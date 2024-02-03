

Title: Best Saints Running Backs Of All Time: A Legacy of Speed, Skill, and Tenacity.

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints have a rich history of talented running backs who have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the NFL as a whole. From the early days of the Saints to the present, these players have showcased their exceptional skills, demonstrating the essence of the running back position. In this article, we will explore the best Saints running backs of all time, highlighting their achievements, impact, and interesting facts surrounding their careers. Additionally, we will answer common questions about these legendary players, shedding light on their contributions to the game.

1. Dalton Hilliard:

– Dalton Hilliard played for the Saints from 1986 to 1993, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1989 and 1991.

– He is the franchise leader in career rushing touchdowns with 53.

– Hilliard had a versatile skill set, being equally adept at rushing and receiving, with 4,164 rushing yards and 3,454 receiving yards.

– Despite his relatively short stature for an NFL running back at 5’8″, Hilliard was known for his incredible vision, agility, and ability to make defenders miss.

– He was a key contributor to the famed “Dome Patrol” era of the Saints, providing a reliable option out of the backfield.

2. Deuce McAllister:

– Deuce McAllister played for the Saints from 2001 to 2008 and is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with an impressive 6,096 yards.

– He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2002, 2003) and helped lead the Saints to their first NFC Championship game in 2006.

– McAllister possessed a rare combination of size, strength, and speed, making him a formidable force on the field.

– His career was hampered by injuries, but he still managed to leave an indelible mark on the Saints’ running back legacy.

– McAllister’s presence in the backfield provided a reliable and powerful running threat, complementing the team’s passing game.

3. George Rogers:

– George Rogers was the first overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and played for the Saints from 1981 to 1984.

– In his rookie season, he led the league in rushing yards with 1,674, earning him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

– Rogers’ bruising running style and ability to break tackles made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

– He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, firmly establishing himself as one of the Saints’ all-time greats.

– Rogers’ contributions helped elevate the Saints from a struggling franchise to a respected force in the league.

4. Mark Ingram:

– Mark Ingram played for the Saints from 2011 to 2018, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and 2017.

– He is the only Saints running back to win the Heisman Trophy, which he accomplished in 2009 while playing for the University of Alabama.

– Ingram’s dynamic running style, combined with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, made him a valuable asset to the Saints’ offense.

– In 2017, he became the first Saints running back since Deuce McAllister to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

– Ingram’s tenure with the Saints was marked by his leadership, work ethic, and ability to consistently produce.

5. Alvin Kamara:

– Alvin Kamara has been playing for the Saints since 2017 and has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in the league.

– He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, amassing a total of 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.

– Kamara’s versatility as a runner and receiver, combined with his exceptional speed and elusiveness, make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

– He has already set numerous franchise records and shows no signs of slowing down.

– Kamara’s impact on the Saints’ offense cannot be overstated, as he consistently provides game-changing plays and brings a unique flair to the team.

Common Questions about Saints Running Backs:

1. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Saints?

– Deuce McAllister holds the record for the most rushing yards in Saints history, with 6,096 yards.

2. Which Saints running back won the Heisman Trophy?

– Mark Ingram is the only Saints running back to win the Heisman Trophy, which he achieved in 2009 while playing for the University of Alabama.

3. Who is the franchise leader in career rushing touchdowns for the Saints?

– Dalton Hilliard holds the record for the most career rushing touchdowns for the Saints, with 53 touchdowns.

4. How many Pro Bowl selections did George Rogers earn during his time with the Saints?

– George Rogers did not earn any Pro Bowl selections during his tenure with the Saints.

5. Which current Saints running back has been named Offensive Rookie of the Year?

– Alvin Kamara was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

6. Who was the first overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft?

– George Rogers was the first overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

7. Which Saints running back played for the team during the famed “Dome Patrol” era?

– Dalton Hilliard played for the Saints from 1986 to 1993 and was a key contributor during the “Dome Patrol” era.

8. Which Saints running back helped lead the team to their first NFC Championship game?

– Deuce McAllister played a pivotal role in leading the Saints to their first NFC Championship game in 2006.

9. Who is the only Saints running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since Deuce McAllister?

– Mark Ingram is the only Saints running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since Deuce McAllister.

10. Which Saints running back is known for his combination of size, strength, and speed?

– Deuce McAllister is known for his rare combination of size, strength, and speed.

11. Who is the most recent addition to the list of the best Saints running backs of all time?

– Alvin Kamara is the most recent addition to the list of the best Saints running backs of all time.

12. Which Saints running back received Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and 2017?

– Mark Ingram received Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and 2017.

13. Who is the franchise leader in career rushing yards for the Saints?

– Deuce McAllister holds the record for the most career rushing yards in Saints history.

14. Which Saints running back played for the team from 2001 to 2008?

– Deuce McAllister played for the Saints from 2001 to 2008.

15. Who is the only Saints running back to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

– Alvin Kamara is the only Saints running back to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to witness the talents of exceptional running backs throughout their history. From Dalton Hilliard’s agility and versatility to Deuce McAllister’s bruising style and Mark Ingram’s leadership, each player has contributed in their unique way. Alvin Kamara, the latest star in the Saints’ backfield, has already carved out his own legacy with his electric style and game-changing abilities.

These five running backs have not only left their mark on the Saints’ franchise but have also impacted the NFL as a whole. Their skills, achievements, and contributions have solidified their place among the best running backs of all time. As the Saints continue to evolve, it will be exciting to see who carries the torch next and adds to the storied legacy of running backs in New Orleans.



