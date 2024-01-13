

Best Running Backs for Fantasy Football

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that a strong running back is the backbone of a successful team. These versatile players not only rack up points with their rushing yards and touchdowns but also contribute significantly in receiving yards and receptions. With the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, it’s time to analyze the top running backs for fantasy football and highlight some interesting facts about them.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey: The Swiss Army Knife – Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers is a true multi-dimensional player. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Unfortunately, injuries limited his playing time in 2020, but if he stays healthy, McCaffrey is a fantasy football goldmine.

2. Derrick Henry: The Workhorse – Known for his incredible power and speed, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans has established himself as one of the most dominant running backs in recent years. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, including a monstrous 2,027 yards in 2020. Henry’s ability to consistently find the end zone makes him a top fantasy asset.

3. Alvin Kamara: The PPR King – Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints is a favorite among fantasy enthusiasts, especially in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Kamara’s exceptional receiving skills make him a threat out of the backfield, and he has recorded over 80 receptions in each of his first four seasons. With Drew Brees’ retirement, Kamara’s role in the passing game could become even more prominent.

4. Saquon Barkley: The Comeback Kid – After a devastating ACL injury in 2020, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is determined to make a strong comeback this season. In his rookie year in 2018, Barkley recorded over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns, showcasing his immense talent. If he returns to full health, Barkley has the potential to be a fantasy football superstar once again.

5. Dalvin Cook: The Dual Threat – Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings has emerged as one of the most complete running backs in the league. In 2020, Cook led the NFL in rushing yards per game and also contributed significantly in the passing game. With his explosive playmaking ability, Cook is a top-tier fantasy option who can single-handedly win matchups.

6. Jonathan Taylor: The Rising Star – As a rookie in 2020, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts showcased his immense talent and potential. Taylor finished the season with over 1,100 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns, solidifying himself as the team’s lead back. With an improved offensive line and an expanded role in the passing game, Taylor is poised for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the top running back in fantasy football?

– The top running back for fantasy football varies based on scoring formats and personal preferences. However, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Dalvin Cook are often considered the top choices.

2. Is it better to draft a running back early or late in fantasy football?

– Drafting a running back early is generally recommended since the position tends to have a higher scarcity of elite talent compared to other positions.

3. Should I prioritize running backs in PPR leagues?

– Running backs who excel in the passing game, like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, hold great value in PPR leagues due to their high reception numbers.

4. Which running backs have the easiest schedules for fantasy football?

– Schedule difficulty can fluctuate, but some running backs with favorable matchups in 2021 include Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb.

5. Are rookie running backs worth drafting in fantasy football?

– Some rookie running backs, like Najee Harris and Javonte Williams, have the potential for immediate impact. It’s crucial to monitor their roles in training camp and preseason games.

6. Who are some underrated running backs for fantasy football?

– Some underrated running backs to consider are David Montgomery, Miles Sanders, and D’Andre Swift, who have the potential for breakout seasons.

7. How important are running back handcuffs in fantasy football?

– Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup running back as insurance in case the starter gets injured. It’s important to consider a handcuff for your top running back to mitigate risk.

8. Should I prioritize running backs from high-scoring offenses?

– Running backs from high-scoring offenses often have more opportunities to score touchdowns and accumulate yards, making them valuable assets in fantasy football.

9. What is the value of pass-catching running backs in standard leagues?

– While pass-catching running backs may not have as much value in standard leagues, they can still contribute significantly with rushing yards and touchdowns.

10. How important is a running back’s offensive line in fantasy football?

– A strong offensive line can greatly benefit a running back’s production by creating running lanes and providing better protection for the quarterback, leading to more scoring opportunities.

11. Are running backs more injury-prone compared to other positions?

– Running backs tend to have a higher risk of injury due to their high workload and physical playstyle. It’s crucial to monitor their injury history and backup options on your fantasy roster.

12. Can running backs be valuable in keeper or dynasty leagues?

– Running backs can be extremely valuable in keeper or dynasty leagues since they tend to have longer careers compared to other positions. Young, talented running backs have long-term potential.

13. How should I approach running backs during bye weeks in fantasy football?

– Planning ahead and having depth at the running back position is crucial for navigating bye weeks. Utilize your bench or consider making trades to ensure you have sufficient coverage.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, having a strong stable of running backs is vital for success. Whether you prioritize all-around talents like Christian McCaffrey or powerhouses like Derrick Henry, selecting the right running backs can make or break your team. Keep in mind the interesting facts about these top running backs, and don’t hesitate to consider rookies and underrated players who may emerge as fantasy stars. Stay updated on injury news, monitor matchups, and adapt your strategy accordingly. With thorough research and a bit of luck, you’ll be well on your way to dominating your fantasy football league.





