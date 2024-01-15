

Title: Best RB2 Fantasy Football 2024: Top Picks, Facts, and FAQs

Introduction:

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best players to fill their RB2 (running back) slot, as this position can often make or break a team’s success. In this article, we’ll explore the top RB2 picks for the 2024 fantasy football season. Alongside providing six interesting facts about these players, we’ll also address 13 common questions that arise when discussing RB2 choices. So, let’s dive in!

Top RB2 Picks for Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers): Harris, a dynamic rookie, has quickly established himself as a versatile threat both on the ground and in the passing game. With his size, agility, and involvement in the Steelers’ offensive scheme, he is an excellent RB2 option.

2. Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos): Williams, another talented rookie, possesses natural strength, vision, and a tackle-breaking ability that make him an exciting choice for fantasy owners. As he continues to develop, his role within the Broncos’ offense is expected to expand.

3. Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars): Although he missed his rookie season due to injury, Etienne’s potential as a dual-threat running back is highly regarded. In Urban Meyer’s offense, he is expected to be heavily involved, making him a valuable RB2 option.

4. Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Fournette showcased his playoff prowess last season and earned a significant role in the Buccaneers’ offense. With Tom Brady at the helm, Fournette’s involvement in both the running and passing game makes him an appealing RB2 choice.

5. Damien Harris (New England Patriots): Harris emerged as the lead back for the Patriots in 2021, showcasing his ability to consistently gain yards and find the end zone. With the Patriots’ run-heavy approach, Harris is poised to have a productive 2024 season.

6. James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Despite the addition of Travis Etienne, Robinson proved himself as a reliable and productive running back in his rookie season. He can contribute both as a runner and a receiver, making him a valuable RB2 option.

Interesting Facts about the Top RB2 Picks:

1. Najee Harris was a standout player at the University of Alabama, setting numerous records and earning recognition as one of the best college running backs in recent memory.

2. Javonte Williams was highly efficient during his time at the University of North Carolina, averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per carry and displaying his potential as a game-changer.

3. Travis Etienne holds the record for the most career rushing yards in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history, surpassing the previous record set by NC State’s Ted Brown.

4. Leonard Fournette was a highly-touted prospect coming out of LSU, where he earned the nickname “Fournette the Freight Train” due to his powerful running style.

5. Damien Harris was a key contributor to the Alabama Crimson Tide’s national championship-winning team in 2017, displaying his ability to perform under pressure.

6. James Robinson went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but quickly proved himself as a hidden gem, finishing his rookie season as the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher.

Common Questions and Answers about RB2 Choices:

1. Should I prioritize RB2 over other positions in fantasy football?

Yes, RB2 is a crucial position as it provides depth and flexibility to your team, especially in terms of bye weeks and potential injuries to your starting running back.

2. What factors should I consider when selecting an RB2?

Consider a player’s role in their team’s offensive scheme, their performance in previous seasons, their health, and the overall strength of their team’s offensive line.

3. How important is a player’s involvement in the passing game for RB2 selection?

Involvement in the passing game adds significant value to an RB2, as it increases their potential for scoring points in both PPR (points per reception) and standard leagues.

4. Is it wise to draft two running backs from the same team?

It can be risky to draft two running backs from the same team, as it limits your team’s overall flexibility. However, if the team has a strong running game and both backs share the workload, it can work in your favor.

5. Can rookies be reliable options for RB2?

Rookies can certainly be reliable options for RB2, as demonstrated by the success of numerous first-year players in recent seasons. However, it’s important to consider their role within the offense and their potential learning curve.

6. What if my RB2 gets injured during the season?

Injuries are an unfortunate aspect of fantasy football. If your RB2 gets injured, it’s crucial to have a backup plan by either having a strong bench or actively seeking potential replacements on the waiver wire.

7. Should I prioritize RB2 with a favorable schedule?

A favorable schedule can certainly boost the value of your RB2, as it increases the likelihood of favorable matchups and potential scoring opportunities.

8. Can RB2s outperform RB1s in certain weeks?

RB2s have the potential to outperform RB1s in certain weeks, especially if their team’s game plan heavily relies on the running game or if the RB1 is dealing with injuries.

9. Is it advisable to handcuff RB2s with their respective RB1s?

Handcuffing an RB2 with their respective RB1 can be a strategic move, especially if the RB1 is injury-prone or in a timeshare situation. It ensures you have a backup option if the RB1 goes down.

10. How often should I start my RB2 in the flex position?

Starting your RB2 in the flex position largely depends on the strength of your roster and the matchups available. If your RB2 has a favorable matchup or is projected to have a strong week, it may be wise to start them in the flex.

11. Can RB2s have consistent fantasy production?

RB2s can certainly have consistent fantasy production, especially if they receive a significant number of touches or are involved in their team’s passing game.

12. Are RB2s more susceptible to losing touches to other running backs?

RB2s can be more susceptible to losing touches to other running backs, particularly if they are in a timeshare situation or if the coaching staff wants to manage their workload to prevent injuries.

13. Can RB2s become RB1s during the season?

RB2s can elevate their performance and become RB1s during the season, especially if the RB1 gets injured or if the RB2’s involvement in the offense increases due to their impressive performances.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the best RB2 for your fantasy football team in 2024 requires a careful evaluation of a player’s attributes, their team’s offensive scheme, and their potential for consistent production. Keep an eye on rookies, as they often bring excitement and upside to the RB2 position. However, don’t overlook more experienced players who have proven their worth in previous seasons. By considering the facts, analyzing your team’s needs, and staying updated on the latest news, you’ll be well-positioned to make an informed decision and secure a valuable RB2 for your fantasy football roster.





