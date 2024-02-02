Best Saints Wr Of All Time



Title: The Best Saints Wide Receivers of All Time: Celebrating a Legacy

Introduction:

The New Orleans Saints, a professional American football team, have had their fair share of outstanding wide receivers over the years. These players have not only made remarkable contributions to the team but have also left a lasting impact on the NFL as a whole. In this article, we will explore the best Saints wide receivers of all time, discussing their accomplishments, highlighting interesting facts and tricks, and answering common questions about their careers.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The “Greatest Show on Turf” – Joe Horn:

Joe Horn, known for his charismatic personality both on and off the field, played for the Saints from 2000 to 2006. He was a key contributor to the team’s explosive offense, which earned the nickname “Greatest Show on Turf.” Horn’s most memorable play came during a game against the New York Giants in 2003 when he scored a touchdown and pulled a hidden cell phone from the goal post padding, celebrating with a call. This iconic moment remains etched in NFL history.

2. The Prolific Receiver – Marques Colston:

Marques Colston, who played for the Saints from 2006 to 2015, holds various franchise records, including the most career receiving yards (9,759) and touchdown receptions (72). Colston’s unique attribute was his versatility, as he often lined up in different positions to create mismatches for the opposing defenses. His consistency and reliability made him a favorite target for Saints quarterbacks throughout his career.

3. The Speedster – Brandin Cooks:

Brandin Cooks was a Saints wide receiver from 2014 to 2016, and although his tenure with the team was relatively short, he had a significant impact. Known for his blazing speed and agility, Cooks provided the Saints with a deep threat option, stretching opposing defenses and creating opportunities for his teammates. In 2015, he became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards before turning 23.

4. The Human Highlight Reel – Michael Thomas:

Michael Thomas, currently playing for the Saints, has rapidly emerged as one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league. Known for his exceptional route-running abilities and strong hands, Thomas consistently makes contested catches, earning him the nickname “Can’t Guard Mike.” In 2019, he set the single-season record for receptions with an incredible 149, solidifying his place among the greats.

5. The Fan Favorite – Deuce McAllister:

While not a wide receiver, Deuce McAllister deserves an honorable mention for his impact on the Saints’ passing game. McAllister, a running back who played from 2001 to 2008, provided a vital outlet for the team’s quarterbacks and was a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. His ability to contribute in the passing game greatly aided the success of the Saints’ wide receivers during his tenure.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the greatest wide receiver in Saints history?

While opinions may vary, many consider Joe Horn to be the best wide receiver in Saints history due to his impact on the team’s offense and his memorable on-field celebrations.

2. Who has the most touchdowns in Saints history?

Marques Colston holds the record for the most touchdown receptions in Saints history with 72.

3. Who has the most receiving yards in Saints history?

Marques Colston also holds the record for the most career receiving yards in Saints history with 9,759.

4. Who is the youngest wide receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the Saints?

Brandin Cooks became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards before turning 23 while playing for the Saints.

5. Who holds the record for the most receptions in a single season for the Saints?

Michael Thomas set the record for the most receptions in a single season for the Saints with 149 in 2019.

6. Which Saints wide receiver had the most Pro Bowl selections?

Joe Horn and Michael Thomas both earned four Pro Bowl selections during their respective careers with the Saints.

7. Who has the longest touchdown reception in Saints history?

Robert Meachem holds the record for the longest touchdown reception in Saints history, catching an 83-yard pass in 2009.

8. Which wide receiver had the most 1,000-yard seasons for the Saints?

Marques Colston had the most 1,000-yard seasons for the Saints with six during his career.

9. Who is the only Saints wide receiver to win the Super Bowl MVP?

Devery Henderson, a wide receiver for the Saints from 2004 to 2012, is the only receiver in franchise history to win the Super Bowl MVP.

10. Which Saints wide receiver had the most 100-yard receiving games?

Marques Colston had the most 100-yard receiving games in Saints history, with 28 over the course of his career.

11. Who was the first Saints wide receiver to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Lance Alworth, who played for the Saints from 1971 to 1972, was the first wide receiver from the team to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

12. Who holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season for the Saints?

Joe Horn holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season for the Saints, with 11 touchdowns in 2004.

13. Which Saints wide receiver had the most playoff receiving yards?

Eric Martin holds the record for the most playoff receiving yards in Saints history, with 1,055 yards over the course of his career.

14. Who is the all-time receptions leader among Saints wide receivers?

Marques Colston is the all-time receptions leader among Saints wide receivers, with 711 receptions during his career.

15. Who is the current star wide receiver for the Saints?

As of the time of writing, Michael Thomas is the star wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints.

Final Thoughts:

The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have a rich history of talented wide receivers. From Joe Horn’s iconic celebrations to Marques Colston’s franchise records, each receiver has left their own unique mark on the team and the NFL. The current star, Michael Thomas, continues to shine with his exceptional skills and record-breaking performances. As the Saints’ legacy continues to grow, it is exciting to witness the next generation of wide receivers who will carry on the tradition of greatness.



