

Best Rookies For Fantasy Football 2018

Fantasy football is a game loved by millions of fans around the world. It provides an opportunity for fans to become the general manager of their own team and make crucial decisions that can lead to victory. One of the most exciting aspects of fantasy football is the chance to draft rookies who have the potential to make a significant impact on the field. In this article, we will explore the best rookies for fantasy football in 2018, along with interesting facts and commonly asked questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Saquon Barkley – A Game-Changer:

Saquon Barkley, the running back for the New York Giants, is touted as one of the most talented rookies to enter the league in recent years. With his exceptional speed, agility, and strength, Barkley has the potential to be a game-changer for fantasy football owners. He is projected to have a significant impact on both the running and passing game, making him a top choice for fantasy managers.

2. Baker Mayfield – Quarterback to Watch:

Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has impressed both fans and experts with his exceptional accuracy and decision-making skills. Although he may not start immediately, he has the potential to become a valuable asset in fantasy football. Mayfield’s ability to make big plays and his competitiveness make him a quarterback to watch out for in 2018.

3. Calvin Ridley – A Wide Receiver to Consider:

Calvin Ridley, the wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, has the potential to be a fantasy football sleeper pick. With his exceptional route-running skills and the opportunity to play alongside Julio Jones, Ridley has the chance to make a significant impact in his rookie season. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Ridley as he could provide significant value in the later rounds of drafts.

4. Royce Freeman – A Potential Workhorse:

Royce Freeman, the running back for the Denver Broncos, has the potential to be a workhorse back in his rookie season. With his powerful running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield, Freeman could become a valuable asset for fantasy owners. With the Broncos’ dedication to improving their running game, Freeman is a rookie to consider in fantasy drafts.

5. Rashaad Penny – An Explosive Running Back:

Rashaad Penny, the running back for the Seattle Seahawks, is known for his explosive speed and ability to break tackles. With the departure of Eddie Lacy, Penny has the opportunity to become the lead back for the Seahawks. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Penny as he has the potential to provide significant fantasy value with his big-play ability.

6. DJ Moore – A Talented Wide Receiver:

DJ Moore, the wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, is known for his speed and agility. With the departure of Kelvin Benjamin, Moore has the chance to step up and become a primary target for quarterback Cam Newton. Fantasy managers should consider Moore as a late-round pick with high upside potential.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When should I draft rookies in fantasy football?

Rookies should typically be drafted in the mid to late rounds, depending on their perceived value and potential impact. However, some rookies with high expectations, like Saquon Barkley, may be drafted earlier.

2. What should I consider when drafting rookie running backs?

When drafting rookie running backs, consider their opportunity for playing time, their team’s offensive line, and their ability to contribute in both the running and passing game.

3. Are rookie quarterbacks worth drafting?

Rookie quarterbacks can be worth drafting, but they are generally more suitable for dynasty and keeper leagues. Baker Mayfield could be a good late-round pick due to his potential to start and his ability to make big plays.

4. Should I prioritize rookie wide receivers?

Rookie wide receivers can be hit or miss, but some, like Calvin Ridley and DJ Moore, have the potential to make an immediate impact. Consider their opportunity for targets and their chemistry with their respective quarterbacks.

5. What is the importance of rookie tight ends in fantasy football?

Rookie tight ends are typically not as impactful as their wide receiver or running back counterparts. However, if a rookie tight end has the opportunity to be a primary target for his quarterback, he could provide value in the later rounds.

6. How should I approach drafting rookies in general?

When drafting rookies, it is important to consider their talent, opportunity for playing time, and their fit within their team’s offensive scheme. Do thorough research and consider expert opinions before making your decisions.

7. Will Saquon Barkley live up to his hype?

While there are no guarantees, Saquon Barkley has the potential to live up to the hype. His exceptional skills and the opportunity to be a focal point of the Giants’ offense make him a strong candidate for a successful rookie season.

8. Can Calvin Ridley be a reliable fantasy option in his rookie season?

Calvin Ridley has the potential to be a reliable fantasy option in his rookie season, especially considering the opportunity to play alongside Julio Jones. Keep an eye on his chemistry with quarterback Matt Ryan during preseason games.

9. Which rookie has the highest touchdown potential?

Saquon Barkley, with his ability to contribute in both the running and passing game, has the highest touchdown potential amongst rookies. His versatility makes him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

10. Which rookie running back will have the most rushing yards?

Saquon Barkley and Royce Freeman are two rookies with the potential to accumulate the most rushing yards in their rookie seasons. Their talent and opportunity for playing time make them strong contenders for this category.

11. Can Rashaad Penny be a top-10 fantasy running back?

While it is a possibility, it is unlikely that Rashaad Penny will be a top-10 fantasy running back in his rookie season. However, his big-play ability and potential workload make him a valuable asset with upside potential.

12. Should I draft a rookie kicker in fantasy football?

Drafting a rookie kicker is generally not recommended as their performance can be unpredictable. It is safer to draft a proven veteran kicker who has a track record of consistent production.

13. Can Baker Mayfield be a top-15 fantasy quarterback?

Baker Mayfield has the potential to be a top-15 fantasy quarterback, but it may take some time for him to establish himself as a starter. He is worth considering as a late-round pick with high upside potential.

Final Thoughts:

As fantasy football managers gear up for the 2018 season, it is essential to keep an eye on the rookies who have the potential to make a significant impact. From Saquon Barkley to Baker Mayfield, the class of 2018 is filled with talented individuals who could become valuable assets to fantasy teams. However, it is crucial to approach drafting rookies with caution and consider their opportunity for playing time, team fit, and overall talent. By doing thorough research and considering expert opinions, fantasy managers can make informed decisions and potentially find hidden gems amongst the rookie class. Good luck drafting your fantasy football team and may the rookies lead you to victory!





