Title: Best RB To Draft in Fantasy Football 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next breakout star, particularly in the running back (RB) position. With the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, it is important to stay informed about the top RB prospects for the 2024 fantasy football season. In this article, we will delve into the best RBs to draft, offering six interesting facts about each player. Additionally, we will address thirteen common questions and provide detailed answers to help you make informed decisions for your fantasy team.

Best RBs to Draft in Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Derrick Henry:

– Fact 1: Henry has been a consistent top performer, leading the NFL in rushing yards in three consecutive seasons.

– Fact 2: He possesses an exceptional combination of size, speed, and power, making him a dominant force on the field.

– Fact 3: Henry has proven to be a reliable goal-line back, consistently finding the end zone.

– Fact 4: He has an impressive workload, receiving a high number of carries, which increases his fantasy value.

– Fact 5: Henry has shown durability, missing only two games in the past four seasons.

– Fact 6: With the Titans maintaining a strong offensive line, Henry’s production is expected to remain high in 2024.

2. Christian McCaffrey:

– Fact 1: McCaffrey is an all-around RB, excelling in both rushing and receiving.

– Fact 2: He holds the NFL record for most receptions by a RB in a single season.

– Fact 3: McCaffrey’s versatility makes him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

– Fact 4: Despite missing significant time due to injuries in recent seasons, McCaffrey remains a top-tier RB when healthy.

– Fact 5: He is heavily involved in the Carolina Panthers’ offense, receiving a high volume of touches.

– Fact 6: McCaffrey’s ability to consistently find the end zone adds significant fantasy value.

3. Saquon Barkley:

– Fact 1: Barkley possesses extraordinary athleticism and agility, enabling him to break tackles and make explosive plays.

– Fact 2: Despite a season-ending injury in 2020, Barkley has showcased his potential as a top-tier RB.

– Fact 3: His involvement in the passing game further boosts his fantasy value.

– Fact 4: Barkley’s talent and potential make him a high-risk, high-reward pick in 2024.

– Fact 5: The New York Giants’ offensive improvements provide Barkley with favorable opportunities.

– Fact 6: If healthy, Barkley has the potential to be a league-winner for fantasy managers.

4. Alvin Kamara:

– Fact 1: Kamara is known for his exceptional balance, agility, and elusiveness, making him a nightmare for defenders to tackle.

– Fact 2: He has consistently been one of the most targeted RBs in the passing game, increasing his value in PPR leagues.

– Fact 3: Kamara’s touchdown production has been remarkable, often finding the end zone multiple times in a game.

– Fact 4: His involvement in the New Orleans Saints’ offense is not expected to decline significantly in 2024.

– Fact 5: Kamara’s versatility and big-play potential make him a consistent fantasy performer.

– Fact 6: Despite occasional workload concerns, his efficiency and explosiveness make him a reliable fantasy pick.

5. Jonathan Taylor:

– Fact 1: Taylor emerged as a breakout star in 2020, showcasing his tremendous speed and power.

– Fact 2: With a solid offensive line and an improved Indianapolis Colts’ offense, Taylor’s fantasy value is set to rise.

– Fact 3: He possesses the potential to be a workhorse back, capable of handling a significant workload.

– Fact 4: Taylor’s involvement in the passing game increased towards the end of the 2020 season, hinting at his versatility.

– Fact 5: He has the ability to break long runs and accumulate yards in chunks, adding to his fantasy value.

– Fact 6: Taylor’s promising performance as a rookie makes him a top RB prospect for the 2024 season.

6. Najee Harris:

– Fact 1: Harris was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, indicating their high expectations for him.

– Fact 2: He showcased his versatility as a runner and receiver during his collegiate career at Alabama.

– Fact 3: Harris possesses excellent size, making him a potential red-zone threat.

– Fact 4: The Steelers’ commitment to a strong running game enhances Harris’ fantasy value.

– Fact 5: The departure of James Conner creates an opportunity for Harris to step into a significant role immediately.

– Fact 6: His natural athleticism, combined with an opportunity for a high volume of touches, makes him an intriguing fantasy prospect in 2024.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best RB to draft in 2024?

– Determining the best RB to draft depends on various factors such as scoring format, team needs, and risk tolerance. However, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are safe choices due to their consistent production.

2. Is it worth drafting an RB early in fantasy football?

– Yes, RBs tend to be the focal point of many offenses and often accumulate the most fantasy points. Drafting a top-tier RB early can provide a significant advantage.

3. What is the impact of injuries on RBs’ fantasy value?

– Injuries can significantly impact RBs’ fantasy value. It is crucial to consider their injury history and the team’s offensive system before drafting an RB with injury concerns.

4. Are RBs who catch passes more valuable in fantasy football?

– RBs who catch passes, especially in PPR leagues, hold higher value due to the additional points earned from receptions. They contribute to fantasy points both as runners and receivers.

5. How much should workload factor into selecting an RB?

– Workload is an essential consideration when drafting an RB. A high volume of touches increases the likelihood of accumulating fantasy points, making RBs with significant workload potential more attractive.

6. Should I prioritize RBs from strong offensive teams?

– RBs from strong offensive teams generally benefit from better scoring opportunities. However, individual talent and volume of touches are also significant factors to consider when drafting an RB.

7. Do rookie RBs hold fantasy value?

– Rookie RBs can hold significant fantasy value, especially if they land in a favorable situation with ample opportunities and a solid offensive line. However, they also carry an element of risk due to their lack of NFL experience.

8. How does RB depth affect fantasy football strategy?

– RB depth impacts fantasy football strategy by influencing decisions regarding when to draft RBs and when to focus on other positions. In deeper leagues, securing RBs early becomes more crucial.

9. Can RBs with a committee backfield be fantasy assets?

– RBs in committee backfields can still be valuable fantasy assets, particularly if they receive a significant portion of the workload or specialize in certain situations (e.g., goal-line carries).

10. Which RBs have favorable schedules for the 2024 season?

– Schedule analysis is subjective and can change, but RBs facing weak run defenses or favorable matchups against teams with poor run-stopping abilities are worth considering.

11. Are RBs with high touchdown potential worth targeting?

– RBs with high touchdown potential are certainly worth targeting, as touchdowns contribute significantly to fantasy points. A RB’s goal-line usage and the team’s overall offensive efficiency are key factors to assess.

12. What factors should be considered when evaluating RBs’ offensive lines?

– Offensive line play is vital for RB success. Factors such as continuity, talent, and coaching schemes should be considered when evaluating an RB’s offensive line and its impact on fantasy production.

13. Should I consider RBs with contract disputes or trade rumors?

– Contract disputes and trade rumors can create uncertainty regarding an RB’s situation, potentially impacting their fantasy value. It is advisable to monitor such situations closely before the draft.

Final Thoughts:

When preparing for the 2024 fantasy football season, selecting the right RBs is crucial for building a competitive team. Evaluating RBs based on their individual skills, workload potential, offensive system, and injury history is vital. By considering these factors, along with the six interesting facts about each player, fantasy managers can make informed decisions and secure valuable RBs for their teams. Remember, staying up-to-date with the latest developments and adjusting strategies accordingly is key to achieving success in fantasy football.

