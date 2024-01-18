

Best Search And Destroy Class Black Ops 2: Dominating the Battlefield

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is a game that has captivated gamers worldwide with its intense multiplayer action. One of the most thrilling game modes in Black Ops 2 is Search and Destroy, where teams compete in a high-stakes battle to either plant or defuse a bomb. To excel in this mode, having the best Search and Destroy class is crucial. In this article, we’ll explore the ideal loadout and tactics to dominate the Search and Destroy game mode in Black Ops 2. Additionally, we’ll delve into six interesting facts about the game, followed by a comprehensive Q&A section answering the most common questions players have.

Best Search and Destroy Class:

1. Primary Weapon: MSMC

The MSMC submachine gun is a powerful weapon, perfect for close-quarters combat. It boasts a high rate of fire and excellent mobility, making it ideal for rushing or defending objectives.

Attachments: Quickdraw Handle and Suppressor

The Quickdraw Handle allows for faster aiming down sights, providing a crucial advantage in fast-paced encounters. Adding a Suppressor to your MSMC loadout will keep you off the enemy’s radar, increasing your stealth and survivability.

2. Secondary Weapon: B23R

The B23R is a semi-automatic pistol with a three-round burst feature. It is a reliable sidearm for close-range situations when you need to switch weapons quickly.

Attachments: None

No attachments are necessary for the B23R, as its base capabilities are sufficient for Search and Destroy.

3. Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex is a sticky grenade that sticks to surfaces and enemies, dealing significant damage. It is perfect for clearing out objectives or taking out enemies hiding behind cover.

4. Tactical Equipment: Concussion Grenade

The Concussion Grenade temporarily impairs the enemy’s vision and movement, providing a valuable advantage when pushing or defending objectives.

5. Perk 1: Lightweight

Lightweight allows you to move faster, enabling you to reach objectives quicker and gain the upper hand in gunfights.

6. Perk 2: Toughness

Toughness reduces flinch when taking damage, allowing for better accuracy during engagements.

7. Perk 3: Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask reduces the effects of flashbangs, concussion grenades, and shock charges. It enhances your survivability against enemy tactical equipment.

Six Interesting Facts about Black Ops 2:

1. Most Successful Call of Duty Game: Black Ops 2 was the most successful Call of Duty game at the time of its release, selling over 25 million copies worldwide within the first 15 days.

2. Futuristic Setting: Black Ops 2 introduced a unique feature by incorporating a branching storyline set in the future, specifically in the year 2025.

3. Multiple Endings: The game’s narrative featured multiple endings, depending on the choices made throughout the campaign. These choices impacted the storyline, providing players with a more immersive experience.

4. E-Sports Integration: Black Ops 2 was the first Call of Duty game to heavily focus on competitive gaming, leading to the formation of the Call of Duty World League and contributing to the rise of e-sports in the franchise.

5. Iconic Zombies Mode: Black Ops 2’s Zombies mode featured a map called “Mob of the Dead,” set in Alcatraz Prison. This map gained immense popularity among players for its unique setting and challenging gameplay.

6. Record-Breaking Viewership: The Black Ops 2 “Treyarch vs. Infinity Ward” tournament held on Twitch in 2020 garnered over 1.1 million concurrent viewers, setting a new record for Call of Duty esports.

Q&A: Common Questions about Black Ops 2

1. Can I customize my loadout in Search and Destroy?

Yes, you can customize your loadout in the Create-a-Class menu before entering the game.

2. How many rounds are there in a Search and Destroy match?

A Search and Destroy match consists of six rounds, with teams switching sides after three rounds.

3. Can I plant or defuse the bomb as a defender?

No, only the attacking team can plant the bomb, while the defending team’s objective is to prevent the attackers from planting or defuse the bomb if it has been planted.

4. How long does it take to defuse the bomb?

It takes five seconds to defuse the bomb once it has been planted.

5. Can I use Scorestreaks in Search and Destroy?

No, Scorestreaks are disabled in Search and Destroy. The focus is solely on the objective and individual gunplay.

6. Are there any time limits for rounds in Search and Destroy?

Yes, each round has a time limit of 90 seconds.

7. Can I play Search and Destroy in a party with friends?

Yes, you can play Search and Destroy with friends by joining a party and entering matchmaking together.

8. How many players are there in a Search and Destroy match?

Search and Destroy matches consist of six players per team, totaling 12 players.

9. Can I respawn in Search and Destroy?

No, Search and Destroy is a one-life-per-round game mode, meaning you can’t respawn until the round is over.

10. Are there any perks or attachments that reveal enemy positions?

The Black Hat PDA can be used to hack enemy equipment, revealing enemy positions on the mini-map.

11. Can I change my class during a Search and Destroy match?

No, you cannot change your class once the match has started. You must wait until the next round to make changes.

12. Are there any penalties for team killing in Search and Destroy?

Yes, team killing is heavily penalized in Search and Destroy. Multiple team kills may result in temporary removal from the game or even a permanent ban.

13. Can I pick up weapons from fallen enemies?

Yes, you can pick up weapons from fallen enemies to use as your own.

14. How long does it take to plant the bomb?

It takes approximately seven seconds to plant the bomb once you start the planting process.

15. Can I win a round without planting or defusing the bomb?

Yes, if the attacking team eliminates all defenders or if the defenders eliminate all attackers before the bomb is planted, the round is won without the need for planting or defusing the bomb.

In conclusion, mastering the Search and Destroy game mode in Black Ops 2 requires a well-balanced loadout and strategic gameplay. By following the recommendations provided in this article, you will have the best chance of dominating the battlefield and achieving victory. Remember, teamwork and communication are key in Search and Destroy, so make sure to coordinate with your teammates and adapt your strategies accordingly. Good luck, soldier!





