your fantasy football success.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.