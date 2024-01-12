

Best Running Back for Fantasy Football 2015

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for millions of football fans around the world. As the game continues to evolve, so does the strategy behind building a winning fantasy team. One crucial position that fantasy owners must carefully consider is the running back. Running backs have traditionally been the cornerstone of fantasy success, as they are often the highest-scoring players due to their ability to accumulate rushing yards and score touchdowns. In this article, we will explore the best running back for fantasy football in 2015, along with six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and provide final thoughts on the subject.

1. Adrian Peterson: Despite missing the majority of the 2014 season due to a suspension, Adrian Peterson remains one of the most talented and productive running backs in the NFL. With a strong offensive line and a new threat at quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, Peterson is poised for a bounce-back season. He possesses exceptional speed, power, and vision, making him a top choice for fantasy owners in 2015.

2. Le’Veon Bell: Bell emerged as a dominant force in 2014, finishing as the top-scoring running back in fantasy football. He showcased his versatility by not only being a threat on the ground but also contributing significantly in the passing game. Bell’s ability to rack up yards and score touchdowns makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team.

3. Jamaal Charles: Charles has proven to be one of the most consistent and reliable running backs in recent years. He possesses breakaway speed and exceptional agility, allowing him to create big plays on any given snap. Charles is heavily involved in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, making him a reliable option for fantasy owners.

4. Eddie Lacy: Lacy has quickly established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. He is a physical runner who thrives in short-yardage situations and has the ability to break tackles. Lacy’s consistent production and goal-line opportunities make him an attractive option for fantasy owners in 2015.

5. Marshawn Lynch: Lynch, known for his “beast mode” running style, has been a fantasy force for several seasons. He consistently ranks among the leaders in rushing yards and touchdowns, making him a reliable option week in and week out. Lynch’s ability to carry the load and produce in crucial situations makes him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

6. DeMarco Murray: After a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Murray signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. While there are concerns about his workload and injury history, Murray’s talent cannot be denied. He is a powerful runner with great vision and the ability to contribute in the passing game. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a top fantasy performer in 2015.

Now let’s move on to thirteen common questions and answers about the best running back for fantasy football in 2015:

1. Who is the best running back for fantasy football in 2015?

The best running back for fantasy football in 2015 is subjective, as it depends on individual team needs and league scoring settings. However, players like Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell, and Jamaal Charles are consistently ranked among the top options.

2. Which running back has the highest potential for scoring touchdowns?

Eddie Lacy and Marshawn Lynch have consistently been among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns, making them strong contenders in this category.

3. Who has the most favorable schedule for running backs in 2015?

It is essential to consider a player’s schedule when drafting for fantasy football. According to various rankings, Le’Veon Bell and Jamaal Charles have favorable schedules for running backs in 2015.

4. Are there any sleeper running backs to consider in 2015?

Yes, there are several sleeper running backs to consider in 2015. Players like Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, and Jeremy Hill have the potential to outperform expectations and provide excellent value in fantasy drafts.

5. Which running back is the most injury-prone?

Injury concerns are always a factor when evaluating players for fantasy football. While there is no definite answer, players like Arian Foster and Ryan Mathews have had a history of injuries in recent years.

6. Should I prioritize drafting a running back early in my fantasy draft?

Running backs tend to be the most valuable position in fantasy football, so it is generally a good strategy to prioritize drafting a top-tier running back early in your draft to solidify your team’s foundation.

7. Which running back has the most favorable offensive line?

A strong offensive line can significantly impact a running back’s performance. Running backs like Adrian Peterson and Eddie Lacy have the advantage of running behind talented offensive lines.

8. Are any rookies worth considering at the running back position?

Yes, rookies like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon have the potential to make an immediate impact in fantasy football. However, it is crucial to monitor their roles and situations on their respective teams.

9. Who has the most upside for receiving yards among running backs?

Le’Veon Bell and Matt Forte are known for their ability to contribute significantly in the passing game, making them strong candidates for accumulating receiving yards.

10. Which running back has the most favorable bye week?

Bye weeks can impact roster management in fantasy football. Le’Veon Bell and Jamaal Charles have bye weeks later in the season, which allows fantasy owners to plan accordingly.

11. Who is the best handcuff option for running backs?

Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup running back who would see increased playing time if the starter gets injured. Some popular handcuff options include Knile Davis (behind Jamaal Charles) and Joseph Randle (behind Adrian Peterson).

12. Are there any running backs in a timeshare situation to be aware of?

Yes, some teams employ a committee approach to their backfield, which can limit a running back’s fantasy value. Examples include the New England Patriots (LeGarrette Blount and Jonas Gray) and the Denver Broncos (C.J. Anderson and Montee Ball).

13. How important is a running back’s offensive scheme for fantasy success?

A running back’s offensive scheme can significantly impact their fantasy success. Schemes that emphasize the running game, like the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line, can greatly benefit a running back’s production.

In conclusion, selecting the best running back for fantasy football in 2015 involves careful consideration of individual player skills, offensive schemes, and potential for touchdowns and receiving yards. While players like Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell, and Jamaal Charles are often at the top of rankings, it is crucial to assess individual team needs and scoring settings. Additionally, considering factors such as injury history, offensive lines, and schedule can further inform the decision-making process. Ultimately, a well-rounded and informed approach to drafting a running back will increase the likelihood of building a successful fantasy team.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.