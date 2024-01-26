

Title: Best Running Back for Fantasy Football 2016: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best running backs to dominate their leagues. As we delve into the 2016 season, it is crucial to identify the top running backs who can lead your fantasy team to victory. In this article, we will explore the best running back options for fantasy football in 2016, highlighting six interesting facts, addressing 13 common questions and providing final thoughts on this exciting position.

Six Interesting Facts about the Best Running Back for Fantasy Football 2016:

1. David Johnson’s Versatility: David Johnson, a star player for the Arizona Cardinals, emerged as a fantasy football beast in 2016. Not only is he an exceptional runner, but he also excels in the passing game. Johnson accumulated 1,239 rushing yards, 879 receiving yards, and a staggering 20 total touchdowns, making him a top-tier pick in fantasy drafts.

2. Ezekiel Elliott’s Rookie Dominance: As a rookie, Ezekiel Elliott took the NFL by storm in 2016, solidifying himself as a fantasy football stud. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,631, along with 15 touchdowns. With a strong offensive line in Dallas, Elliott’s consistent performance makes him a viable option for fantasy owners.

3. Le’Veon Bell’s All-Around Prowess: Le’Veon Bell, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, possesses a unique skill set that sets him apart from other running backs. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver makes him an invaluable asset in PPR leagues. Despite missing four games due to suspension, Bell still managed to rack up 1,884 total yards and nine touchdowns.

4. Devonta Freeman’s Dual-Back Dynamic: Devonta Freeman, a member of the Atlanta Falcons, showcased his versatility as a dual-threat running back in 2016. While sharing touches with Tevin Coleman, Freeman still managed to accumulate 1,079 rushing yards and 462 receiving yards, along with 13 total touchdowns. His ability to produce consistently ensures a solid fantasy option.

5. Melvin Gordon’s Breakout Season: After a lackluster rookie campaign, Melvin Gordon emerged as a force to be reckoned with in 2016. The San Diego Chargers’ running back amassed 997 rushing yards, 419 receiving yards, and an impressive 12 touchdowns. Gordon’s improved performance and increased workload make him a valuable fantasy commodity.

6. Jay Ajayi’s Late-Season Surge: Jay Ajayi, from the Miami Dolphins, had a slow start to the 2016 season but quickly gained momentum. He recorded three consecutive 200-yard rushing games, becoming only the fourth player in NFL history to achieve this feat. Ajayi finished the season with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, solidifying himself as a potential breakout star for fantasy owners.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best running back for fantasy football in 2016?

Based on overall performance and consistency, David Johnson stands out as the best option for fantasy football in 2016.

2. Should I prioritize drafting a running back in the first round?

It depends on your league’s scoring system, roster size, and personal draft strategy. However, running backs generally have higher value due to their involvement in both running and receiving plays.

3. Is it worth drafting a rookie running back like Ezekiel Elliott?

Yes, rookies like Ezekiel Elliott can have a significant impact in fantasy football, especially if they are in a favorable situation with a strong offensive line and a run-heavy team.

4. How does Le’Veon Bell’s suspension affect his fantasy value?

While Bell’s suspension may affect his overall value, his exceptional talent and versatility still make him a top-tier pick in fantasy drafts.

5. Should I be concerned about Devonta Freeman sharing touches with Tevin Coleman?

Although Freeman shares the workload with Coleman, he has consistently produced fantasy-worthy numbers, making him a reliable option for fantasy owners.

6. Can Melvin Gordon replicate his breakout performance in 2016?

While Gordon’s breakout season was certainly impressive, his success in 2017 will depend on his health, offensive line support, and the Chargers’ overall performance.

7. How does Jay Ajayi’s late-season surge impact his fantasy value?

Ajayi’s late-season surge showcases his potential to be a fantasy football star. However, his success will depend on consistent offensive line play and the Dolphins’ offensive scheme.

8. Who are some honorable mentions for the best running back of 2016?

Other honorable mentions include LeSean McCoy, Jordan Howard, and Lamar Miller, who all had successful seasons and provided consistent fantasy production.

9. How important is it to handcuff running backs in fantasy football?

Handcuffing running backs, i.e., drafting their backup, can be valuable to secure your investment if the starter gets injured. However, it depends on the depth of your league and the specific running back situation.

10. Should I prioritize drafting a running back in the early rounds or a wide receiver?

Drafting a running back early is generally advisable due to the scarcity of elite options compared to wide receivers. However, it ultimately depends on your draft strategy and league settings.

11. Which running backs have the most favorable schedules in 2016?

Analyzing strength of schedule can provide insight into favorable matchups. Some running backs with favorable schedules in 2016 included David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, and LeSean McCoy.

12. How important is a running back’s involvement in the passing game?

In PPR leagues, a running back’s involvement in the passing game can significantly enhance their fantasy value. Players like Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson excel in this aspect.

13. Are there any sleepers or breakout candidates among running backs for 2016?

Players like Spencer Ware, Thomas Rawls, and Derrick Henry had breakout potential in 2016. Identifying such sleepers can provide a significant advantage in fantasy drafts.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the best running back for your fantasy football team is a critical decision that can greatly impact your chances of success. Analyzing past performances, considering factors such as offensive line strength and play-calling tendencies, and assessing individual player skills are vital for making informed decisions. The 2016 season showcased several standout running backs, each with their own unique qualities. Whether you prioritize consistency, versatility, or breakout potential, understanding the landscape of running backs in 2016 will give you an edge in your fantasy league.



